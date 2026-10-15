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14 episodes
- The moment you let slide. The favor you did with a smile but resented inside. Those moments don't disappear. They collect. We're talking about how small, unspoken grievances quietly add up, why they can turn into contempt, and how to say the small thing while it's still small.
Download the free HARD Conversations guide here.
Join the conversation on Substack: dramberwright.substack.com
Connect with Dr. Amber:
Instagram: @dramberwright
Website: wordswellsaid.com
Coaching: wordswellsaid.com/coaching
Speaking: wordswellsaid.com/contact
Have a question for the show? Send your "how do I say this?" moment to assistant@wordswellsaid.com.
Say More is a podcast for accomplished women who are ready for more honesty in how they live, love, and lead. Each week, communication expert and executive life coach Dr. Amber L. Wright explores the questions that help you reconnect with yourself and design a life that actually feels uniquely yours. If you're ready to stop performing and start living, welcome home.
- You solve problems all day at work, so it makes sense that the instinct follows you home. But fixing and hearing are not the same thing, and mixing them up costs you connection. This episode explores why we default to fix-it mode with the people we love and how to offer what they often need most: to simply be heard.
Download the free HARD Conversations guide here.
Join the conversation on Substack: dramberwright.substack.com
Connect with Dr. Amber:
Instagram: @dramberwright
Website: wordswellsaid.com
Coaching: wordswellsaid.com/coaching
Speaking: wordswellsaid.com/contact
Have a question for the show? Send your "how do I say this?" moment to assistant@wordswellsaid.com.
Say More is a podcast for accomplished women who are ready for more honesty in how they live, love, and lead. Each week, communication expert and executive life coach Dr. Amber L. Wright explores the questions that help you reconnect with yourself and design a life that actually feels uniquely yours. If you're ready to stop performing and start living, welcome home.
- Questions are preventive care for burnout.
Make it a practice to ask yourself regularly: "What do I need right now?" "Is this sustainable?" "What can I release?"
These questions create space to course-correct before you crash.
You don't have to wait until you're depleted to make changes. Prevention is always easier than recovery. Let's talk about how to do that in this episode!
Connect with Dr. Amber here.
- When you're the person everyone depends on, asking for help feels like weakness.
You've built your identity around being strong, capable, and self-sufficient.
Admitting you need something threatens that identity.
So you keep carrying everything alone, even when you're drowning.
But strength isn't refusing help—strength is knowing when to ask for it.
We're talking about all of that and more in this episode!
Connect with Dr. Amber here.
- Creating space for who you're becoming means you have to release what's taking up room. That might mean ending relationships, leaving jobs, or changing routines that no longer align.
It's uncomfortable, but necessary. You can't step into the new version of yourself while clinging to the old life. Growth requires space, and sometimes you have to create it intentionally.
Let's talk about that and more in this episode!
Every link you need to connect with Dr. Amber is right here: http://www.wordswellsaid.com/contact
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About Say More with Dr. Amber
Say More is a podcast for accomplished women who are ready for more honesty in how they live, love, and lead. Each week, communication expert and executive life coach Dr. Amber L. Wright explores the questions that help you reconnect with yourself and design a life that actually feels uniquely yours. If you're ready to stop performing and start living, welcome home.Podcast website
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