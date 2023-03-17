Unleashing the potential of AI and Zero Trust in Cybersecurity and Data Protection with our special guest, Ian Garrett.

Protecting data in the age of cyber threats, cybersecurity expert Ian Garrett ignites a battle against ignorance, as he harnesses the power of AI and zero trust to defend organizations of all sizes from the lurking dangers of the digital world.Today's guest is Ian Garrett, the CEO and co-founder of Phalanx. With a background in computer science, he became an early adopter of AI application in cybersecurity and has been making waves in the industry ever since. Ian's ability to combine AI rapid data processing with a human understanding of nuanced threats exemplifies cutting-edge cybersecurity practices that help ensure data protection and privacy.Don't ignore the data outside of secure places. Even drafts and email attachments can be vulnerable. Take a comprehensive approach to data security. - Ian GarrettIn this episode, you will be able to:Gain insights into how AI and Zero Trust model can reinforce your data protection strategies.Learn from industry connoisseurs about typical data security blunders to be avoided.Identify the hurdles in managing multicloud data and the solutions to counter these challenges.Delve into the potent dangers presented by AI and chatbots and how to keep them at bay.Understand the practical application and multiple influences of the Zero Trust architecture on your business.Ian Garrett, CEO and co-founder of Phalanx, with a background in computer science, he became an early adopter of AI application in cybersecurity and has been making waves in the industry ever since. Ian's ability to combine AI rapid data processing with a human understanding of nuanced threats exemplifies cutting-edge cybersecurity practices that help ensure data protection and privacy.Don't ignore the data outside of secure places. Even drafts and email attachments can be vulnerable. Take a comprehensive approach to data security. - Ian GarrettConnect with Ian GarrettLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianygarrett/Twitter: @ianygarrett - https://twitter.com/ianygarrettOrganization: phalanx.io - https://www.phalanx.io/Connect with us:Website: securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.comKnowBe4 Resources:KnowBe4 Blog: https://blog.knowbe4.comErich Kron - https://www.linkedin.com/in/erichkronJelle Wieringa - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jellewieringaJames McQuiggan - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmcquigganJavvad Malik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/javvadMusic Composed by: Brian Sanyshyn - https://www.briansanyshynmusic.comAnnouncer: Sarah McQuiggan - https://www.sarahmcquiggan.comThis show's sound is edited by ProPodcastSolutions -https://propodcastsolutions.com/Show Notes created with Capsho - www.capsho.com