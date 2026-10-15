You solve problems all day at work, so it makes sense that the instinct follows you home. But fixing and hearing are not the same thing, and mixing them up costs you connection. This episode explores why we default to fix-it mode with the people we love and how to offer what they often need most: to simply be heard.

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Say More is a podcast for accomplished women who are ready for more honesty in how they live, love, and lead. Each week, communication expert and executive life coach Dr. Amber L. Wright explores the questions that help you reconnect with yourself and design a life that actually feels uniquely yours. If you're ready to stop performing and start living, welcome home.