Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1 episodes
- It’s Election Day, and we’re erecting a new podcast. Rob Dew and Dana Brunetti launch Scanning with a U.S. midterms special, breaking down the clips, dissecting the coverage, and questioning the narratives coming through your screen.
A big thank-you to everyone who showed up, spread the word, and supported Scanning from the beginning. You helped get this thing off the ground.
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About Scanning Podcast
News. Culture. Politics. Deconstructed. Rob Dew, Dana Brunetti and a rotating cast of guests go beyond the headlines to find the story underneath.Podcast website
Listen to Scanning Podcast, The Bulwark Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Scanning Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.