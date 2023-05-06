SD 239 - Ya Mans Gay pt. 4

Does your man put his phone on DND? HES GAY. Is your man excited to see his boys? SUS. Does your man suggest you split entree's? GAY ASS HELL. Nowadays it seems like men cant do anything without being called gay. Join us as we take a deep dive into the 184 pt. list of "Things Masculine Men Can't Do (According to Social Media)" The one and only latina queen Janelle Howerton joins us....howie hive paws up! Follow her in IG she is da best @mensturalbloodbath Sub to our patreon for a weekly bonus ep!