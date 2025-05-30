Powered by RND
@Scale Conferences
@Scale Conferences

Francois Richard
Technology
@Scale Conferences
  @Scale Podcast with Senior Director of Engineering at NVIDIA, Mohamed Fawzy | Episode 1
    Learn more about @Scale here: https://atscaleconference.com/In this podcast, Mohamed Fawzy, Senior Director of Engineering at NVIDIA, joins our host Francois Richard to discuss stories and insights from running hyper-scale systems and AI innovation at companies like Meta, Cruise, Yahoo and NVIDIA.Francois Richard is Engineering Director responsible for the Reliability Infra at Meta. Reliability Infra is focused on improving Meta’s reliability across the entire lifecycle of incidents by ensuring that Meta can swiftly and confidently recover from any type of outage caused by both known and unknown failures. Francois started at Facebook in 2017. His career spans nearly two decades of working in speech recognition, search, e-mail systems and distributed systems at Nuance, Yahoo and Meta. He holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Ecole Polytechnique of Montreal.Mohamed Fawzy Senior Director of Engineering at NVIDIA, works on building large-scale AI infrastructure to enhance researcher productivity and optimize GPU computing at NVIDIA. With a background in distributed systems and high-performance computing, he focuses on developing scalable, efficient, and reliable infrastructure that accelerates AI workloads. His work involves improving system performance, streamlining AI workflows, and enabling researchers to iterate faster on complex models.
About @Scale Conferences

The @Scale Podcast is a series of technical conversations for engineers who are building for billions. This podcast examines the latest news and trends, and takes deep dives into some of the most important issues facing engineers working at scale in today’s AI-dominated, ever-changing tech landscape. The podcast is part of the @Scale conference series, which happens throughout the year. It is hosted by Francois Richard and features regular guest experts to explore infrastructure in its many forms.
Technology

