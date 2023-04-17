Semiconductor Insiders
Podcast EP158: The Benefits of a Unified HW/SW Architecture for AI with Quadric’s Nigel Drego
Dan is joined by Nigel Drego, the CTO and Co-founder at Quadric. Nigel brings extensive experience in software and hardware design to his role at Quadric. Nigel is an expert in computer architectures, compiler technology, and software frameworks.
Dan explores the unique and unified HW/SW architecture developed by Quadric with… Read More
4/28/2023
21:52
Podcast EP157: The Differentiated Role Andes Plays in the US with Charlie Cheng
Dan is joined by Charlie Cheng, Managing Director of Polyhedron. Prior to that, Charlie was the CEO of Kilopass Technology, where he grew the core memory business into a successful acquisition by Synopsys. Before that, Charlie was an Entrepreneur in Residence at US Venture Partners and a Corporate VP at Faraday Technology, a Taiwanese… Read More
4/26/2023
13:53
Podcast EP156: A Chat With Shankar Krishnamoorthy About Strategy and Outlook for EDA Development at SNUG
This is another special edition of our podcast series. SemiWiki staff writer Kalar Rajendiran spoke with Shankar Krishnamoorthy, General Manager, Electronic Design Automation Group for Synopsys at the recent SNUG meeting,
Shankar discusses how Synopsys is focusing on hyperconvergence and implementation of AI across the… Read More
4/21/2023
16:30
Podcast EP155: How User Experience design accelerates time-to-market and drives design wins
Dan is joined by Matt Genovese. Matt founded Planorama Design, a user experience design professional services company to design complex, technical software and systems that are simple and intuitive to use while reducing internal development and support costs. Staffed with seasoned engineers and user experience designers,… Read More