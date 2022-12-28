Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains in the App
Listen to Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains

Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains

Podcast Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains
Podcast Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains

Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains

KAST MEDIA | Jason and Carissa Weiser
add
History consists of heroes and villains (and, I suppose everything in between)... but it's usually the villains who are the most interesting: Their flaws, their... More
History
History consists of heroes and villains (and, I suppose everything in between)... but it's usually the villains who are the most interesting: Their flaws, their... More

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • Wang Ti: The Icarus of Beijing
    Born in Dalian province, China, Wang Ti always had her sights on becoming a fixture in the elite circles of Beijing aristocracy. Her place as the wife of a once star player on a former Chinese Super League champion team gave her access to the who’s who, but Wang Ti wanted more than just access, she desired to BE the who’s who, by any means necessary. The 2008 Olympics gave her a golden ticket to the top in the form of Xiao Qin, that year’s gold medalist in the Pommel Horse. Known by many names including “The Prince of the Pommel Horse” and “The Pony God” Xiao Qin’s victory on China’s home stage sprung him to international fame. At a fateful wedding reception, Wang Ti and The Pony God crossed paths, and she leveraged her cunning and his national stardom in the wake of the Olympics to enter the upper echelon of Chinese elite society through deception and trickery. One slip of the tongue in a meeting saw her assume the role as the de-facto luxury goods broker for Beijing’s elite athletes and socialites, but a sinister twist of fate landed her life in prison. While her story is recent, it seems that history has already swept the devious deeds of Wang Ti under the carpet in hopes to be forgotten, but we won’t let that happen! Listen to Scoundrel ad-free, with bonus content at Amazon Music! Check it out at https://KastMedia.com/KastPlus -- Sponsor: Talkspace: To match with a licensed therapist today, go to Talkspace.com, and use code SCOUNDREL to get $100 off of your first month and show your support for the show.
    2/24/2023
    37:16
  • Hetty Green: The Witch of Wall Street
    At the turn of the 20th century, Hetty Green was possibly the richest woman in America. She outsmarted the men of Wall Street at their own game, amassing a fortune that, today, would be worth billions. So, with all that money, why did she die in in squalor, wearing threadbare clothes, alienated from everyone she knew both personally and professionally, with the moniker of "The Witch of Wall Street?"Today, we tell the story of Hetty Green, and explore whether she was a monster who pinched pennies to the point that her son lost a leg because she refused to pay for medical care, or a tragic tale of what happens when money takes the place of love in someone’s life. Listen to Scoundrel ad-free, with bonus content at Amazon Music! Check it out at https://KastMedia.com/KastPlus-- Thank you to our sponsor: Talkspace: To match with a licensed therapist today, go to Talkspace.com, and use code SCOUNDREL to get $100 off of your first month and show your support for the show.
    2/9/2023
    52:56
  • Matthew Hopkins: Witchfinder General
    In 1645, the English Civil War caused a great divide in England - on both sides, the destruction, violence and famine were all blamed on malevolent witches, cursing towns and villages all throughout the countryside to fulfill their pacts with the devil. Thankfully, King Charles I endorsed a duo of witch-hunters, led by Matthew Hopkins to identify and condemn as many accused witches as they could lay eyes on, leading to national and international fame and infamy. Over their careers, Hopkins and his partner John Stearne torturously forced confessions and sent more people to the gallows than all witch-hunters for the prior 160 years combined, and Hopkins’ book ‘The Discovery of Witches’ eventually became the inspiration for the Salem Witch Trials when it arrived on American shores. History may have forgotten about Matthew Hopkins’ insidious influence, but we sure haven’t! Listen to Scoundrel ad-free, with bonus content, at KastMedia.com/KastPlus Listen to Scoundrel ad-free at Amazon MusicSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/26/2023
    35:56
  • Pearl and James O'Dell: The Honeymoon Murderers
    In January of 1920, as their locomotive headed into Rochester, New York, a group of brakemen happened to spot a corpse lying in a nearby ditch. After a quick police investigation, authorities were able to point their fingers at a rather unusual couple of culprits: A married couple - Pearl and James O'Dell.  Nicknamed "The Honeymoon Murderers," their strange motive, method and mayheim splashes its way all over national papers and popular culture...until time washed their story away.  Join us as we bring them back to life and shed light on their human tragedy.    Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:  TalkSpace You'll get $100 off your first month at Talkspace.com and use code: Scoundrel.    Listen to Scoundrel ad-free, with bonus content, at KastMedia.com/KastPlus Listen to Scoundrel ad-free, with bonus content at Amazon Music            See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/11/2023
    47:56
  • Cattle Annie & Little Britches: Teen Girl Old West Outlaws
    They were two of the most feared outlaws in the Wild West. Known for their crack shots, and overall disregard of Oklahoma law, their names were on most wanted lists from Alda to Tulsa County.  Oh, and the kicker? They were two teenage girls. The world may have forgotten about Cattle Annie and Little Britches, but we sure haven't!  Listen to Scoundrel ad-free, with bonus content, at KastMedia.com/KastPlus Listen to Scoundrel ad-free, with bonus content at Amazon Music      See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/28/2022
    32:44

More History podcasts

About Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains

History consists of heroes and villains (and, I suppose everything in between)... but it's usually the villains who are the most interesting: Their flaws, their quirks, the voids in their hearts that force them to do the unthinkable. These are the characters that fascinate us, that pull us in, that compel us to watch and don&rsquo;t let us look away. And these are the characters that Scoundrel: History&rsquo;s Forgotten Villains is all about.

Scoundrel, is a new bi-weekly anthology podcast from Kast Media and the award winning creators of Myths &amp; Legends, that tells the stories of the rapscallions through time who were just a little more adept at hiding their evil from historians than others. By joining them on their treacherous journeys, we not only learn about what makes them tick, but more importantly, the times that created them.

Sidney Gottlieb, George Remus, Thomas Blood, James McClintock. They&rsquo;ve all done horrible things...on varying scales. If there&rsquo;s anything we can salvage from their misdeeds and incalculable human suffering, it&rsquo;s the opportunity to use them to elucidate the times they&rsquo;ve lived&hellip; so that we can better understand ourselves.

Podcast website

Listen to Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains, The Haunted Grove and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains

Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Scoundrel: History's Forgotten Villains: Podcasts in Family