Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureSelective Ignorance with Mandii B
Listen to Selective Ignorance with Mandii B in the App
Listen to Selective Ignorance with Mandii B in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Selective Ignorance with Mandii B

Podcast Selective Ignorance with Mandii B
Mandii B
Society is brimming with hypocrisy, indignation and opinions—the Selective Ignorance podcast will dare to challenge the complexities behind internet reaction an...
Society & CultureNewsEntertainment News

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • TRAILER: Selective Ignorance with Mandii B
    Society is brimming with hypocrisy, indignation and opinions—the Selective Ignorance podcast will dare to challenge the complexities behind internet reaction and the public’s beliefs by unpacking trending topics with comedic education and outlandish hot takes.Each week, Mandii B engages guests from the worlds of media, comedy and entertainment, as well as cultural and topical experts, to tackle everything from current events to the latest scandals in order to confront biases, embrace the uncomfortable and embark on a journey that shakes the status quo.Watch the full videos of each episode by subscribing to Patreon at Patreon.com/selectiveignoranceFollow the host on Social MediaMandii B Instagram/X @fullcourtpumpsFollow the show on Social MediaInstagram @selective_ignoranceTiktok @selective.ignoranceX/Twitter @selectiveigpod
    --------  
    2:35

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Selective Ignorance with Mandii B

Society is brimming with hypocrisy, indignation and opinions—the Selective Ignorance podcast will dare to challenge the complexities behind internet reaction and the public’s beliefs by unpacking trending topics with comedic education and outlandish hot takes.Each week, Mandii B engages guests from the worlds of media, comedy and entertainment, as well as cultural and topical experts, to tackle everything from current events to the latest scandals in order to confront biases, embrace the uncomfortable and embark on a journey that shakes the status quo.
Podcast website

Listen to Selective Ignorance with Mandii B, The Brett Cooper Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 10:12:45 PM