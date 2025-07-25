Selling to Healthcare with Lisa T. Miller

Strategic Insights for Healthcare Sales Professionals | E.1

In this debut episode of "Selling to Healthcare," Lisa T. Miller, with over 30 years of experience in healthcare sales, offers a comprehensive overview of effective strategies in this complex industry. Lisa examines recent shifts in healthcare and their impact on sales approaches, emphasizing the importance of building trust through evidence-based methods. She discusses leveraging insightful content, understanding market dynamics, and navigating common challenges unique to healthcare sales. Lisa highlights the necessity of deep industry knowledge and creative problem-solving, while addressing the delicate balance between profitability and healthcare's mission. This episode establishes a foundation for future in-depth discussions, providing valuable guidance for professionals navigating the intricate landscape of healthcare sales. Listeners will gain strategic insights applicable to various roles within the healthcare sales ecosystem. Highlights of this Episode: · Healthcare Industry Complexity – A breakdown of why healthcare is such a complex industry for sales professionals. · Virtual Selling Evolution - Discussion on how virtual selling has become a standard in healthcare post-COVID. · Proving ROI - Lisa highlights the importance of showcasing ROI in healthcare solutions. · Overload of Sales Messaging - Strategies to differentiate yourself in the face of overwhelming sales emails and outreach. · Relationship vs. Skill in Sales - A critical take on the misconception that relationships alone drive sales success. · Insight-Based Content - Lisa explains how intellectual property and insight-driven content provide a competitive edge in sales. · Personalized Newsletters - A recommendation for sales reps to create personal, tailored newsletters for their clients. · Creativity in Sales Strategy - The role of creativity in sales, especially in healthcare. · Avoid Being a Best-Kept Secret - Lisa shares how to increase visibility through thought leadership and content. · Connecting with Multiple Stakeholders - The importance of building relationships with more than one person inside a healthcare organization. · Sales Fundamentals: Role-Playing - Lisa emphasizes the value of pre-briefs, role-playing, and debriefing in sales skill development. · Selling to the C-Suite - The significance of understanding and engaging with C-suite executives in healthcare. · Understanding Competitors - Lisa emphasizes the need to understand competitors deeply and focus on strengths without speaking negatively. · Preparation and Study in Sales - A reflection on how studying and staying informed gives a sales advantage in healthcare. · Building Trust Through Responsiveness - Quick, valuable responses and how they impact trust in healthcare sales are important.