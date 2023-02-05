Opinionated & informative with a taste of toxic: join Bridget Kelly & Mandii B every Tuesday for all things pop culture, music, and media through the mi... More
The Story Continues
Happy Tuesday Nieces & Nephews! If you’re new here, hi & welcome!! We value your opinion and want to create great content for you in the future, can you take a moment to fill out a quick survey?Here’s a quick overview of our show- Our hosts Bridget Kelly and Mandii B walk you through 4 segments twice a week!Grown: In this segment the ladies talk about nostalgic throwbacks that invite you to reflect on your formative years, resurface some antiquated concepts, reflect about: old shows, people and music that’ll make you feel like a real auntie or uncle.Honest: This segment usually covers politics, current events that impact our day-to-day livesSlightly Toxic: In this segment the ladies explore relationships & air out some of their hot takes. Don’t worry… it’s not an echo chamber here we enjoy discourse in its purest form here! Freshly Squeezed: This is our themed music segment where we put you on to new music or select a theme and curate a playlist to that. Some former theme have been: Fight songs, wedding songs, Sunday clean your house songs, and of course new music! This week your favorite aunties Bridget Kelly and Mandii B start the podcast by sending their condolences to the infamous and legendary Jerry Springer (11:00). This topic leads the ladies towards a conversation about throwback talk shows that were game changers for their time like Ricki Lake, Montel Williams, and the OG to concepts like “scared straight” Rude Jude! Later the ladies chat about World Athletics banning transgender women from competing internationally (30:00) and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s response to the Milwaukee Bucks' season being a failure and why it's important to remember that THE STORY CONTINUES . We end the episode with some new music selections in our Freshly Squeezed Segment this week (1:30:00) Give it to me - MIguel All For You- Amaria Flo- Feature Me Episode Announcements:Buy your tickets today to see Mandii B live at Good Moms Bad Choices Live Show in NY City Winery on Cinco De Mayo Don’t forget to fill out our survey so we can make better content for you! —----------------Sponsors of the show: European Wax Center: Book your smooth escape with the experts at European Wax Center. Make a reservation today—your first wax is free* Starbucks: Starbucks Coffee, ready for right now. Shop the full line-up online or in-store, wherever you buy groceries Gumball: Hey YouTube Content creators, if you're looking for a great and seamless way to monetize your content, you'll definitely want to check out Gumball! Gumball has seamless and user-friendly processes that ensure you and the advertiser are always on the same page. You set your price and availability upfront, and deals come to you, truly. Just visit gumball.fm/stti for more information! SKIMS: SKIMS Fits Everybody and more best-selling essentials are available now at SKIMS.com —----------------LINKS:🗝PATREON🎥YOUTUBE 💻 WEBSITE🎙ADVERTISE WITH US ON GUMBALL See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
1:38:52
Love Is Autopilot Ft. Kamauu
Happy Friday nieces & nephews! This week your favorite aunties Bridget Kelly and Mandii B are joined by artist and musician Kamauu. The three talk about the importance of discerning proximity vs. love, harmony vs. peace, and the important lessons we can learn from the animals and nature around us. Kamauu shares why he titled his album Lacuna (8:00), why he enjoys the driving scenes in the movie Queen and Slim (22:00), and the difference of being optimistic vs. being naive (40:00).You’ll want to stick around until the end for a nice little surprise from out guest. —----------------LINKS:🗝PATREON🎥YOUTUBE 💻 WEBSITE🎙ADVERTISE WITH US ON GUMBALLSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/28/2023
1:29:15
BONUS EPISODE: MOTHER'S DAY IS APPROACHING
Hey Nieces and Nephews! As we approach Mother’s Day THIS snippet hits differently!Mandii B and Bridget Kelly release album breakdowns on Patreon monthly. The See, The Thing is team wanted to share an exclusive snippet of the album breakdown episode of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill". In this snippet you'll hear how the song "To Zion" encourages the ladies to ask, what burdens did their mother's carry that they are recently becoming aware of as an adult? What are the benefits and drawbacks of a single mother focusing ALL of her attention on her child or children? If you want to hear more conversations about motherhood, you’ll definitely want to check out EP 78 episode titled "Febreze Cans & Remotes Ft. Good Moms Bad Choices" on YouTube , Spotify, and Apple Podcast and "Almost KINDA Counts Ft. Melanie Fiona" on YouTube, Apple Podcast, Spotify.Happy early Mother's Day & see you over on Patreon! You can go to www.patreon.com/seethethingispod and sign up for a tier of your choice or download the Patreon app, its much easier!Oh almost forgot to mention... if you get an annual subscription, you get it at a discounted rate.Let's be real, you have a monthly subscription that you've been meaning to cancel anyway. Just cancel that, and join the party on Patreon. Cheers!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/27/2023
7:35
Damned If I Do, Damned If I Dont
“Making space for something that doesn't benefit you, is probably the only way to be held accountable. “ - BK (57:35)This week, Bridget Kelly and Mandii B are joined by ½ of Around The Way Curls Podcast, 1/3 of Can't Afford Therapy Podcast, and one of our favorite friends with benefits Antoinette. The ladies start the episode by recapping their electric and eventful weekends- from Bridget Kelly performing the national anthem at the Knicks game to Mandii B performing live at the Black Effect Podcast festival with Whorible Decisions the ladies had a lot to catch up on (4:00)The luxury of central AC in New York (13:00)Music created by Black womenSnowfall Finale and the nuances of "freedom" (28:00)Can Damson Idris replace Johnathon Majors or should they even be compared? (33:00)Netflix's "Beef" actor Daniel Choe has a viral video of him laughing and boasting about violating a Black masseuse. Is there an opportunity to rehabilitate after a heinous act such as that? Where can we make more room for restorative justice? (48:00)The viral "SO IS THE BABY!" clip leads the ladies to ask themselves, "Where is their threshold for crying babies on an airplane?" (58:00)My mom was my first bully (1:04:30)Slightly Toxic NLE Choppa and his girlfriend (1:09:00)The misinformation about IVF (1:13:00)Would you still marry someone who has a family who may not like you (1:21:30)**This episode contains conversation that may be triggering. Listeners discretion is advised. **—----------------LINKS:🗝PATREON🎥YOUTUBE 💻 WEBSITE🎙ADVERTISE WITH US ON GUMBALL See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
1:38:15
I'm The Man Ft. Sonny Digital
This week Bridget Kelly and Mandii B release a Freshly Squeezed episode recorded in ATL with artist, producer, entrepreneur, and friends with benefit Sonny Digital.(8:30) Sonny Digital talks about living at home with his mom at 17 years old when he made the song “Racks” by YC ft. Future (11:00) The ladies are surprised to hear how much he sold the beat for at the time and the amount of his first royalty check from the song.(13:00) The three talk about the power and purpose of mixtapes over. albums and reflect on Gangsta Grillz mixtape era and the impact of DatPiff on Hip Hop culture (19:10) Sonny talks about the process of making the beat for Birthday Song- 2 Chainz (23:00) Sonny confesses he doesn't like the altercation Kanye made to the original beat for Birthday Song and being upset at his cameo not making the final cut for the official music video (28:15) Sonny answers what does it mean for an artist to “fall off” by differentiating money & wealth vs. visibility & fame(40:00) The three talk about the business of selling a catalog and Sonny clears up misinformation about QC selling the label as opposed to their catalog (51:17) Sonny talks about the process of creating the song “I’m The Man” - 50 Cents Ft. Chris Brown and why he thinks 50 cent is “the villain who actually made it”(:08:00) Sonny talks about creating the beat for Travis Scott- Stargazing in 5 minutes and why he think Travis is the ideal/perfect artist to collaborate with —----------------LINKS:🗝PATREON🎥YOUTUBE 💻 WEBSITE🎙ADVERTISE WITH US ON GUMBALL See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.