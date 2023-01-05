Ep 1 - Welcome To Say More | Our Journey Turning Pro, What Next?

Welcome to the first episode of the Say More Podcast!This is something we have been speaking about doing for a while and so glad it is finally here. We have so much we want to share with you, particularly around our mindset, we always felt we needed a platform to Say More and now we can.We hope you enjoy this episode and if there is anything you want us to cover let us know in the comments!This episode includes…- Who we are- Living in Miami and Dubai- How Lauralie got into bodybuilding- How Phoebe got into bodybuilding- How we got our pro cards and what life was like for us at the time- What it means to be an IFBB Pro- Learning to take the pressure off- What has changed since becoming a Pro- Lauralie’s first Olympia- 1st Sponsors and did they align with what we wanted- The sponsorship cheat sheet- How our social media presence effects our day to day- Showing up when you don’t want to- What advice would we give our younger selvesCheck us out on Youtube @SayMorePodcast or Instagram @saymore_pod and make sure to give us a like and subscribe!