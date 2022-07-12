The guys bring you a special series of deployment interviews with MSC officers from across the globe. This is the second episode with Major Rachel Jackson and her deployment as the Command Medical Logistics Manager for Operation Inherent Resolve in Central Command.

The guys bring you a special series of deployment interviews with MSC officers from across the globe. This is the third episode with Capt Jill Ochoa and her deployment as the Administrator for a Ground Surgical Team in Afghanistan in Central Command.

The guys bring you another special interview in their deployment series with MSC officers from across the globe. This fourth episode features Maj Ildar Ibragimov and his unique experiences from becoming an MSC officer to his two Ground Surgical Team deployments.

About Seat 41A

A space for healthcare leaders to learn about and discuss hot topics in the Air Force, the Medical Service Corps, and patient care. Manoj, Chris, and Greg are US Air Force hospital administrators (specialty code: 41A), and a lot of talk centers around experiences in the workplace at military treatment facilities. Although we all work for the US Air Force, the views expressed in this podcast do not necessarily represent the Department of Defense or its components. No endorsement of this podcast by the DoD is implied or given. Podcasts are released monthly.