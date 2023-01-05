Introducing Scope Creep!
The show for anyone who’s ready to ditch the corporate Hellscape and build a business that’s good for your mind, body, and bank account... More
Bad Business Advice & Girlboss Red Flags
In the years before this podcast existed, Jamie and Liz spent many a happy hour venting about all the #girlbossess shilling bad business advice on the internet. So the time has finally come for an unfiltered takedown of all those flimsy masterminds, group coaching programs, and courses you’ve probably seen for sale on Instagram. This week they’re sharing:
The time one of us got majorly duped by a “high ticket program” and swindled out of thousands of dollars
The worst business advice we’ve ever seen for sale and how it’s used to exploit vulnerable people
How to spot predatory girl boss red flags (and the green flags to look for when shopping for support)
Why you should avoid platforms like Fiverr and Upwork (or anyone selling you a course or ebook on how to “hack” them)
Plus if you’re ChatGPT curious, don’t miss this week’s super fun game “Girl Boss or Girl Bot?” Play along to see if you can decide whether these ridiculous claims were made by AI or if there’s an actual human saying these batshit things online!
6/12/2023
51:59
Building Boundaries
As a small business owner, solopreneur, or even a corporate ‘stan,’ you probably know how important, but difficult, it is to set boundaries at work. But can you start saying “hell no” without drying up your business or damaging your client relationships?
The answer? Hell yes.
This week Jamie and Liz are sharing the “hell no” manifestos that guide what they will and won’t do for money and how they handle clients and colleagues when they step into that dreaded scope creep territory. Listen up to hear:
Some examples of times when they violated their own boundaries and how it affected their business (spoiler alert, it was bad)
Why it’s ok to sometimes do uninspiring or low-paying work
The policies and conversations that make it easier for their clients to support their boundaries
Why upholding your boundaries often opens the door to more clients, leads, and money
Plus, don’t miss our first “hate mail” segment and stick around for the Shit You Can’t Skip at the end of the episode. We’re sharing some tips for defining the business boundaries that will keep you healthy and wealthy!
5/29/2023
47:42
How to Sell Yourself without Selling Your Soul
This week, Jamie and Liz are answering the #1 question they get from people who are looking to make their corporate escape or start their own service-based business: how do you keep getting clients? The answer? It comes down to selling yourself without selling your soul. But if the idea of pitching yourself or your service makes you clam up, you’re not alone. So many solopreneurs hate the idea of pitching because traditional, high-pressure marketing tactics just feel downright gross. Fortunately, we have some fluff-free alternatives that will keep delightful, well-paying clients lining up to work with you! Listen up to learn:
Where we get most of their clients and how we network in those spaces without feeling slimy
How to avoid the LinkedIn cringe factor and use the platform to generate quality leads
Why relationship-building is key to building a business (and how to do it in a way that doesn’t feel fake)
Some of the exact words and phrases Liz and Jamie use throughout the sales process to close more deals
Our tactical tips for streamlining lead generation without losing your humanity
5/15/2023
44:42
Being Yourself in Your Business
Everyone talks about how important it is to be authentic at work, but wtf does that actually look like? Can you really let your freak flag fly and run a successful brand?
In Episode 3 of Scope Creep, Liz and Jamie discuss the good, bad, and ugly parts of being yourself in your business. They share how maintaining unapologetic (#sorrynotsorry) personal brands impacts their income and get super real about the true cost of authenticity. Listen up to hear:
How being yourself in your business can affect your day-to-day operations, mental health, and earning potential
Examples of what it actually looks like to bring your true self to your work (and how we struggled to get there!)
The turning points that made us say NEVER AGAIN to our corporate masks (spoiler alert, it involves one of us being in her underwear on the internet)
Why maintaining a manufactured professional identity is bad for your brain and your bank account
How sharing unpopular opinions and funny memes (in addition to your expertise!) can add up to lots of cash
Plus, don’t miss the “shit you can’t skip” segment to learn some easy ways to start bringing authenticity to your brand right now.
Liz’s Article in Salty Mag
5/1/2023
46:13
Barriers to Business: Internal, External, and Systemic Roadblocks
If starting a business was easy, everyone would do it. But what exactly makes it so hard, especially for woman-identifying folks? This week we’re talking about barriers to building your own business and the real-life hurdles and systemic barriers that might be standing in your way (because, spoiler alert, you cannot girlboss yourself out of the fact that a wage gap exists and only 2% of VC funds go to women).
Tune in to this episode to hear our hot takes on:
What we thought we’d struggle with vs. what we actually struggled with after quitting our corporate jobs to start our own businesses
Why we need to take a closer look at imposter syndrome and rethink what it means and where it’s coming from
What happens to your bottom line as a brand strategist when you take your own business advice
The ongoing challenges of solopreneurship and how we’re working through them
Articles and sources we mention in the show:
Stop Telling Women They Have Impostor Syndrome
For Female Founders, Fundraising Only from Female VCs Comes at a Cost
The Enduring Grip of the Gender Pay Gap
Inclusive Capitalism Examines Gender Pay Disparities In The Gig Economy
