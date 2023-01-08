Designing the Life You Desire with Bruce Lipton

What truly excites you in life? Have you ever questioned the power of knowledge and how it shapes your reality? Prepare to question the very fabric of your existence as we explore the profound connection between consciousness and creation, liberating ourselves from the limitations of fear and embracing the transformative power of love and harmony.Prince welcomes Bruce Lipton, an American developmental biologist, author, and speaker known for his groundbreaking work in the field of epigenetics. One of Bruce Lipton's significant contributions was his book "The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter & Miracles." He suggests that positive thoughts and beliefs can lead to beneficial changes in our bodies, while negative thoughts and stress can have adverse effects on health.At the heart of our exploration lies the profound understanding that we are not victims of circumstance, but creators of our reality. Through belief reprogramming and awakening from the programs we have downloaded from others, we step into our divine potential and design the life we truly desire. The duality of our minds, the conscious and subconscious, come into focus as we learn to harness their different functions for profound transformation. And as we delve into the interconnectedness of all beings, we embrace the power of community as the driving force of evolution. Unleash your inner potential and embrace the truth that heaven resides not in some distant realm, but within the consciousness we were born into. Step into a life of purpose, authenticity, and limitless possibilities as we awaken to the extraordinary power that resides within us all. What We Talked About:00:00 Intro00:47 What are you excited about these days?11:24 A lack of knowledge is a lack of power14:07 Let’s get out of the mindset, “I'm a victim of my heredity.”19:51 The mind is the creator of all matter25:23 Evolution was a result of random mutation29:49 People in power give us something to fear and offer a solution for a price37:36 Can you reprogram someone’s belief to a more harmonious and loving belief system?41:37 There are two minds with different functions45:58 The conscious mind can do two things: driving and thinking49:30 You’re not creating the life you want, you're just functioning on a program57:00 Each of us has a set of receptors and we all have our own signal01:02:15 We don’t die and go to heaven, we were born into heaven01:05:10 We must wake up from the program we downloaded from others01:08:01 Community is the nature of evolutionConnect with with Bruce on:https://www.brucelipton.com/https://www.instagram.com/brucelipton/https://www.facebook.com/BruceHLiptonPhD/https://www.youtube.com/user/biologyofbeliefBooksConnect with Prince on:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDgUAAHgsV2fFZQm2fIWBnAhttps://twitter.com/princeeahttps://www.facebook.com/PrinceEa/https://www.instagram.com/prince_ea/https://princeea.com/