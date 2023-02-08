The World's Number 1 Watch Podcast, News, Reviews and More
Scottish Watches Podcast #490 : $5 Million Watch Fraud from The Timepiece Gentleman
In this episode we dive deep on a $5 million watch fraud that is unfolding at the moment plus chat about all the latest releases! Miz is on holiday so...
8/9/2023
57:33
Scottish Watches Podcast #489 : The RedBar Global Episode – All The Details With Kathleen McGivney
Click here to read along and see the photos in our show notes as you listen – http://www.scottishwatches.co.uk/2023/08/08/scottish-watches-podcast-489-the-redbar-global-episode-all-the-details-with-kathleen-mcgivney/ Show notes coming soon!
8/8/2023
47:03
Scottish Watches Podcast #488 : Its Hip To Be Square!
Click here to read along and see the photos in our show notes as you listen – http://www.scottishwatches.co.uk/category/podcast/ Welcome to the Scottish Watches Podcast – Episode 488! Patrick Bateman would...
8/2/2023
51:30
Scottish Watches Podcast #487 : Justin Hast Is Back To Talk Watches
Welcome to the Scottish Watches Podcast – Episode 487! It has been a while. It was episode 143 the last time we had Justin Hast on and a lot has...
7/31/2023
57:15
Scottish Watches Podcast #486 : Disaster Strikes The Watch Industry
Welcome to the Scottish Watches Podcast – Episode 486! Today’s news show is filled with watches that we cannot wait to have on hand! They are the new Avi-8 Flyboy Capcom...
