Does your man put his phone on DND? HES GAY. Is your man excited to see his boys? SUS. Does your man suggest you split entree's? GAY ASS HELL.
Nowadays it seems like men cant do anything without being called gay. Join us as we take a deep dive into the 184 pt. list of "Things Masculine Men Can't Do (According to Social Media)"
The one and only latina queen Janelle Howerton joins us....howie hive paws up! Follow her in IG she is da best @mensturalbloodbath
Sub to our patreon for a weekly bonus ep!
7/15/2023
1:07:00
*PREVIEW* Lego Neil Patrick Harris w/ Girl God
Our full episode with April and Grace of Girl God is available on our Patreon, subscribe there for one to two free episodes per week!
6/29/2023
2:47
*UNLOCKED* SD 218 - Let Them Draw Him
We are finally unlocking this previously paywalled episode, we talk about Dylan Mulvaney who was being powerfully annoying at the time but more importantly we take an online morality quiz which unveils a fundamental and lifelong misunderstanding Jacques has had about....drawing him....
6/15/2023
1:33:00
SD 231 - Ya Man's Gay Pt. 2 w/ Will Sennet & Nate Fisher
We are back with another installment of THE GAY LIST and as promised we found the straightest guys we know to help us out. Listen to Will and Nate's podcast A Closer Look (Hesse is featured there as well)
Also subscribe to our Patreon for weekly bonus content.
6/5/2023
1:15:00
SD 230 - Blood for Bryan w/ Theda Hammel
Welcome back everyone! Hesse and I are joined by major trans celebrity Theda Hammel for a deep dive into Bryan Johnson, the billionaire freak who is dedicating his life to Project Blueprint, a $2 million per year endeavor to "de-age" himself.
Listen to Theda's podcast, NYMPHOWARS everywhere podcasts are found and on Patreon. It's our favorite show.
Find an extra weekly episode of our show on our Patreon too.