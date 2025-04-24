Episode 187 | Courtney and Sarah

What’s everybody doing? Well, one of us is headed to Sunny Orlando for a Cheer Competition and the other one is destined for a flat bottom fishing boat in the middle of White River in Arkansas !In this episode we are headed and different directions and talking ALL about it! We discuss the difference in a girl trip and a boys trip- PS) INVITE COURTNEY TO A GIRL MOVIE.Also teens driving is a whole thing - Discussing it all on this episode of the pocketpod!