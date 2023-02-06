The goal of Self Taught Devs is to highlight the learning and growth experience for new developers just getting into the industry. Join our hosts Matt and Eric ...
#25 Shifting focus to gaining work experience
Matt and Eric discuss transitioning from solely building portfolio projects to gaining actual work experience. Recently Matt and Eric made the switch to focusing on the career and job search. There was only one issue, they didn't actually have any applicable work experience to add to their resume. In this episode they discuss their recent change in development projects, mind shifts, and adjustments to attitudes in order to gain more professional work experience.
6/30/2023
30:30
#24 - Getting Your First Dev Job, Then vs Now - with Luke Hovee
In this episode, Matt and Eric have a conversation with Luke Hovee. Luke got his first role in web development in 2016 and has held positions with numerous companies since then. We discuss the differences in interviews and expectations of juniors from when Luke started vs today. We also cover discovering and dealing with blindspots when you are in your first role. Rounding off the conversation with tips on finding success with networking, Linkedin, and what matters and provides the most value when building and learning in public.
Follow Luke on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-hovee-2433b7b4/
6/23/2023
47:50
#23 Web3 with Vitto Rivabella
In this episode, Matt and Eric have a conversation with Vitto Rivabella. Vitto is a Lead Dev Rel at Alchemy, he created Alchemy Learn and helps people break into web3. In this episode we discuss what web3 is, how Vitto originally got into web3, how it's utilized, and why you should be concerned about it. Vitto took a non traditional path into software and we discuss how he went from learning and making content to his first job in tech.
Follow Vitto on Twitter: @VittoStack
Follow Alchemy on Twitter: @AlchemyPlatform
Follow Alchemy on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alchemyinc/
6/16/2023
46:48
#22 - Pivoting Your Strategy with Vanessa Vun
In this episode, Matt and Eric have a conversation with Vanessa Vun. She provides a deep-dive on her career transition journey, from working in the medical field to landing her first job in tech. Vanessa details how she got started as a self-taught dev, her resources for learning, her activities in the community, and how she continually evaluated and pivoted in her plan for success. From humble beginnings to earning a job offer, Vanessa's story is a great source of inspiration for aspiring developers.
Follow Vanessa on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vanessavun/
6/9/2023
38:26
#21 - Making portfolio projects
How do you come up with portfolio project ideas? How do you build portfolio projects? What are some examples of portfolio projects? Eric and Matt answer these questions and more in this weeks episodes. This week we discuss our experiences with trying to build portfolio projects. Coming up with project ideas can be difficult, especially for those that are just starting to learn. By the end of this episode, you'll learn how to come up with your own project ideas.
Matt's Links: https://mehrlich-link-tree.netlify.app/
Eric's Links: https://linktr.ee/ericwinkdev