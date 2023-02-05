The Story Continues

Our hosts Bridget Kelly and Mandii B walk you through 4 segments twice a week!Grown: In this segment the ladies talk about nostalgic throwbacks that invite you to reflect on your formative years, resurface some antiquated concepts, reflect about: old shows, people and music that'll make you feel like a real auntie or uncle.Honest: This segment usually covers politics, current events that impact our day-to-day livesSlightly Toxic: In this segment the ladies explore relationships & air out some of their hot takes. Don't worry… it's not an echo chamber here we enjoy discourse in its purest form here! Freshly Squeezed: This is our themed music segment where we put you on to new music or select a theme and curate a playlist to that. Some former theme have been: Fight songs, wedding songs, Sunday clean your house songs, and of course new music! This week your favorite aunties Bridget Kelly and Mandii B start the podcast by sending their condolences to the infamous and legendary Jerry Springer (11:00). This topic leads the ladies towards a conversation about throwback talk shows that were game changers for their time like Ricki Lake, Montel Williams, and the OG to concepts like "scared straight" Rude Jude! Later the ladies chat about World Athletics banning transgender women from competing internationally (30:00) and Giannis Antetokounmpo's response to the Milwaukee Bucks' season being a failure and why it's important to remember that THE STORY CONTINUES . We end the episode with some new music selections in our Freshly Squeezed Segment this week (1:30:00) Give it to me - MIguel All For You- Amaria Flo- Feature Me