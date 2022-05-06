The SELFHEALERS SOUNDBOARD is a global, community-based healing experience created by Dr. Nicole LePera and Jenna Weakland. Each week, we host raw, unscripted, ... More
Episode 44: The Cocoon Stage Of Healing
Are you done with small talk? Do you find yourself wanting more time alone? Does the world seem heavy? If so, you might be in the cocoon stage of healing. In this episode down why this stage is important, and how to get through it.
6/26/2022
35:35
Episode 43: The Father Wound
The father wound runs deep. Today (father's day) we're having an open vulnerable conversation about what it is and how we can heal from it.
6/19/2022
39:56
Episode 42: Why Shame Holds Us Back
Shame is the result of carrying our wounding, alone. Shame keeps us repeating the same cycles, patterns, and behaviors. And, it has us believe that we aren't worthy of connection. We all carry shame. In this episode, we talk about why it holds us back and how to release it.
6/12/2022
44:13
Episode 41: Expect to Be Misunderstood
Being misunderstood is one of the most painful experiences and yet as we heal this is something we will face often. Not everyone is going to "get" us or when like us as we become more fully ourselves. In this episode, we talk about how to get through it and why being misunderstood is a sign you're on the right path.
6/5/2022
34:37
Episode 40: Are You Having A Spiritual Awakening?
Today there is a massive awaking going on. We are becoming more self aware and this is having a huge impact on society. If you've been feeling a shift in energy and the way you see the world this episode is for you!
Join the SelfHealers Circle Waitlist:https://theholisticpsychologist.com/waitlist/PRE-ORDER HOW TO MEET YOURSELF:https://howtomeetyourself.com/BUY HOW TO DO THE WORK:https://www.amazon.com/How-Do-Work-Recognize-Patterns/dp/006301209XText Nicole! 215-366-0012Get my FREE Future Self Journal:https://theholisticpsychologist.com/
The SELFHEALERS SOUNDBOARD is a global, community-based healing experience created by Dr. Nicole LePera and Jenna Weakland. Each week, we host raw, unscripted, open conversations about the things we are REALLY dealing with on the journey of facing our pasts and becoming our best Selves. Together, as community, we create resonance with “strangers” around the world as we collectively witness our own triggers, habits, traumas, and inherent wisdom. This is, and always will be, an ad free experience. Subscribe to our SelfHealers Soundboard YouTube channel to view these weekly podcasts with video and connect with us. New episodes every Sunday at 12 PM PST.