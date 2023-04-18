Scottish Folk
A podcast full of Scottish folklore, folk history and folk traditions brought to you by Scottish Storyteller and author, Eileen Budd More
Chapbooks, Faeries and Pirates
Some charms and curses from Scottish 18th century Scotland, Pirates in the Highlands and lots of folktales from the Borders
Goddesses, Gods and Snakes
Connections between female deities and snakes and wolves and pigs in Scottish folklore. Featuring a farting ogress, a sea witch, a sea god and much more.
The Paths We Choose
A mixture of history and folklore, stories about following a certain path. A dairymaid’s deal with the faeries, a minister martyred, the Cailleach’s Holy Grail and more…
Beltane Episode
Scottish traditions and stories of Beltane; including the Dragon of Kinnoull; the Salmon of Knowledge and the importance of sharing cake.
Some Favouites
A collection of ancient Scottish stories, some of your requested favourites and the first Fianna tale.
A podcast full of Scottish folklore, folk history and folk traditions brought to you by Scottish Storyteller and author, Eileen Budd
