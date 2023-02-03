Behind the glitz and glamor, Hollywood can be brutal. For every success, there are many more rejections and failures. Screaming into the Hollywood Abyss explore... More
Take 100, Producer Erica Huggins, The Dark Tower, Ted and President of Fuzzy Door Productions
Our 100th guest is the amazing Erica Huggins, President of Fuzzy Door Productions.She talks about her early days as a film editor, being fired and told she will never work in this town again and her subsequent successful career.She talks balancing the comedy of Ted with the pressures of the modern world, working with Seth MacFarlane and the transition from film to television.We talk resilience, leadership and running a real business in Hollywood.Erica talks working in partnerships, inspiring interns and the film shoot that was shut down by the threat of cartel violence.Extraordinary interview with an amazing and inspiring leader.
3/30/2023
45:19
Take 99 - Former soldier, TV host Chef Andre Rush, Kitchen Commando
We talk to the extraordinary Chef Andre Rush in a slightly different episode of the podcast.The former solider and White House Chef talks about his transition into television, the 'sharks' he found there and why he chose to make the leap.Chef Rush tells us about the stresses of White House cooking, his role in spreading awareness about mental health and being in the gym at the Pentagon on September 11.We talk spilt wine, working with Gordon Ramsay and his desire to stay in television after the success of his first show.An extraordinary interview with an extraordinary man.
3/23/2023
39:50
Take 98 - Writer, Producer and Showrunner Brannon Braga, Star Trek: The Next Generation, 24, The Orville
We talk to the excellent Brannon Braga. He talks about the pressure of working on the Star Trek franchise, understanding when he was, and wasn't, 'in peril', and we walk through his failures.Brannon tells us about which shows were hits, which were cancelled and what type of leader he is.We discuss how he receives fan feedback, working on his soul's work and taking notes from the studio.A thorough and candid look at Hollywood life from a man who has been at the top for a long time.
3/16/2023
40:39
Take 97 - Writer and entrepreneur Steve Vitolo, Black-Ish, co-founder Scriptation
We talk to Steve Vitolo, aspiring writer and now a tech leader. He tells us his story of writing in rooms, getting his show cancelled and developing his app on the side.He talks not taking advantage of his new found access, feature writing and telling his TV colleagues about his app.Steve tells us about leadership, winning an Emmy and when to quit writing.A fun interview about breaking in and getting out of Hollywood.
3/9/2023
37:12
Take 96 - Writer and Showrunner Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Veronica Mars, iZombie
We talk to the amazing Diane Ruggiero-Wright. She talks passionately about early success, a big cancellation and nearly returning to waitressing.She tells us why she regrets not completing her education, the huge fall-out she had at the end of our her first show and why she isn't very good at taking notes.We talk writing ability, over-noting and leadership style as well as hearing about imposter syndrome, the overconfidence of youth and writing characters based on you.An extraordinarily honest and fascinating discussion about the ups and downs of Hollwyood.
Behind the glitz and glamor, Hollywood can be brutal. For every success, there are many more rejections and failures. Screaming into the Hollywood Abyss explores that world and each week a new guest will talk about dealing with rejection, failure and adversity in the entertainment industry. Writer Noah Evslin and podcaster Dan Rutstein ask the questions.