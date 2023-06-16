Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to School Librarians United with Amy Hermon in the App
Listen to School Librarians United with Amy Hermon in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

Podcast School Librarians United with Amy Hermon
Podcast School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

Amy Hermon
add
Tune in as Amy Hermon tackles the issues and challenges school librarians face everyday.
More
EducationHow To
Tune in as Amy Hermon tackles the issues and challenges school librarians face everyday.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 231
  • 233 Library Orientation
    Diana Rendina shares her strategies and best practices for creating meaningful a library orientation. I would like to thank composer Nazar Rybak at Hooksounds.com for the music you’ve heard today.   Literati Book Fairs: Schedule your first Literati book fair for this upcoming school year and use the code UNITED to receive a $500 Titlewave gift card  Capstone *use UNITED for $20 off $100 or more on print and ebooks Editable PD Certificate FAQ’s and ISO (In search of…) Online Doctoral Programs SLU Playlists APA format for citing a podcast/podcast app Diana Rendina Twitter @DianaLRendina  Instagram @TPrepLibrary  Threads? @DianaLRendina 183 Makerspace and Library Space (July 2022) Blog: Renovated Learning 5 Ways to Up Your Library Orientation Game Amy’s Powtoon for grades 3-4 Amy’s QR stations Amy’s ½ page Open House flyer
    7/14/2023
    1:00:44
  • 232 Teaching Preschoolers
    Patrick Adams and Caroline Legere share their expertise, strategies and resources for teaching our littlest patrons. I would like to thank composer Nazar Rybak at Hooksounds.com for the music you’ve heard today.   Literati Book Fairs: Schedule your first Literati book fair by July 31 for Fall 2023.  Use the code UNITED to receive a $500 Titlewave gift card. Capstone *use UNITED for $20 off $100 or more on print and ebooks Editable PD Certificate FAQ’s and ISO (In search of…) Online Doctoral Programs SLU Playlists APA format for citing a podcast/podcast app Caroline Carr  Twitter: @CarolineNCarr IG:@carolinen_carr TT: @carolinencarr E140 Teaching Littles in our Libraries Elementary Playlist Caroline Legere: Email [email protected] Patrick Adams Twitter: @Lu_zr IG:lu_zr TT: @luzrlibrarian E227 TikTok Pre-K lesson - Privacy and Security Online  Picture Schedule pictures Presentation on Makerspace Lab for Pre-K Presentation on Connecting Literacy and Makerspace for Pre-K Shelf Signs for Genrefied Picture Books
    7/7/2023
    1:21:43
  • 231 #ALAAC23
    20 Librarians from the American Library Association's Annual Conference share their perspectives and resources.   I would like to thank composer Nazar Rybak at Hooksounds.com for the music you’ve heard today.   Literati Book Fairs: Schedule your first Literati book fair by July 31 for Fall 2023.  Use the code UNITED to receive a $500 Titlewave gift card  Capstone *use UNITED for $20 off $100 or more on print and ebooks Editable PD Certificate FAQ’s and ISO (In search of…) Online Doctoral Programs SLU Playlists APA format for citing a podcast/podcast app Amanda Chacone Twitter: @TheGoodRead IG: @TheStemLib 207 STEM Librarian 128 Anime Club (J. Stivers) 168 Inclusive Libraries (J. Stivers) Presentation: Becoming a Podcaster 205 Supporting Rural Librarians (H. Perkinson) 52 Schoolwide Culture of Reading (M. Thom) [email protected] The Joyful Learning Podcast 169 Passive Programming (A. Myers) 78 Virtual Job Interviews (C. Pentland) 145 Round 1: Can I Just Vent?!?! (C. Pentland) Weighted Fidget Pillow (C. Betts) 79 Collection Development (C. Betts) www.librarycomic.com Order your Library Patches and T-Shirts 100 Your Graphic Library (S. Smith) 200 Got Graphic Novels??? (S. Smith) Presentation: Birds aren’t Real (R. Barber) Dr. Andrea Jamison: [email protected]  ISU: Librarianship Certificate Diverse BookFinder  
    6/30/2023
    1:44:30
  • 230 Missing Books
    Fallon Farokhi and Steve Tetreault share their strategies (and what NOT to do) for recovering missing books. I would like to thank composer Nazar Rybak at Hooksounds.com for the music you’ve heard today.   Literati Book Fairs: Schedule your first Literati book fair by July 31 for Fall 2023.  Use the code UNITED to receive a $500 Titlewave gift card  Capstone *use UNITED for $20 off $100 or more on print and ebooks Editable PD Certificate FAQ’s and ISO (In search of…) Online Doctoral Programs SLU Playlists APA format for citing a podcast/podcast app K.C. Boyd’s “Back-to-School Virtual PD Aug 3,4,5 Twitter/IG: @Boss_Librarian Amanda Chacone Twitter: @TheGoodRead IG: @TheStemLib 207 STEM Librarian E26 Book Bounty Hunter: The WORST Job Ever! Fallon Farokhi Twitter: @ffarokhi IG: @TheStorySpectator  E150 Culturally Responsive Library (Nov 2021) Steve Tetreault  Twitter: @DrTLovesBooks @SchoolLibLN School Librarian Learning Network E61 Let’s End Literacy Shaming (Feb 2020) E91 Using Wikipedia Wisely (Sep 2020) E160 Can I Just Vent?!?!? (Feb 2022) E162 Fighting Censorship (Feb 2022) E211 Circulation Software (Feb 2023)
    6/23/2023
    1:38:16
  • 229 ChatGPT
    Dr. Christopher Harris shares strategies and resources librarians can use with ChatGPT to support our entire school community. I would like to thank composer Nazar Rybak at Hooksounds.com for the music you’ve heard today.   Literati Book Fairs: Schedule your first Literati book fair by July 31 for Fall 2023.  Use the code UNITED to receive a $500 Titlewave gift card  Capstone *use UNITED for $20 off $100 or more on print and ebooks Editable PD Certificate FAQ’s and ISO (In search of…) Online Doctoral Programs SLU Playlists APA format for citing a podcast/podcast app Christopher Harris [email protected]  Dropbox resources Google Drive resources The Conversation article BBC: US lawyer NYT: Don’t Ban, Teach with it NYC Public Schools remove ChatGPT ban Stephen Wolfram’s book on ChatGPT
    6/16/2023
    1:10:51

More Education podcasts

About School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

Tune in as Amy Hermon tackles the issues and challenges school librarians face everyday.
Podcast website

Listen to School Librarians United with Amy Hermon, Trying Not to Care and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store