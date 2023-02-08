Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Scottish Watches

Podcast Scottish Watches
The World's Number 1 Watch Podcast, News, Reviews and More
LeisureHobbies
The World's Number 1 Watch Podcast, News, Reviews and More
5 of 489
  • Scottish Watches Podcast #490 : $5 Million Watch Fraud from The Timepiece Gentleman
    In this episode we dive deep on a $5 million watch fraud that is unfolding at the moment plus chat about all the latest releases! Miz is on holiday so... The post Scottish Watches Podcast #490 : $5 Million Watch Fraud from The Timepiece Gentleman appeared first on Scottish Watches.
    8/9/2023
    57:33
  • Scottish Watches Podcast #489 : The RedBar Global Episode – All The Details With Kathleen McGivney
    Click here to read along and see the photos in our show notes as you listen – http://www.scottishwatches.co.uk/2023/08/08/scottish-watches-podcast-489-the-redbar-global-episode-all-the-details-with-kathleen-mcgivney/ Show notes coming soon! The post Scottish Watches Podcast #489 : The RedBar Global Episode – All The Details With Kathleen McGivney appeared first on Scottish Watches.
    8/8/2023
    47:03
  • Scottish Watches Podcast #488 : Its Hip To Be Square!
    Click here to read along and see the photos in our show notes as you listen – http://www.scottishwatches.co.uk/category/podcast/ Welcome to the Scottish Watches Podcast – Episode 488! Patrick Bateman would... The post Scottish Watches Podcast #488 : Its Hip To Be Square! appeared first on Scottish Watches.
    8/2/2023
    51:30
  • Scottish Watches Podcast #487 : Justin Hast Is Back To Talk Watches
    Welcome to the Scottish Watches Podcast – Episode 487! It has been a while. It was episode 143 the last time we had Justin Hast on and a lot has... The post Scottish Watches Podcast #487 : Justin Hast Is Back To Talk Watches appeared first on Scottish Watches.
    7/31/2023
    57:15
  • Scottish Watches Podcast #486 : Disaster Strikes The Watch Industry
    Welcome to the Scottish Watches Podcast – Episode 486! Today’s news show is filled with watches that we cannot wait to have on hand! They are the new Avi-8 Flyboy Capcom... The post Scottish Watches Podcast #486 : Disaster Strikes The Watch Industry appeared first on Scottish Watches.
    7/27/2023
    45:11

About Scottish Watches

The World's Number 1 Watch Podcast, News, Reviews and More
