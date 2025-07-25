Selling to Healthcare with Lisa T. Miller

Selling to Supply Chain & Department Leaders in Healthcare | E. 5
In this episode of "Selling to Healthcare," Lisa T. Miller explores strategies for engaging supply chain and department leaders. She emphasizes the supply chain's vital role in operational efficiency and cost management, stressing the importance of long-term partnerships and reliable service. Lisa discusses navigating centralized versus decentralized decision-making and addressing budget constraints and supply disruptions. She provides insights on strategic positioning in competitive situations and highlights the significance of respect, empathy, and authentic communication. Lisa details essential tools for internal buy-in, including surveys, ROI calculators, and case studies, demonstrating their effectiveness in gaining stakeholder support. The episode underscores the importance of aligning with supply chain priorities and demonstrating long-term value when selling to healthcare professionals, offering practical approaches for successful engagements. Learn more about Lisa at https://www.lisatmiller.com/about
Strategies for Selling to Physicians & Clinicians | E. 4
In this essential episode of "Selling to Healthcare," Lisa T. Miller explores important strategies for selling to physicians and clinicians. She discusses the importance of emphasizing clinical outcomes and demonstrating how products enhance care delivery and clinical practices. Lisa provides insights on identifying clinical champions through conferences, staff engagement, and on-site observation. She addresses the significance of presenting offerings as innovative solutions to unmet needs, supported by peer-reviewed studies and case studies. Lisa emphasizes understanding medical professionals' challenges, leveraging physician relationships to access C-suite decision-makers, and anticipating objections and competitor tactics. The episode highlights the importance of addressing unmet clinical needs, showcasing innovation, and aligning products with patient-centered solutions to enhance credibility and effectiveness in healthcare sales. Learn more about Lisa at https://www.lisatmiller.com/about
Mastering C-Suite Selling in Healthcare | E. 3
Selling to the C-suite is a defining challenge in healthcare sales, demanding the highest strategic expertise. In this key episode of "Selling to Healthcare," Lisa T. Miller discusses effective approaches for connecting with these key decision-makers. She emphasizes the critical role of mindset, comprehensive industry knowledge, and data-driven insights in successful interactions. Lisa explores key strategies, including understanding the complex interconnectedness of hospital environments, anticipating challenging inquiries, and aligning with clinical perspectives. She highlights the importance of meticulous preparation, authentic communication, and recognizing executives' accountability to boards and communities. Lisa introduces the concept of transformational deals that generate long-term value, offering a strategic framework for impactful sales engagements. This episode provides essential guidance for sales professionals wanting to sell to healthcare leadership effectively. Learn more about Lisa at https://www.lisatmiller.com/about
Balancing Margin & Mission in Healthcare Sales | E. 2
In this second episode of "Selling to Healthcare," Lisa T. Miller explores the critical balance between financial margins and healthcare mission when selling to medical organizations. Lisa examines how products and services can enhance patient care while maintaining fiscal responsibility. She provides expert insights on demonstrating the dual impact of solutions on patient outcomes and financial performance, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing patient care in sales approaches. Lisa discusses strategies for providing value beyond the sale, including understanding community health objectives and avoiding common pitfalls in healthcare sales. She analyzes the complex priorities of C-Suite executives and recommends leveraging resources such as community health plans and investor presentations to align with organizational goals. This episode offers valuable guidance for healthcare sales professionals navigating the intricate balance of financial and mission-driven objectives in the healthcare sector. Highlights of this Episode Include: Mission and Margin in Healthcare - Lisa explains how hospitals must balance patient care (mission) with financial sustainability (margin). Aligning Sales Strategies - Salespeople should identify how their solutions impact both patient care and hospital finances. Supporting Hospital Challenges - Offer creative solutions to support hospitals with their financial and operational struggles. Being of Service - Build trust by focusing on how your offerings help hospitals, not just selling. Value of Insights - Share meaningful, timely insights to maintain engagement during the sales process. Handling Weak ROI—Focus on other value metrics to address situations where the financial return on investment (ROI) might not be immediately strong. Understanding the Hospital’s Mission - Research hospital mission statements and community health goals to align your offerings effectively. Learn more about Lisa at https://www.lisatmiller.com/about Book an appointment - https://intro.co/LisaMiller Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisamiller/
Strategic Insights for Healthcare Sales Professionals | E.1
In this debut episode of "Selling to Healthcare," Lisa T. Miller, with over 30 years of experience in healthcare sales, offers a comprehensive overview of effective strategies in this complex industry. Lisa examines recent shifts in healthcare and their impact on sales approaches, emphasizing the importance of building trust through evidence-based methods. She discusses leveraging insightful content, understanding market dynamics, and navigating common challenges unique to healthcare sales. Lisa highlights the necessity of deep industry knowledge and creative problem-solving, while addressing the delicate balance between profitability and healthcare's mission. This episode establishes a foundation for future in-depth discussions, providing valuable guidance for professionals navigating the intricate landscape of healthcare sales. Listeners will gain strategic insights applicable to various roles within the healthcare sales ecosystem. Highlights of this Episode: · Healthcare Industry Complexity – A breakdown of why healthcare is such a complex industry for sales professionals. · Virtual Selling Evolution - Discussion on how virtual selling has become a standard in healthcare post-COVID. · Proving ROI - Lisa highlights the importance of showcasing ROI in healthcare solutions. · Overload of Sales Messaging - Strategies to differentiate yourself in the face of overwhelming sales emails and outreach. · Relationship vs. Skill in Sales - A critical take on the misconception that relationships alone drive sales success. · Insight-Based Content - Lisa explains how intellectual property and insight-driven content provide a competitive edge in sales. · Personalized Newsletters - A recommendation for sales reps to create personal, tailored newsletters for their clients. · Creativity in Sales Strategy - The role of creativity in sales, especially in healthcare. · Avoid Being a Best-Kept Secret - Lisa shares how to increase visibility through thought leadership and content. · Connecting with Multiple Stakeholders - The importance of building relationships with more than one person inside a healthcare organization. · Sales Fundamentals: Role-Playing - Lisa emphasizes the value of pre-briefs, role-playing, and debriefing in sales skill development. · Selling to the C-Suite - The significance of understanding and engaging with C-suite executives in healthcare. · Understanding Competitors - Lisa emphasizes the need to understand competitors deeply and focus on strengths without speaking negatively. · Preparation and Study in Sales - A reflection on how studying and staying informed gives a sales advantage in healthcare. · Building Trust Through Responsiveness - Quick, valuable responses and how they impact trust in healthcare sales are important. Learn more about Lisa at https://www.lisatmiller.com/about Book an appointment - https://intro.co/LisaMiller Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisamiller/
Selling to Healthcare with Lisa T. Miller: Transforming Transactions into Partnerships
Join Lisa T. Miller, a renowned healthcare sales innovator responsible for generating over $200 million in revenue, as she unveils her groundbreaking approach: transforming traditional sales into meaningful partnerships built on exceptional service.
In this insightful five-part series, Lisa leverages her 30+ years of hands-on expertise to guide you through the complex and rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Each episode delivers practical strategies, real-world case studies, and proven tactics to enhance your effectiveness, deepen client relationships, and drive impactful results in healthcare sales.
Here's what makes "Selling to Healthcare" essential listening:
Proven Expertise: Go beyond theory and explore tangible, actionable advice drawn directly from Lisa's extensive experience closing significant deals across healthcare settings.
Service-Centric Strategies: Learn how adopting a service-first philosophy can dramatically increase your value, credibility, and long-term success with healthcare decision-makers.
Insights into Decision-Makers: Gain deep insights into the mindset of healthcare leaders, understanding how to anticipate their needs and effectively address their priorities.
Mastering Complexity: Navigate the complexities of healthcare regulations, diverse stakeholders, and institutional processes with confidence and clarity.
Building Trust: Discover Lisa’s blueprint for establishing authentic, trust-based partnerships that lead to sustained growth and mutual success.
Whether you're an experienced healthcare sales professional aiming to sharpen your skills or a newcomer eager to stand out, "Selling to Healthcare" provides the essential tools, proven methodologies, and powerful insights you need to excel.
Tune in with Lisa T. Miller to redefine your approach to healthcare sales, transforming transactional interactions into lasting partnerships that positively impact the healthcare industry.