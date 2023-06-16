Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The SCHOOL LEADERSHIP SERIES is ranked in the TOP 3% of over 2 million podcasts globally. It is a daily podcast for school leaders. Always 5-minutes or less, th... More
Available Episodes

5 of 290
  Glory in It!
    6/22/2023
    3:48
  Two Secrets for Designing Tinier
    6/21/2023
    4:29
  Like Dripping Water
    6/20/2023
    3:22
  Tinier and Tinier Still
    6/19/2023
    3:22
  The Power of Questions 3
    6/16/2023
    4:21

About School Leadership Series with Daniel Bauer

The SCHOOL LEADERSHIP SERIES is ranked in the TOP 3% of over 2 million podcasts globally. It is a daily podcast for school leaders. Always 5-minutes or less, the goal of the show is to offer quick inspiration and encouragement to heroic educators around the world every Monday thru Friday. Created by Daniel Bauer in 2018, this show is hosted by a team of exceptional leaders who represent INNOVATIVE and DIVERSE VOICES in EDUCATION. Learn more and also tune into the #1 downloaded podcast for school leaders, Better Leaders Better Schools, at https://betterleadersbetterschools.com
