Ransomware has quietly become one of the most powerful criminal business models in the world. It shuts down hospitals, cripples infrastructure, and extracts millions from companies that often have no choice but to pay. But behind the headlines is something far more structured and, in some ways, more predictable than you might think.

In this episode of the Scammer Payback Podcast, we sit down with Anja Shortland to break down how this ecosystem actually works. We unpack ransomware in simple terms before zooming out to the bigger picture: how these groups operate, why they’re so effective, and what keeps the whole system running.

We also get into what really happens during an attack, the decision-making process behind paying or refusing a ransom, and the role insurers, negotiators, and even reputation play in shaping outcomes. Finally, we look ahead at how AI could change the landscape and whether ransomware is something we can realistically reduce or just learn to live with.

If you’ve ever wondered why ransomware keeps working, and why it’s so hard to stop, this conversation breaks it down.