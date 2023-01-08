Selene - A Strange City Lying Alone. Weekly Narrated Supernatural Mystery & Horror Audiodrama.Selene is a narrated supernatural mystery and horror series of...
Selene - Trailer
Selene is a narrated supernatural mystery and horror series of connected stories with over 60 characters across the city. The show encompasses ghost stories, murder mysteries and horror - all with dark humor. Every episode has a vintage parody ad from Minerva's solutions as well as mini-mysteries, puzzles, riddles and recipes.Join us on Patreon for music, art and more. https://www.patreon.com/CleverthanA Clever > Than Production www.cleverthan.com
8/20/2023
1:11
The Standing Corpse - Episode Six
The finale to The Standing Corpse. Masie confronts Mister Pedigree, but Brittleteeth has a trick up her sleeve. Selene - A Narrated Supernatural MysteryTheme Song by Matt Vanacorohttps://www.patreon.com/Cleverthan A Clever > Than Productionwww.cleverthan.comInstagram: @clever.than
8/15/2023
13:42
The Standing Corpse - Episode Five
Curios Log – Masie Meyers. The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated, or perhaps premature – the night is still young. My recorder is a bit waterlogged, so hope this works. Selene - A Narrated Supernatural MysteryTheme Song by Matt Vanacorohttps://www.patreon.com/Cleverthan A Clever > Than Productionwww.cleverthan.comInstagram: @clever.than
8/8/2023
11:50
Minerva's Collection
A collection of Minerva's Solutions while Masie recovers. Why don't you go look for clues or something.
8/1/2023
9:12
The Standing Corpse - Episode Four
I was pacing in the mud at Black Pond, Fitz and I had just barely escaped the killer from Pedigree's new candy factory. Brittleteeth had pulled the bones of Owen McCleary from the pond depths and now was keeping his skull in the office. What did Brittleteeth need with the bones of an inventor? Selene - A Narrated Supernatural MysteryTheme Song by Matt Vanacorohttps://www.patreon.com/Cleverthan A Clever > Than Productionwww.cleverthan.comInstagram: @clever.than
