The podcast that brings you the very best in all things, cybersecurity, taking an in-depth look at the most pressing issues and trends across the industry.
Unleashing the potential of AI and Zero Trust in Cybersecurity and Data Protection with our special guest, Ian Garrett.
Protecting data in the age of cyber threats, cybersecurity expert Ian Garrett ignites a battle against ignorance, as he harnesses the power of AI and zero trust to defend organizations of all sizes from the lurking dangers of the digital world.Today's guest is Ian Garrett, the CEO and co-founder of Phalanx. With a background in computer science, he became an early adopter of AI application in cybersecurity and has been making waves in the industry ever since. Ian's ability to combine AI rapid data processing with a human understanding of nuanced threats exemplifies cutting-edge cybersecurity practices that help ensure data protection and privacy.Don't ignore the data outside of secure places. Even drafts and email attachments can be vulnerable. Take a comprehensive approach to data security. - Ian GarrettIn this episode, you will be able to:Gain insights into how AI and Zero Trust model can reinforce your data protection strategies.Learn from industry connoisseurs about typical data security blunders to be avoided.Identify the hurdles in managing multicloud data and the solutions to counter these challenges.Delve into the potent dangers presented by AI and chatbots and how to keep them at bay.Understand the practical application and multiple influences of the Zero Trust architecture on your business.Ian Garrett, CEO and co-founder of Phalanx, with a background in computer science, he became an early adopter of AI application in cybersecurity and has been making waves in the industry ever since. Ian's ability to combine AI rapid data processing with a human understanding of nuanced threats exemplifies cutting-edge cybersecurity practices that help ensure data protection and privacy.Don't ignore the data outside of secure places. Even drafts and email attachments can be vulnerable. Take a comprehensive approach to data security. - Ian GarrettConnect with Ian GarrettLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianygarrett/Twitter: @ianygarrett - https://twitter.com/ianygarrettOrganization: phalanx.io - https://www.phalanx.io/Connect with us:Website: securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.comKnowBe4 Resources:KnowBe4 Blog: https://blog.knowbe4.comErich Kron - https://www.linkedin.com/in/erichkronJelle Wieringa - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jellewieringaJames McQuiggan - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmcquigganJavvad Malik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/javvadMusic Composed by: Brian Sanyshyn - https://www.briansanyshynmusic.comAnnouncer: Sarah McQuiggan - https://www.sarahmcquiggan.comThis show's sound is edited by ProPodcastSolutions -https://propodcastsolutions.com/Show Notes created with Capsho - www.capsho.com
8/8/2023
43:15
Reducing Risk by addressing the Threats to your Cybersecurity program through innovative platforms, with our special guest, Bryson Bort.
Check us out on our new LinkedIn Page! - https://www.linkedin.com/company/security-masterminds-podcast/Does this sound familiar? You've invested in threat intelligence data and spent countless hours analyzing it, yet you still feel vulnerable to cyber threats. Maybe you were told that having the data alone would be enough to protect your organization. But the reality is, simply having the data without knowing how to turn it into actionable insights leaves you exposed and frustrated. The pain of constantly worrying about cyber attacks and feeling powerless to stop them is all too real. In this episode, we'll show you how to transform your threat intelligence data into actionable intelligence, giving you the tools to defend against even the most sophisticated cyber threats.In this episode, you will be able to:Realize the urgency of embracing cybersecurity for your business's sustained success.Explore how actionable threat intelligence can augment your defenses against cyber adversaries.Absorb the advantages of using a joint and innovative approach to stay on top of evolving digital dangers.Discern the impact of robust communication and leadership skills in fostering a secure digital environment.Appreciate the role of attack simulation technology in unveiling security blind spots and improving protection.My special guest isBryson Bort is an accomplished cybersecurity veteran with more than two decades of experience under his belt. As the founder of Scythe, Bryson has cultivated a platform that empowers professionals in the cybersecurity space to effectively address and combat cyber threats. Simultaneously, he co-founded ICS Village, a non-profit that aims to increase knowledge and awareness of industrial control system security. With a strong background in both offensive and defensive security, Bryson's drive for constant improvement and growth has made him an influential figure within the cybersecurity community.Connect with Bryson Bort!Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brysonbort/Twitter: https://twitter.com/brysonbortScythe: https://scythe.io/ICS Village: https://www.icsvillage.com/Testimonial for Scythe https://scythe.io/library/purple-team-approach-boosts-cybersecurityConnect with us:Website: securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.comKnowBe4 Resources:KnowBe4 Blog: https://blog.knowbe4.comErich Kron - https://www.linkedin.com/in/erichkronJelle Wieringa - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jellewieringaJames McQuiggan - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmcquigganJavvad Malik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/javvadMusic Composed by: Brian Sanyshyn - https://www.briansanyshynmusic.comAnnouncer: Sarah McQuiggan - https://www.sarahmcquiggan.comThis show's sound is edited by ProPodcastSolutions -https://propodcastsolutions.com/Show Notes created with Capsho - www.capsho.com
6/21/2023
46:04
Security Awareness by Blending Entertainment and Education for Engaging Employees, with Special Guest, Rob McCollum
Check us out on our new LinkedIn Page! - https://www.linkedin.com/company/security-masterminds-podcast/Are you struggling to raise cybersecurity awareness despite following the same old advice? Discover the power of storytelling and engagement in transforming cybersecurity training and arming your workforce against message fatigue and over-reliance on technology.In this episode, you will be able to:Delve into the connections between storytelling, engagement, and effective cybersecurity training.Gain insight into striking the perfect balance between factual content and captivating storytelling.Find out how relying too much on technology can jeopardize cybersecurity efforts.Master techniques for countering message fatigue in the cybersecurity industry.Explore the power of humor and entertainment in raising security awareness levels.Rob McCollum, a versatile voice actor with a background in sales, marketing, acting, and improv comedy, has lent his talents to over 300 anime roles and a plethora of corporate training videos. Joining forces with Twist & Shout, a KnowBe4 company, Rob ventured into corporate storytelling and cybersecurity training, working on projects for major companies such as Barclays Bank, AT&T, Warner Brothers, and Sony. His unique approach to storytelling and engagement in cybersecurity training has revolutionized the industry, keeping viewers intrigued and eager for more.About Rob McCollumLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-mccollum-23b1a86Rob McCollum Facebook Anime Fan Page: https://www.facebook.com/RobertMcCollumFanPageShow Notes:The Inside Man Series: https://info.knowbe4.com/inside-man-gaFavorite Books: After On, Year Zero, by Rob Reid - https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B000AP8X36/allbooks?ingress=0&visitId=3058ab80-2f93-42c9-9be8-a1d49c3fec86&store_ref=ap_rdr&ref_=ap_rdrConnect with us:Website: securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.comKnowBe4 Resources:KnowBe4 Blog: https://blog.knowbe4.comErich Kron - https://www.linkedin.com/in/erichkronJelle Wieringa - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jellewieringaJames McQuiggan - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmcquigganJavvad Malik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/javvadMusic Composed by: Brian Sanyshyn - https://www.briansanyshynmusic.comAnnouncer: Sarah McQuiggan - https://www.sarahmcquiggan.comThis show's sound is edited by ProPodcastSolutions -https://propodcastsolutions.com/Show Notes created with Capsho - www.capsho.com
5/31/2023
40:14
Automating your cyber security program for compliance and reducing risk with special guest Stas Bojoukha
Check us out on our new LinkedIn Page! - https://www.linkedin.com/company/security-masterminds-podcast/Are you tired of the same old ineffective methods for GRC optimization and AI integration for cybersecurity? Do you feel like no matter what you do, you can't seem to get the results you need? Come join us in this episode to learn the latest and greatest techniques for enhancing your GRC processes and AI integration for cybersecurity success.Stas Bojoukha is a cybersecurity expert with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He has a deep passion for automation and making security consumable for everyone. Stas began his career as a computer technician, later progressing through various roles such as systems engineer, infrastructure engineer, and chief security officer. His diverse background has allowed him to gain valuable insights into a wide range of IT disciplines. Today, Stas is the CEO and founder of Compyl, an information security and compliance automation platform designed to streamline processes and improve efficiency in managing compliance requirements.The resources mentioned in this episode are:Look into Stas Bojoukha's company, Compyl, an information security and compliance automation platform that helps organizations automate their cybersecurity programs and reduce risk.Prioritize making security and compliance understandable for non-technical staff members, as this will help improve overall security awareness and adherence to policies.Remember that compliance does not necessarily guarantee security; focus on implementing security measures that go beyond compliance requirements to ensure a more robust security posture.About Stas BojoukhaLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/stas-bojoukha/Email: [email protected] Media: https://twitter.com/thestas1Compyl: https://compyl.com/ShowNotesSIM City 2000 - https://www.ea.com/games/simcity/simcity-2000SOC Analyst link from CISA - https://niccs.cisa.gov/education-training/catalog/cyber-range-solutions-inc/intro-soc-analystConnect with us:Website: securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.comKnowBe4 Resources:KnowBe4 Blog: https://blog.knowbe4.comErich Kron - https://www.linkedin.com/in/erichkronJelle Wieringa - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jellewieringaJames McQuiggan - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmcquigganJavvad Malik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/javvadMusic Composed by: Brian Sanyshyn - https://www.briansanyshynmusic.comAnnouncer: Sarah McQuiggan - https://www.sarahmcquiggan.comThis show's sound is edited by ProPodcastSolutions -https://propodcastsolutions.com/Show Notes created with Capsho - www.capsho.com
4/11/2023
39:52
Unlock Maximum Cybersecurity: 3 Crucial Steps to Enhance Your Capabilities, Coverage, & Culture, with special guest, Joanna Burkey
Check out our new LinkedIn page! - https://www.linkedin.com/company/security-masterminds-podcast/Joanna Burkey's imparts her wisdom to help other professionals develop a successful cybersecurity program, emphasizing the importance of thought diversity and exposure to all aspects of the business. What other advice does she have to offer?"We need to be overseeing and ultimately accountable for the right culture of governance to be happening in our companies."Joanna Burkey is the CISO of HP, Inc. and has been in the cybersecurity field for over 25 years, working in a variety of roles from software development to CISO. She has seen the evolution of the field firsthand and provides valuable insights into the most pressing issues and trends across the industry.In this episode, you will learn:Exploring the essential cybersecurity capabilities to ensure effective coverageExamining the culture and networking elements of the cybersecurity fieldInvestigating the role and responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer in cybersecurityUnderstanding the identity and trust issues surrounding cybersecurityAbout Joanna BurkeyLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/joanna-burkeyEmail: [email protected] Media: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joanna-burkey/Show Notes FDDI & ATM network drivers for Novell Netware - https://support.novell.com/techcenter/articles/ana19960403.htmlSmart Brevity - Jim VandeHei - https://a.co/d/6K4gj2bEnterprise Risk Management, by James Lam - https://a.co/d/apaNCHbTurn the Ship Around - https://a.co/d/2gy6Q7GHyperion - https://a.co/d/fmTCcHiConnect with us:Website: securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.comKnowBe4 Resources:KnowBe4 Blog: https://blog.knowbe4.comErich Kron - https://www.linkedin.com/in/erichkronJelle Wieringa - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jellewieringaJames McQuiggan - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmcquigganJavvad Malik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/javvadMusic Composed by: Brian Sanyshyn - https://www.briansanyshynmusic.comAnnouncer: Sarah McQuiggan - https://www.sarahmcquiggan.comThis show's sound is edited by ProPodcastSolutions -https://propodcastsolutions.com/Show Notes created with Capsho - www.capsho.com
