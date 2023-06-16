School Librarians United with Amy Hermon

Tune in as Amy Hermon tackles the issues and challenges school librarians face everyday.
233 Library Orientation
Diana Rendina shares her strategies and best practices for creating meaningful a library orientation. Diana Rendina Twitter @DianaLRendina Instagram @TPrepLibrary Threads? @DianaLRendina 183 Makerspace and Library Space (July 2022) Blog: Renovated Learning 5 Ways to Up Your Library Orientation Game Amy's Powtoon for grades 3-4 Amy's QR stations Amy's ½ page Open House flyer
7/14/2023
1:00:44
232 Teaching Preschoolers
Patrick Adams and Caroline Legere share their expertise, strategies and resources for teaching our littlest patrons. Caroline Carr Twitter: @CarolineNCarr IG:@carolinen_carr TT: @carolinencarr E140 Teaching Littles in our Libraries Elementary Playlist Caroline Legere: Email [email protected] Patrick Adams Twitter: @Lu_zr IG:lu_zr TT: @luzrlibrarian E227 TikTok Pre-K lesson - Privacy and Security Online Picture Schedule pictures Presentation on Makerspace Lab for Pre-K Presentation on Connecting Literacy and Makerspace for Pre-K Shelf Signs for Genrefied Picture Books
7/7/2023
1:21:43
231 #ALAAC23
20 Librarians from the American Library Association's Annual Conference share their perspectives and resources. Amanda Chacone Twitter: @TheGoodRead IG: @TheStemLib 207 STEM Librarian 128 Anime Club (J. Stivers) 168 Inclusive Libraries (J. Stivers) Presentation: Becoming a Podcaster 205 Supporting Rural Librarians (H. Perkinson) 52 Schoolwide Culture of Reading (M. Thom) [email protected] The Joyful Learning Podcast 169 Passive Programming (A. Myers) 78 Virtual Job Interviews (C. Pentland) 145 Round 1: Can I Just Vent?!?! (C. Pentland) Weighted Fidget Pillow (C. Betts) 79 Collection Development (C. Betts) www.librarycomic.com Order your Library Patches and T-Shirts 100 Your Graphic Library (S. Smith) 200 Got Graphic Novels??? (S. Smith) Presentation: Birds aren't Real (R. Barber) Dr. Andrea Jamison: [email protected] ISU: Librarianship Certificate Diverse BookFinder
6/30/2023
1:44:30
230 Missing Books
Fallon Farokhi and Steve Tetreault share their strategies (and what NOT to do) for recovering missing books. K.C. Boyd's "Back-to-School Virtual PD Aug 3,4,5 Twitter/IG: @Boss_Librarian Amanda Chacone Twitter: @TheGoodRead IG: @TheStemLib 207 STEM Librarian E26 Book Bounty Hunter: The WORST Job Ever! Fallon Farokhi Twitter: @ffarokhi IG: @TheStorySpectator E150 Culturally Responsive Library (Nov 2021) Steve Tetreault Twitter: @DrTLovesBooks @SchoolLibLN School Librarian Learning Network E61 Let's End Literacy Shaming (Feb 2020) E91 Using Wikipedia Wisely (Sep 2020) E160 Can I Just Vent?!?!? (Feb 2022) E162 Fighting Censorship (Feb 2022) E211 Circulation Software (Feb 2023)
6/23/2023
1:38:16
229 ChatGPT
Dr. Christopher Harris shares strategies and resources librarians can use with ChatGPT to support our entire school community. Christopher Harris [email protected] Dropbox resources Google Drive resources The Conversation article BBC: US lawyer NYT: Don't Ban, Teach with it NYC Public Schools remove ChatGPT ban Stephen Wolfram's book on ChatGPT