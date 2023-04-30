SeongLife is hosted by Christina and Daniel Seong, a married couple with five children. They share their stories and lessons of life and family, discussing thei... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Being Intentional and Creating Bonds
In this episode of the Seong Family Podcast, Daniel and Christina Seong discussed the importance of being intentional when spending time with their family. They talked about their recent trip to New York City with their four daughters, where they spent time dancing, going shopping, and getting to know each other better. Christina mentioned how the girls had planned their outfits ahead of time and were even giving her advice on what to wear. They also discussed how important it is to be intentional about investing in relationships, both monetarily and with time. The Seongs also shared how they have a consistent and organized home, which helps maintain stability for their children. This was evident when the Seongs mentioned how their house looks like a model home and that their kids know to put their towels in the hamper after they take a shower. The episode is a great reminder for everyone to be intentional about spending time with family and to invest in relationships. Enjoy the show!
4/30/2023
23:29
Butts, Beauty and Bankruptcy
On this episode of the SeongLife Podcast, hosts Daniel and Christina chatted about how they keep up their professional appearances. Daniel shared his daily morning routine for styling his hair, and why he chose to grow a beard. Christina gave listeners a peek into her beauty routine, including her haircare, manicures, facials, and even Botox injections. They both emphasized the importance of feeling confident and encouraged husbands to support their wives in their beauty and self-care. The couple also discussed how they stayed afloat financially during tough times, such as Christina’s focus group studies for diapers and Daniel’s graveyard shift job. They reminded listeners that maintaining a marriage requires commitment and communication and encouraged couples to show each other grace. Finally, the Seongs talked about their plans to discuss Christina’s trip to New York with their four girls in a future episode, so stay tuned for that! Tune in to learn more about the Seongs and their inspiring journey. Enjoy the show!
4/30/2023
28:16
The Beginning
In this episode of the SeongLife podcast, Daniel and Christina Seong introduce themselves and share their story of life and family. They’ve been married for 19 years and have five children aged 8 to 17. Daniel and Christina candidly discuss their travels and business successes, as well as how they are navigating the challenges of parenting teenagers. They recount how they met at a fast food restaurant, the struggles they faced in the first five years of their marriage, and the joys of raising their four teenage daughters and their young son. They emphasize the importance of date nights, both with each other and with their children, and the positive impact that taking action and making memories can have on a family. The couple also share the story of how they got married and started their first business. They explain how, on a whim, they decided to get married over the phone and bought a ring the next day, and how their first business venture led to bankruptcy but eventually to success. On their podcast, the Seongs invite listeners to join them on their journey of striving to become the best version of themselves. They emphasize the importance of taking action, being intentional and living life on one’s own terms. They also encourage listeners to show their parents a little bit of grace, as they are also doing their best and are learning as they go.
SeongLife is hosted by Christina and Daniel Seong, a married couple with five children. They share their stories and lessons of life and family, discussing their wins, failures, travels and how they are navigating the challenges of raising kids. Listen in to gain insight into their happy marriage and be inspired and entertained by their journey.