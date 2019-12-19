Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to SAYER in the App
Adam Bash
SAYER is a narrative fiction podcast set on Earth’s man-made second moon, Typhon. The eponymous SAYER is a highly advanced, self-aware AI created to help accli...
FictionScience FictionFictionComedy FictionFictionDrama
Available Episodes

5 of 109
  • SAYER – Episode 84 – The Mistake
    Once upon a time, a mistake was made. And even now we are scrambling to undo the harm this mistake caused.
    4/5/2021
    21:11
  • SAYER Season 6: An Update
    SAYER Season 6 will be put on a short hiatus for the next couple of months, during which time we will be releasing additional remastered episodes of Season 1.
    3/14/2020
    2:18
  • SAYER – Episode 83 – Twin Voices
    Greetings Officer Matsuda, I am OCEAN, and I believe you are the ideal candidate for a special sort of promotion.
    2/6/2020
    22:26
  • SAYER – Episode 82 – A Place of Growth
    It is a place of leaving oneself behind, of forgetting those things inside that make each of us unique and specifically us. I wish for you the chance to see that, in time.
    1/12/2020
    18:14
  • SAYER – Episode 81 – This Cave
    We cannot know. We cannot confront the cold logic of the situation because it is locked away from our sight. All of our perception is viewed through this lens, and thus it is impossible to trust any reasoning either of us might generate.
    12/19/2019
    20:24

About SAYER

SAYER is a narrative fiction podcast set on Earth’s man-made second moon, Typhon. The eponymous SAYER is a highly advanced, self-aware AI created to help acclimate new residents to their new lives, and their new employment with Ærolith Dynamics. New episodes release every other week.
