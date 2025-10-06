The War Took His Dad. West Point Made Him a MAN - The REAL Story of Justin Taylor | Ep 10

This episode's guest is @Justin_Taylor , Bradley platoon leader turned geopolitical content creator. Chapters 0:00 Say Hi To Eli 1:53 Working With Chris Cappy & Task And Purpose 9:23 Sacrificing Fun For Hard Work & Navigating Self Employment 23:36 Transitioning From The Military To Business 35:39 Justin's Upbringing & Background 40:12 Justin Talks Losing His Dad In Iraq 1:02:26 Male Disclipine & Why It's Important 1:08:22 Eli & Justin Discuss Their Military Experiences 1:24:59 Justin's Experiences As A Bradley Platoon Leader 1:36:05 Starting Over