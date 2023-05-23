School Counseling Simplified Podcast

School Counseling Simplified is a podcast offering easy to implement strategies for busy school counselors. The host, Rachel Davis from Bright Futures Counselin... More
149: How to Support Anxious Students with Ashley Bartley
If you’ve ever had a student who struggled with separation anxiety and cried as they got out of the car, you likely wished you had some strategies you could use to help the student. As counselors (and mothers), a lot of us have experience with children who struggle with separation anxiety and could really use some practical tips to help when our kiddos are having a hard time. That is why I am so grateful that Ashley Bartley from Counselor Station is here to share some of her strategies with us! Ashley Bartley, M.Ed., NCC, is a school counselor, author, and curriculum writer. She earned her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Virginia and her M.Ed. in School Counseling from the College of William & Mary. She has five social emotional learning children's books published with Boys Town Press and is the creator of Counselor Station, where she develops curriculum and resources for busy school counselors. Ashley lives in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia with her husband and three young boys. She enjoys hiking, reading, and traveling. In this episode, Ashley is sharing some signs that a child might be experiencing separation anxiety, strategies she uses to help students, and preventative strategies she has found helpful. Ashley shares so many amazing and easy to implement tips and strategies that I know will help you and your students next school year! * Show Notes: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/podcast-episodes/support-anxious-students * Resources Mentioned: Get your ticket for the IMPACT Summer Summit: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/summit Join the IMPACT 2.0 membership for ongoing support and access to 300+ resources: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/impact Enroll in the Stress Free School Counseling Course: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/enroll * Connect with Rachel: Shop: https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Bright-Futures-Counseling Blog: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightfuturescounseling/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2473191466030095 If you are enjoying School Counseling Simplified please follow and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-counseling-simplified-podcast/id1534494971
148: How to Be a Trauma Informed Counselor with Joyce Harduvel
Trauma affects everybody, not just certain communities. It is so incredibly important that school counselors are able to support our students who have experienced trauma in positive and impactful ways. Knowing how to best support our students who have childhood trauma can be challenging and I am so glad that Joyce Harduvel is joining me today to share some incredible insight on helping these kiddos. Joyce is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified school social work specialist. After seven years in the field of school social work working with students from preschool to high school, she is pivoting to provide school-based clinicians with the resources, community, and training that they need to support their students. Recognizing that most of what she used on a daily basis as a school social worker she had to learn through experience and create herself, Joyce is committed to sharing her expertise to make the lives of school-based clinicians easier so that they can focus on the important part: the students! In this episode, we are discussing her background as a school social worker in the Chicago Public Schools, an example of how childhood trauma might respond to something and how she would respond to the situation, strategies for handling pushback from teachers and parents, and how trauma impacts a student’s ability to learn. * Show Notes: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/podcast-episodes/trauma-informed-counselor * Resources Mentioned: Get your ticket for the IMPACT Summer Summit: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/summit SPARCS: Structured Psychotherapy for Adolescents Responding to Chronic Stress: A Guide for Trauma-Focused Groups: https://www.nctsn.org/resources/sparcs-structured-psychotherapy-adolescents-responding-chronic-stress-guide-trauma-focused Join the IMPACT 2.0 membership for ongoing support and access to 300+ resources: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/impact Enroll in the Stress Free School Counseling Course: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/enroll * Connect with Rachel: Shop: https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Bright-Futures-Counseling Blog: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightfuturescounseling/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2473191466030095 If you are enjoying School Counseling Simplified please follow and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-counseling-simplified-podcast/id1534494971
147: How to Use Picture Books to Enhance Your Counseling Sessions with Laura Filtness
Books are an incredibly powerful tool, especially when it comes to counseling. They allow for students to relate to the characters, help them to find solutions to problems, and so much more! Our guest today, Laura Filtness is a self-proclaimed book nerd who has found amazing ways to incorporate books into her counseling to help students be more engaged and excited about her lessons. Laura Filtness is a School Counselor in Knoxville, TN and was the 2017 TSCA Elementary School Counselor of the Year. She loves to creatively infuse my love of dogs and books into my counseling program. The best way to sum up her obsessions is that she proudly once won a crazy dog mom contest and her office contains over 300 books. Her dog, Boss, was a certified therapy dog. Laura’s love of books and passion for school counseling has helped her to make a huge impact on so many students! In this episode, she is sharing how she got into books, the benefits of using books in your school counseling program, how she uses books in her program, how to choose which books to pick, and ideas for companion activities. Laura is giving us so much incredible information and you are sure to walk away from this episode feeling so inspired to incorporate more books into your program! * Show Notes: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/podcast-episodes/picture-books-to-enhance-counseling-sessions * Resources Mentioned: Get your ticket to the Impact Summer Summit: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/summit The Bad Seed Series by Jory John: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086D7JNFY?binding=hardcover&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_thcv Jory John's book that will be released this year: https://www.amazon.com/Big-Cheese-Food-Group/dp/0063329506/?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_w=76URY&content-id=amzn1.sym.ed85217c-14c9-4aa0-b248-e47393e2ce12&pf_rd_p=ed85217c-14c9-4aa0-b248-e47393e2ce12&pf_rd_r=131-1838589-7953851&pd_rd_wg=F5Tk6&pd_rd_r=4c855a08-337d-4d08-9eae-64b5f52fa490&ref_=aufs_ap_sc_dsk "I'm Bored" series by M.I. Black: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D2Y7W4X?binding=hardcover&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_bs_series_rwt_thcv&qid=1684878190&sr=1-1 Trudy Ludwig - "Invisible Boy": https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Boy-Trudy-Ludwig-ebook/dp/B00CCPIKTE/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2Y0S4EJ5NHKJO&keywords=trudy+ludwig+invisible+boy&qid=1684878227&s=digital-text&sprefix=trudy+ludgwig+invisible+boy%2Cdigital-text%2C99&sr=1-1 Trudy Ludwig - "Sorry": https://www.amazon.com/Sorry-Trudy-Ludwig/dp/1582461732/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2H9W1XQF1QNBR&keywords=trudy+ludwig+sorry&qid=1684878246&s=digital-text&sprefix=trudy+ludwig+sorry%2Cdigital-text%2C107&sr=1-1 The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld: https://www.amazon.com/Rabbit-Listened-Cori-Doerrfeld-ebook/dp/B072FMLCCX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2JET4LPERIFAX&keywords=rabbit+listened&qid=1684878263&s=digital Join the IMPACT 2.0 membership for ongoing support and access to 300+ resources: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/impact Enroll in the Stress Free School Counseling Course: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/enroll * Connect with Rachel: Shop: https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Bright-Futures-Counseling Blog: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightfuturescounseling/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2473191466030095 If you are enjoying School Counseling Simplified please follow and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-counseling-simplified-podcast/id1534494971
146: Productivity Hacks for School Counselors with Khristen Massic
You know I am all about simplifying your job as a school counselor and helping you to make the best use of your time. We can all benefit from more tips and tricks to maximizing our productivity in the little amount of time we have without students. That is why I am so excited to have efficiency and productivity expert, Khristen Massic joining me today! Khristen Massic, M.Ed., loves efficiency and productivity as much as you love leaving school at your contracted time. (Okay, so those go hand-in-hand.) She is a teacher mentor, a 10-year high school engineering teacher, a former middle school assistant principal, and mom to 4 littles. Khristen helps multi-prep teachers with time-saving tools and strategies so you don't have to choose between being effective teachers and prioritizing important relationships. Although Khristen has not been in the school counseling role, her experience as an administrator has helped her recognize how important it is to be super productive in the short breaks we have between students, especially when we could be interrupted at any moment. In this episode, she is sharing her top three productivity tips, what she suggests doing to make the most of small windows of open time, what we can do today to get more organized, and her recommendations for getting systems in place. * Show Notes: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/podcast-episodes/productivity-hacks * Resources Mentioned: Join the IMPACT 2.0 membership for ongoing support and access to 300+ resources: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/impact Enroll in the Stress Free School Counseling Course: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/enroll * Connect with Rachel: Shop: https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Bright-Futures-Counseling Blog: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightfuturescounseling/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2473191466030095 If you are enjoying School Counseling Simplified please follow and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-counseling-simplified-podcast/id1534494971
145: 5 Things You Didn't Think to Include on an End of the Year Report
You know I am super passionate about data and I LOVE a good end of the year report! There is so much data that you can put on your end of the year report to show your stakeholders just how big of an impact you are making. You know the importance of including how many students you served, time spent with students, and how many lessons you taught to the report, but today, I am sharing 5 things to add to your end of the year report to really showcase your impact. As a school counselor, you are involved in so many things with so many different people! Because of this, you have some amazing data that you can include in your end of the year report. In this episode, I am sharing why you should include data from the meetings and trainings you’ve attended, parent and teacher feedback, attendance data, and referral data to your end of the year report to showcase just how much time and effort you are putting in to make a huge impact on your students! If you are creating an end of the year report, I would love to see it! Tag me on Instagram @brightfuturescounseling and show off your report (with confidential information removed, of course!). I’d love to see the work you’re doing and reshare it so others can see as well! * Show Notes: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/podcast-episodes/end-of-the-year-report * Resources Mentioned: Episode 90: How This School Counselor Uses and End of the Year Report to Transform Her Program with Katherine Guerrero: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/podcast-episodes/end-of-year-reports Episode 92: How to Create an End of the Year Report: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/podcast-episodes/end-of-year-reports Grab the End of the Year Report Template: https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/School-Counseling-EDITABLE-End-of-the-Year-Report-3144878 Sign up for The New School Counselor Bootcamp: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/bootcamp Mastering Data Collection to get the Recognition You Deserve: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/blog/mastering-data-collection-to-get-the-recognition-you-deserve Essential Data Tools for School Counselors: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/blog/essential-data-tools-for-school-counselors Join the IMPACT 2.0 membership for ongoing support and access to 300+ resources: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/impact Enroll in the Stress Free School Counseling Course: https://www.stressfreeschoolcounseling.com/enroll * Connect with Rachel: Shop: https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Bright-Futures-Counseling Blog: https://brightfutures-counseling.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightfuturescounseling/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2473191466030095 If you are enjoying School Counseling Simplified please follow and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-counseling-simplified-podcast/id1534494971
School Counseling Simplified is a podcast offering easy to implement strategies for busy school counselors. The host, Rachel Davis from Bright Futures Counseling, shares tips and tricks she has learned from her years of experience as a school counselor both in the US and at an international school in Costa Rica.