School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

230 Missing Books

Fallon Farokhi and Steve Tetreault share their strategies (and what NOT to do) for recovering missing books. I would like to thank composer Nazar Rybak at Hooksounds.com for the music you’ve heard today. Literati Book Fairs: Schedule your first Literati book fair by July 31 for Fall 2023. Use the code UNITED to receive a $500 Titlewave gift card Capstone *use UNITED for $20 off $100 or more on print and ebooks Editable PD Certificate FAQ’s and ISO (In search of…) Online Doctoral Programs SLU Playlists APA format for citing a podcast/podcast app K.C. Boyd’s “Back-to-School Virtual PD Aug 3,4,5 Twitter/IG: @Boss_Librarian Amanda Chacone Twitter: @TheGoodRead IG: @TheStemLib 207 STEM Librarian E26 Book Bounty Hunter: The WORST Job Ever! Fallon Farokhi Twitter: @ffarokhi IG: @TheStorySpectator E150 Culturally Responsive Library (Nov 2021) Steve Tetreault Twitter: @DrTLovesBooks @SchoolLibLN School Librarian Learning Network E61 Let’s End Literacy Shaming (Feb 2020) E91 Using Wikipedia Wisely (Sep 2020) E160 Can I Just Vent?!?!? (Feb 2022) E162 Fighting Censorship (Feb 2022) E211 Circulation Software (Feb 2023)