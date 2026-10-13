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30 episodes
- The guys sit down and review the book Quiet Strength, by Tony Dungy, the former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach. They dive into his leadership style, the role of faith in his success, and the lessons on resilience that go far beyond football. It’s part book club, part life chat, done in classic Seat 41A fashion.
- The guys sit down with Chief Master Sergeant Daneen Jeziorske, Retired, and reflect on her career, from a Pharmacy Technician and Mental Health Technician, all the way up to Chief of the Medical Enlisted Force for a MAJCOM. They discuss the trials and the lessons learned throughout her career and how they shaped her, not only as a Chief, but as a person.
- In this deeply reflective episode, the guys crack open The Last Lecture by Randy Pausch; a book that hits hard without ever feeling heavy. They explore Pausch’s take on living with purpose, leading with integrity, and how brick walls aren't meant to stop us, but to show us how badly we want something. If you’ve ever asked, “What would I say if this were my last shot?”—this one’s for you.
- The guys sit down and discuss the book Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg. They delve into 3 key methods that help facilitate a meaningful and productive conversation between parties, and how we can use these techniques, not just in the workplace but also our personal lives.
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About Seat 41A
A space for healthcare leaders to learn about and discuss hot topics in the Air Force, the Medical Service Corps, and patient care. Manoj, Chris, and Greg are US Air Force hospital administrators (specialty code: 41A), and a lot of talk centers around experiences in the workplace at military treatment facilities. Although we all work for the US Air Force, the views expressed in this podcast do not necessarily represent the Department of Defense or its components. No endorsement of this podcast by the DoD is implied or given. Podcasts are released monthly.Podcast website
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