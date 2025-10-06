Teaching Unique History Stories With Comedy - The REAL Story Of Youth Pastor Ryan | Ep 14
Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap!
Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is stand up comedian & content creator Ryan Kelly!
Watch the aftershow exclusively on Pepperbox! https://pepperbox.tv
Check out today's sponsors!
Mando
Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get 20% off + free shipping with promo code SAYHI at http://shopmando.com #mandopod
Follow the show!
https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow
https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow
Chapters
0:00 Say Hi To Eli
1:23 Meet Ryan!
3:42 Weird History Moments
17:44 Genghis Khan
36:50 Make A Positive Impact On The World
44:26 Cyber Security & Scammers
50:58 The Psychology Of Cults
55:42 Bad Relationships
1:03:00 Ryan’s Upbringing
1:11:56 Why Our Kids' Childhoods Are So Different Now
1:17:01 Our Favorite YouTubers
1:22:51 Stand Up & Comedy Shows
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:37:15
--------
1:37:15
I QUIT a Top Secret Agency to Chase Comedy Gold - The REAL Story Of Nikko Ortiz | Ep 13
Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap!
Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is content creator & military veteran Nikko Ortiz!
Watch the aftershow exclusively on Pepperbox! https://pepperbox.tv
Check out today's sponsors!
Ghostbed
Go to http://ghostbed.com/eli and use code ELI to save an extra 25% off sitewide.
Mando
Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get 20% off + free shipping with promo code SAYHI at http://shopmando.com #mandopod
Follow the show!
https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow
https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow
Chapters
0:00 Say Hi To Eli3:19 How Nikko Met Eli
7:34 How Nikko Got Into Making Content
15:38 Navigating Loneliness
22:18 Nikko’s Childhood
46:40 Why Ambition & Drive Is More Important Than College58:03 Why Nikko Joined The Military
1:16:55 Transitioning Out Of The Military
1:28:46 Nikko’s Experiences Working In Intelligence
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:50:59
--------
1:50:59
Is This YouTube’s Next BIGGEST Gaming Creator? The REAL Story Of Manley Reviews | Ep 12
Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap!
Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is Liam Manley, video game content creator & one of Eli’s favorite YouTubers!
Watch the aftershow exclusively on Pepperbox! https://pepperbox.tv
Check out today's sponsors!
Fum
Head to https://www.tryfum.com/ to Start with Zero
Follow the show!
https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow
https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow
Chapters
0:00 Say Hi To Eli
5:56 YouTube Success
18:32 Liam’s Content
33:39 Learning Editing & VFX
41:35 The Importance Of Authenticity In Online Content
55:23 Liam’s Childhood & Backstory
1:01:07 Overcoming Trauma
1:07:36 Managing ADHD
1:09:19 Recognizing Addiction
1:28:33 The Unsub Fitness Challenge & The Impact Of A Supportive Community
1:33:41 Green Screen Editing
1:42:29 Outer Wilds
1:44:06 Our Favorite YouTubers
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:34:30
--------
2:34:30
The War Took His Dad. West Point Made Him a MAN - The REAL Story of Justin Taylor | Ep 10
Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap!
Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is @Justin_Taylor , Bradley platoon leader turned geopolitical content creator.
Check out today's sponsors!
Ghostbed
Go to http://ghostbed.com/eli and use code ELI to save an extra 10% off sitewide
Follow the show!
https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow
https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow
Chapters
0:00 Say Hi To Eli
1:53 Working With Chris Cappy & Task And Purpose
9:23 Sacrificing Fun For Hard Work & Navigating Self Employment
23:36 Transitioning From The Military To Business
35:39 Justin’s Upbringing & Background
40:12 Justin Talks Losing His Dad In Iraq
1:02:26 Male Disclipine & Why It’s Important
1:08:22 Eli & Justin Discuss Their Military Experiences
1:24:59 Justin’s Experiences As A Bradley Platoon Leader
1:36:05 Starting Over
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:51:01
--------
1:51:01
Losing My Son Gave Me The Strength To Stay Clean - The REAL Story Of JD Delay | Ep 11
Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap!
Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is JD Delay, a career criminal and addict turned recovery coach and social media personality.
Check out today's sponsors!
Mando
Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get 20% off + free shipping with promo code SAYHI at http://shopmando.com!#mandopod
Ghostbed
Go to http://ghostbed.com/eli and use code ELI to save an extra 10% off sitewide
Follow the show!
https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow
https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow
https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow
Chapters
0:00 Say Hi To Eli
2:24 JD’s Felonies
5:33 JD Almost Went Back To Jail
19:16 The Victim Mindset
22:59 Jelly Roll
36:26 Helping Others
43:52 How JD Met His Wife
46:35 JD’s Abuse Story & Why Certain Abusers Cannot Be Reformed
1:03:08 The Roblox Situation
1:06:45 Political Divisiveness
1:06:33 Joey Swoll
1:18:07 Victim Mentality
1:23:08 Emotional Maturity
1:31:57 Having A Positive Community
1:34:52 JD’s Son
1:37:21 Addiction & Recovery
1:52:00 JD’s Final Note
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Welcome to the Say Hi To Eli show!
I'm Eli Cuevas. Autist, veteran, director, host of Unsubscribe Podcast and owner of Pepperbox TV.
The one thing I wanted to do with this show was to create an awesome experience with amazing individuals for the community that we have built. My main goal here is to inspire and help others through laughter and learning. Here you will find everything from comedy, businesses, personalities, combat veterans and amazing stories. Let's talk about life!