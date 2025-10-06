Powered by RND
  • Teaching Unique History Stories With Comedy - The REAL Story Of Youth Pastor Ryan | Ep 14
    Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap! Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is stand up comedian & content creator Ryan Kelly! Watch the aftershow exclusively on Pepperbox! https://pepperbox.tv Check out today's sponsors! Mando Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get 20% off + free shipping with promo code SAYHI at http://shopmando.com #mandopod Follow the show! https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow Chapters 0:00 Say Hi To Eli 1:23 Meet Ryan! 3:42 Weird History Moments 17:44 Genghis Khan 36:50 Make A Positive Impact On The World 44:26 Cyber Security & Scammers 50:58 The Psychology Of Cults 55:42 Bad Relationships 1:03:00 Ryan’s Upbringing 1:11:56 Why Our Kids' Childhoods Are So Different Now 1:17:01 Our Favorite YouTubers 1:22:51 Stand Up & Comedy Shows Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:37:15
  • I QUIT a Top Secret Agency to Chase Comedy Gold - The REAL Story Of Nikko Ortiz | Ep 13
    Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap! Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is content creator & military veteran Nikko Ortiz! Watch the aftershow exclusively on Pepperbox! https://pepperbox.tv Check out today's sponsors! Ghostbed Go to http://ghostbed.com/eli and use code ELI to save an extra 25% off sitewide. Mando Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get 20% off + free shipping with promo code SAYHI at http://shopmando.com #mandopod Follow the show! https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow Chapters 0:00 Say Hi To Eli3:19 How Nikko Met Eli 7:34 How Nikko Got Into Making Content 15:38 Navigating Loneliness 22:18 Nikko’s Childhood 46:40 Why Ambition & Drive Is More Important Than College58:03 Why Nikko Joined The Military 1:16:55 Transitioning Out Of The Military 1:28:46 Nikko’s Experiences Working In Intelligence Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:50:59
  • Is This YouTube’s Next BIGGEST Gaming Creator? The REAL Story Of Manley Reviews | Ep 12
    Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap! Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is Liam Manley, video game content creator & one of Eli’s favorite YouTubers! Watch the aftershow exclusively on Pepperbox! https://pepperbox.tv Check out today's sponsors! Fum Head to https://www.tryfum.com/ to Start with Zero Follow the show! https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow Chapters 0:00 Say Hi To Eli 5:56 YouTube Success 18:32 Liam’s Content 33:39 Learning Editing & VFX 41:35 The Importance Of Authenticity In Online Content 55:23 Liam’s Childhood & Backstory 1:01:07 Overcoming Trauma 1:07:36 Managing ADHD 1:09:19 Recognizing Addiction 1:28:33 The Unsub Fitness Challenge & The Impact Of A Supportive Community 1:33:41 Green Screen Editing 1:42:29 Outer Wilds 1:44:06 Our Favorite YouTubers Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2:34:30
  • The War Took His Dad. West Point Made Him a MAN - The REAL Story of Justin Taylor | Ep 10
    Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap! Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is  @Justin_Taylor , Bradley platoon leader turned geopolitical content creator. Check out today's sponsors! Ghostbed Go to http://ghostbed.com/eli and use code ELI to save an extra 10% off sitewide Follow the show! https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow Chapters 0:00 Say Hi To Eli 1:53 Working With Chris Cappy & Task And Purpose 9:23 Sacrificing Fun For Hard Work & Navigating Self Employment 23:36 Transitioning From The Military To Business 35:39 Justin’s Upbringing & Background 40:12 Justin Talks Losing His Dad In Iraq 1:02:26 Male Disclipine & Why It’s Important 1:08:22 Eli & Justin Discuss Their Military Experiences 1:24:59 Justin’s Experiences As A Bradley Platoon Leader 1:36:05 Starting Over Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:51:01
  • Losing My Son Gave Me The Strength To Stay Clean - The REAL Story Of JD Delay | Ep 11
    Welcome to Say Hi To Eli - A podcast by Eli Doubletap! Bringing you the life stories behind some of the internet's most interesting people. This episode's guest is JD Delay, a career criminal and addict turned recovery coach and social media personality. Check out today's sponsors! Mando Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get 20% off + free shipping with promo code SAYHI at http://shopmando.com!#mandopod Ghostbed Go to http://ghostbed.com/eli and use code ELI to save an extra 10% off sitewide Follow the show! https://www.youtube.com/@sayhitoelishow https://www.x.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.instagram.com/sayhitoelishow https://www.tiktok.com/@sayhitoelishow Chapters 0:00 Say Hi To Eli 2:24 JD’s Felonies 5:33 JD Almost Went Back To Jail 19:16 The Victim Mindset 22:59 Jelly Roll 36:26 Helping Others 43:52 How JD Met His Wife 46:35 JD’s Abuse Story & Why Certain Abusers Cannot Be Reformed 1:03:08 The Roblox Situation 1:06:45 Political Divisiveness 1:06:33 Joey Swoll 1:18:07 Victim Mentality 1:23:08 Emotional Maturity 1:31:57 Having A Positive Community 1:34:52 JD’s Son 1:37:21 Addiction & Recovery 1:52:00 JD’s Final Note Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Welcome to the Say Hi To Eli show! I'm Eli Cuevas. Autist, veteran, director, host of Unsubscribe Podcast and owner of Pepperbox TV. The one thing I wanted to do with this show was to create an awesome experience with amazing individuals for the community that we have built. My main goal here is to inspire and help others through laughter and learning. Here you will find everything from comedy, businesses, personalities, combat veterans and amazing stories. Let's talk about life!
