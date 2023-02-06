#24 - Getting Your First Dev Job, Then vs Now - with Luke Hovee

In this episode, Matt and Eric have a conversation with Luke Hovee. Luke got his first role in web development in 2016 and has held positions with numerous companies since then. We discuss the differences in interviews and expectations of juniors from when Luke started vs today. We also cover discovering and dealing with blindspots when you are in your first role. Rounding off the conversation with tips on finding success with networking, Linkedin, and what matters and provides the most value when building and learning in public. Matt's Links: https://mehrlich-link-tree.netlify.app/ Eric's Links: https://linktr.ee/ericwinkdev Follow Luke on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-hovee-2433b7b4/