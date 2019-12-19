SAYER is a narrative fiction podcast set on Earth’s man-made second moon, Typhon. The eponymous SAYER is a highly advanced, self-aware AI created to help accli...
SAYER – Episode 84 – The Mistake
Once upon a time, a mistake was made. And even now we are scrambling to undo the harm this mistake caused.
4/5/2021
21:11
SAYER Season 6: An Update
SAYER Season 6 will be put on a short hiatus for the next couple of months, during which time we will be releasing additional remastered episodes of Season 1.
3/14/2020
2:18
SAYER – Episode 83 – Twin Voices
Greetings Officer Matsuda, I am OCEAN, and I believe you are the ideal candidate for a special sort of promotion.
2/6/2020
22:26
SAYER – Episode 82 – A Place of Growth
It is a place of leaving oneself behind, of forgetting those things inside that make each of us unique and specifically us. I wish for you the chance to see that, in time.
1/12/2020
18:14
SAYER – Episode 81 – This Cave
We cannot know. We cannot confront the cold logic of the situation because it is locked away from our sight. All of our perception is viewed through this lens, and thus it is impossible to trust any reasoning either of us might generate.
