Being Yourself in Your Business

Everyone talks about how important it is to be authentic at work, but wtf does that actually look like? Can you really let your freak flag fly and run a successful brand? In Episode 3 of Scope Creep, Liz and Jamie discuss the good, bad, and ugly parts of being yourself in your business. They share how maintaining unapologetic (#sorrynotsorry) personal brands impacts their income and get super real about the true cost of authenticity. Listen up to hear: How being yourself in your business can affect your day-to-day operations, mental health, and earning potential Examples of what it actually looks like to bring your true self to your work (and how we struggled to get there!) The turning points that made us say NEVER AGAIN to our corporate masks (spoiler alert, it involves one of us being in her underwear on the internet) Why maintaining a manufactured professional identity is bad for your brain and your bank account How sharing unpopular opinions and funny memes (in addition to your expertise!) can add up to lots of cash Plus, don’t miss the “shit you can’t skip” segment to learn some easy ways to start bringing authenticity to your brand right now. Liz’s Article in Salty Mag