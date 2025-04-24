Powered by RND
Sarah Stone Smith and Courtney Goolsby
Kids & FamilySociety & CulturePersonal JournalsComedy
  • Episode 190 | John Mark Sharpe
    On this episode, we sit down with John Mark Sharpe, the creative force behind John Mark Enterprises. What began with simple mesh bows has blossomed into one of the South’s most beloved design brands—known for stunning ribbon, bows, and floral creations. John Mark shares how his passion turned into a thriving business, leading to the opening of his beautiful storefront in Germantown, TN. We loved getting to know our new friend and can’t wait to visit in person. Tune in to hear his inspiring journey and creative heart!
  • Episode 189 | The PocketPod: Say It Salty
    You are NOT going to want to miss this one. Call it cabin fever, the thief of comparison, or just two moms in a mid life crisis, we are feeling some kinda way in the pocket pod. Be sure to send us YOUR hot topics for our next Pocket Podcast!
  • Episode 188 | Lauren Lowery
  • Episode 187 | Courtney and Sarah
    What’s everybody doing? Well, one of us is headed to Sunny Orlando for a Cheer Competition and the other one is destined for a flat bottom fishing boat in the middle of White River in Arkansas !In this episode we are headed and different directions and talking ALL about it! We discuss the difference in a girl trip and a boys trip- PS) INVITE COURTNEY TO A GIRL MOVIE.Also teens driving is a whole thing - Discussing it all on this episode of the pocketpod!
  • Episode 186 | Caroline Hill
About Say It Southern

We are Sarah and Courtney, hosts of Say It Southern. We bring you the hearts and stories of the people creating the best of the South. Please join us as we explore the intersection of womanhood, work, and creativity. You will leave inspired, encouraged, and maybe even have a Southern accent. Come join us!
