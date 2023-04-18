Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast full of Scottish folklore, folk history and folk traditions brought to you by Scottish Storyteller and author, Eileen Budd
A podcast full of Scottish folklore, folk history and folk traditions brought to you by Scottish Storyteller and author, Eileen Budd More

  • Chapbooks, Faeries and Pirates
    Some charms and curses from Scottish 18th century Scotland, Pirates in the Highlands and lots of folktales from the Borders
    6/7/2023
    41:32
  • Goddesses, Gods and Snakes
    Connections between female deities and snakes and wolves and pigs in Scottish folklore. Featuring a farting ogress, a sea witch, a sea god and much more.
    5/31/2023
    29:50
  • The Paths We Choose
    A mixture of history and folklore, stories about following a certain path. A dairymaid’s deal with the faeries, a minister martyred, the Cailleach’s Holy Grail and more…
    5/12/2023
    27:05
  • Beltane Episode
    Scottish traditions and stories of Beltane; including the Dragon of Kinnoull; the Salmon of Knowledge and the importance of sharing cake.
    4/26/2023
    27:00
  • Some Favouites
    A collection of ancient Scottish stories, some of your requested favourites and the first Fianna tale.
    4/18/2023
    21:54

About Scottish Folk

A podcast full of Scottish folklore, folk history and folk traditions brought to you by Scottish Storyteller and author, Eileen Budd
