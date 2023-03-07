In a world full of negative news the goal of this podcast is to shed some light on the positive and to recognize and give attention to the people who are the tr...
Mitigating Workplace Violence in Healthcare: A Focus on Prevention and Education with Mel Cortez, Founder of Cortex - GOLD
In this episode of Security Heroes, host Lisa Falzone is joined by Mel Cortez, Founder of Cortex - GOLD, to discuss why workplace security in the healthcare sector needs reforming, the catalytic event that led to the conception of Cortex - GOLD, and the one piece of advice every organization should consider when tackling workplace security processes.
In a world full of negative news the goal of this podcast is to shed some light on the positive and to recognize and give attention to the people who are the true Heros in society.
I am Lisa Falzone your Security Heroes podcast host. Our aim, connects listeners to real-life heroes in the security world. We explore the challenges and successful strategies of these heroic figures to resolve issues which unravel under highly stressful conditions.
