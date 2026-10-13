A space for healthcare leaders to learn about and discuss hot topics in the Air Force, the Medical Service Corps, and patient care. Manoj, Chris, and Greg are US Air Force hospital administrators (specialty code: 41A), and a lot of talk centers around experiences in the workplace at military treatment facilities.

Although we all work for the US Air Force, the views expressed in this podcast do not necessarily represent the Department of Defense or its components. No endorsement of this podcast by the DoD is implied or given. Podcasts are released monthly.