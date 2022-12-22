Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Secure. Contain. Protect. There are things that go bump in the night. Fantastic things. Horrible things. Redacted things. The SCP Foundation was built to keep h... More
FictionScience FictionArts
Secure. Contain. Protect. There are things that go bump in the night. Fantastic things. Horrible things. Redacted things. The SCP Foundation was built to keep h... More

Available Episodes

5 of 149
  • SCP-3999: "I Am At The Center of Everything"
    "You don't know what it is to stay a whole day with your head in your hands trying to squeeze your unfortunate brain so as to find a word" - Gustave Faubert, 1866. PatronsOb3y Nicky, Hilary-Maye Love, Ethan Villa, Thomas Fitch, Eggboy, Vellinison, Michael Provoost, Allen Decker,Curtis Reynolds, Passerine, Austin Lowe, Jelly, Brendan Matthews, Steviegoneevil, Anthony McKenzie, Riley Gibbison, Iron Beagle, Kevin Sherry, Molly Lewis, and Jason DessanoCast & CrewWritten by LordStoneFishScript edited by Kevin WhitlockResearcher Talloran - Jon GrilzNarrator - Graham RowatStoryteller - Vic CollinsSCP-3999 - Brandon NguyenInterviewer - Rhys TiradoComputer - Rissa MontanezColleague - Russ MoreTheme Song by Tom Rory ParsonsEditor & Showrunner - Pacific S. ObadiahProducers - Tom Owen & Brad MiskaPresented by Bloody FMwww.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.SCParchives.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scp_pod Twitter: https://twitter.com/scp_pod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scppod Discord: https://discord.gg/tJEeNUzeZX Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    1:06:06
  • SCP-2747: "As Below, So Above"
    The internet is full of strange and interesting stories...TranscriptPatronsLuna, YungJotun, wavesounds, Hannah Aquino, Myzine Glutinosa, William, James Lohikaarme, Maxx Kladich, Dominic Carollo, UrinalFire1, data_blast, gwxss, Reilly J., frugal, Jake Peers, Alex Berenguel, Aiden Powers, Barry Tumath, ApplesofCider, Christina Chadwick-Rouhani, TckyTcky B, Dalton Schuler, Phillip Ahlers, Matthew Boardman, Genericman, Kristopher Grimslie, George Pitsilos, Liz Tkacheff, Tomeika Reid, Crystal Land, Vincent Gibbs, Chase Harlow, Susanna DeJarnett, Brendan Howard, Michael Chase, Jeremy Johnson, and Maria Garza!rCast & CrewWritten by minminNarrator - Jon GrilzResearcher - Rissa MorntanezTheme Song by Tom Rory ParsonsEditor & Showrunner - Pacific S. ObadiahProducers - Tom Owen & Brad MiskaPresented by Bloody FMwww.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.SCParchives.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scp_pod Twitter: https://twitter.com/scp_pod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scppod Discord: https://discord.gg/tJEeNUzeZX Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
    22:55
  • SCP-H-14: "Incursion"
    A strange incursion from another world...Listen to The Sheridan Tapes!Cast & CrewWritten by Van Winkle and Virginia SpottsNarrator - Jon GrilzCatherine Sheridan - Virginia SpottsSCP-H-14A - Alejandra Cejudo Dr. Shipton - Kale BrownAgent $%&*@# - Van WinkleTheme Song by Tom Rory ParsonsShowrunner - Pacific S. ObadiahProducers - Tom Owen & Brad MiskaPresented by Bloody FMwww.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.SCParchives.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scp_pod Twitter: https://twitter.com/scp_pod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scppod Discord: https://discord.gg/tJEeNUzeZX Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/7/2023
    46:00
  • Presenting: Haunted American History
    This campfire-style podcast will take you on a journey to uncover the frightening stories that have inspired generations of Americans. From gory tales of murder and mayhem to touching stories of loss and love, Haunted American History always delivers original content that is sure to keep you entertained. So, grab a blanket, get cozy by the fire, and prepare to be scared!Subscribe to Haunted American History Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/26/2023
    33:57
  • The Gas Mask & The Game Show
    SCP-1499: "The Gas Mask"SCP-1499 was written by TrasknariNarrator - Addison PeacockAgent McDonald - Brandon NyugenDr. Stewart - Chris HemphillO5-7 - Danielle HewittSCP-024: "The Gameshow" SCP-024 was written by SpoonOfEvilNarrator - Fletcher ArmstrongTheme Song by Tom Rory ParsonsShowrunner - Pacific S. ObadiahProducers - Tom Owen & Brad MiskaPresented by Bloody FMwww.Bloody-Disgusting.com www.SCParchives.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scp_pod Twitter: https://twitter.com/scp_pod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scppod Discord: https://discord.gg/tJEeNUzeZX Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/22/2022
    26:07

About SCP Archives

Secure. Contain. Protect. There are things that go bump in the night. Fantastic things. Horrible things. Redacted things. The SCP Foundation was built to keep humanity safe from a world of beings it doesn’t want to know exists. Things of wonder. Things of destruction. And these things have files. A LOT of files.

New episodes weekly.

* * *

Content related to the SCP Foundation, including these podcasts, are licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. Concepts originate from works on the SCP Foundation Wiki


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

