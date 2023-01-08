The Standing Corpse - Episode Four

I was pacing in the mud at Black Pond, Fitz and I had just barely escaped the killer from Pedigree's new candy factory. Brittleteeth had pulled the bones of Owen McCleary from the pond depths and now was keeping his skull in the office. What did Brittleteeth need with the bones of an inventor?