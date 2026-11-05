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Scanning Podcast

Rob Dew and Dana Brunetti
NewsSociety & Culture
Scanning Podcast
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1 episodes

  • Scanning Podcast

    SCANNING 001 - Erection Day

    11/04/2026 | 2h 57 mins.
    It’s Election Day, and we’re erecting a new podcast. Rob Dew and Dana Brunetti launch Scanning with a U.S. midterms special, breaking down the clips, dissecting the coverage, and questioning the narratives coming through your screen.

    A big thank-you to everyone who showed up, spread the word, and supported Scanning from the beginning. You helped get this thing off the ground.
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About Scanning Podcast
News. Culture. Politics. Deconstructed. Rob Dew, Dana Brunetti and a rotating cast of guests go beyond the headlines to find the story underneath.
Podcast website
NewsSociety & Culture

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