The Beginning

In this episode of the SeongLife podcast, Daniel and Christina Seong introduce themselves and share their story of life and family. They’ve been married for 19 years and have five children aged 8 to 17. Daniel and Christina candidly discuss their travels and business successes, as well as how they are navigating the challenges of parenting teenagers. They recount how they met at a fast food restaurant, the struggles they faced in the first five years of their marriage, and the joys of raising their four teenage daughters and their young son. They emphasize the importance of date nights, both with each other and with their children, and the positive impact that taking action and making memories can have on a family. The couple also share the story of how they got married and started their first business. They explain how, on a whim, they decided to get married over the phone and bought a ring the next day, and how their first business venture led to bankruptcy but eventually to success. On their podcast, the Seongs invite listeners to join them on their journey of striving to become the best version of themselves. They emphasize the importance of taking action, being intentional and living life on one’s own terms. They also encourage listeners to show their parents a little bit of grace, as they are also doing their best and are learning as they go.