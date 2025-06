When you watch the news, are you overloaded by the information on the screen? Scott recalls the news mistakenly reporting that he died, while Mark watches every news channel to upset himself and George discovers that he leans to the side when he speaks. Questions/Comments: [email protected]

Do self-driving cars take the fun out of driving? Check out Scott Baio's Take On Life and learn Scott doesn't mind riding while the car drives itself, Mark prefers the act of driving and George contemplates the implications of being drunk riding in a self-driving car.

When's the last time your power went out? Sometimes earthquakes cause this. On Scott Baio's Take On Life, Scott remembers watching transformers explode, Mark laughs about trying to watch TV during an outage and George tries to get a word in.

Scott Baio’s Take On Life podcast will be going live in the near future! Tune in in January and be part of the discussion. Login to YouTube to submit questions, chat with us or maybe even join the festivities. See you in 2025!

About Scott Baio's Take On Life

How do guys think? What do men talk about when they get together? We attempt to shed light on these questions in Scott Baio's podcast, "Take On Life". These weekly installments are short, 10-minute pops giving a fly-on-the-wall perspective to Scott and his friends as they talk about things from everyday life, while smoking cigars and laughing at themselves.