Sauna Sessions is Prince EA’s next step in bringing enlightenment and healing to his global network of fans. The sauna has long been a place of contemplation, a...
How Spirituality Can Save the World
Have you ever pondered the true nature of spirituality? What lies beyond the realm of ideas and concepts? Can spirituality be embraced by individuals of diverse beliefs, even atheists? These questions ignite our curiosity, urging us to transcend the confines of the familiar and embrace the extraordinary.Prince is back with another Solo episode where he will share his insights and thoughts on spirituality. We will uncover the transformative power of solitude and self-acceptance and we will tap into the incredible power of affirmations, shaping our reality and awakening the divine spark within.By cultivating awareness and acceptance, we awaken to the transformative energy of spirituality, navigating challenges with grace, resilience, and unwavering faith. It becomes a transformative force that illuminates our path and empowers us to transcend limitations, embracing a life of profound peace, purpose, and fulfillment. Ignite the divinity within and embrace the radiant light of spiritual awakening.What We Talked About:00:00 Intro01:28 How do you define spirituality?05:08 Spirituality is a dimension beyond ideas08:12 How can one start exploring their spirituality16:48 Can an atheist become spiritual?21:11 How do you become okay with being alone?26:52 The power of the "I am" state29:04 Spirituality is the panacea of our earthly problems32:38 Bringing awareness and acceptance to spirituality Connect with Dustin on:https://www.instagram.com/dustinknouse/https://www.tiktok.com/@dustinknousehttps://www.linkedin.com/in/dustinknouse
8/15/2023
37:07
Tips for a Pain-Free Life with Dr. Tom Walters
What if the path to healing lies within, waiting to be unlocked? Intriguing questions ignite our curiosity, urging us to explore the cutting-edge world of infrared saunas and the complexities of chronic pain. From the intricacies of pain tolerance across cultures to the wellspring of inspiration that drives healers, we unravel the interconnected tapestry of healing and self-discovery.Today, let's welcome Dr. Tom Walters, a rehab scientist and specialist in the treatment of musculoskeletal pain and movement disorders. Combining kinesiology education, manual therapy and individually tailored therapeutic exercise to treat orthopedic conditions.Education becomes the beacon of empowerment as we embrace its transformative role in the healing process. Prepare to harness the mind's creative power as we explore the art of mental imagery, using visualization to facilitate profound physical recovery. As we navigate the health challenges of our modern world, we empower ourselves with practical tips to stay pain-free and embrace holistic wellness. Let's unveil the secrets to aging gracefully, challenging the notion that growing older diminishes our vitality. What We Talked About:00:00 Intro00:43 Is the infrared sauna big in rehab?02:07 Why is chronic pain hard to resolve?03:40 Pain tolerance differs around the world10:48 Where does the inspiration to heal people come from?12:32 What does education about pain do in the healing process?15:26 How the placebo effect works18:45 Stress and chronic pain20:22 Mental imagery - using visualization to heal the body23:59 How do we deal with more health issues we are facing today?26:25 Tips to help people stay pain free?32:26 Can supplements help with healing?35:51 How can we become stranger as we age?39:43 The Rehab Science42:51 The Five Best with Tom Walters Connect with Tom on:https://rehabscience.com/https://www.youtube.com/@RehabScience/featuredRehab Science: How to Overcome Pain and Heal from Injury
8/8/2023
50:30
The Art of Intimacy with Susan Bratton
Embrace the power of intimacy in your relationships, for it is the key that unlocks profound emotional connections and unyielding trust. Through intimate bonds, hearts intertwine, paving the way for open communication and understanding. Let the warmth of intimacy light your path to greater satisfaction, reduced stress, and an ever-deepening love that stands the test of time. Embrace intimacy, and discover a world of fulfillment, where souls unite and love flourishes in its purest form.Today, Prince EA welcomes Susan Bratton, a renowned relationship expert and intimacy advocate. With a passion for helping couples ignite and maintain the spark in their relationships, Susan has become a leading authority on sexual wellness and conscious intimacy. Through her extensive work in the field, she has authored books, created programs, and delivered inspiring talks that empower individuals and couples to cultivate deeper connections and fulfilling relationships. In this episode, Susan talks about the impact of media on relationships, different kinds of orgasms, and how you can elevate intimacy with your partner. What We Talked About:00:00 Intro01:27 "Sex is a part of who we are…"06:57 Language is powerful10:00 Media's impact on relationship and sex16:26 Different kinds of orgasms22:13 Sex vs. Intimacy27:06 Importance of technique and skill34:29 Expanding your sex span38:31 Sexual Soulmates46:22 The Five Best with SusanConnect with Susan on:https://www.linkedin.com/in/susanbratton/https://susanbratton.com/https://www.instagram.com/susanbratton/?hl=enhttps://betterlover.com/https://www.youtube.com/@BetterLoverhttps://sexualsoulmatesbook.com/https://personallifemedia.com/sexlifebucketlist/?utm_term=sexlifebucketlist.com
8/1/2023
53:06
Designing the Life You Desire with Bruce Lipton
What truly excites you in life? Have you ever questioned the power of knowledge and how it shapes your reality? Prepare to question the very fabric of your existence as we explore the profound connection between consciousness and creation, liberating ourselves from the limitations of fear and embracing the transformative power of love and harmony.Prince welcomes Bruce Lipton, an American developmental biologist, author, and speaker known for his groundbreaking work in the field of epigenetics. One of Bruce Lipton's significant contributions was his book "The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter & Miracles." He suggests that positive thoughts and beliefs can lead to beneficial changes in our bodies, while negative thoughts and stress can have adverse effects on health.At the heart of our exploration lies the profound understanding that we are not victims of circumstance, but creators of our reality. Through belief reprogramming and awakening from the programs we have downloaded from others, we step into our divine potential and design the life we truly desire. The duality of our minds, the conscious and subconscious, come into focus as we learn to harness their different functions for profound transformation. And as we delve into the interconnectedness of all beings, we embrace the power of community as the driving force of evolution. Unleash your inner potential and embrace the truth that heaven resides not in some distant realm, but within the consciousness we were born into. Step into a life of purpose, authenticity, and limitless possibilities as we awaken to the extraordinary power that resides within us all. What We Talked About:00:00 Intro00:47 What are you excited about these days?11:24 A lack of knowledge is a lack of power14:07 Let's get out of the mindset, "I'm a victim of my heredity."19:51 The mind is the creator of all matter25:23 Evolution was a result of random mutation29:49 People in power give us something to fear and offer a solution for a price37:36 Can you reprogram someone's belief to a more harmonious and loving belief system?41:37 There are two minds with different functions45:58 The conscious mind can do two things: driving and thinking49:30 You're not creating the life you want, you're just functioning on a program57:00 Each of us has a set of receptors and we all have our own signal01:02:15 We don't die and go to heaven, we were born into heaven01:05:10 We must wake up from the program we downloaded from others01:08:01 Community is the nature of evolutionConnect with with Bruce on:https://www.brucelipton.com/https://www.instagram.com/brucelipton/https://www.facebook.com/BruceHLiptonPhD/https://www.youtube.com/user/biologyofbeliefBooks
7/25/2023
1:13:31
Finding Alignment in Life with Aaron Alexander
Discovering true alignment with ourselves is a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment. It's about unraveling the layers of who we are, embracing our authentic essence, and boldly living in harmony with our deepest desires. In this sacred dance of self-connection, we unlock the immense power within, radiating our unique brilliance and igniting a path of purpose and fulfillment. Embrace the call within and embark on the extraordinary adventure of finding alignment with your magnificent self.Today, Prince EA welcomes Aaron Alexander - a pioneering manual therapist and movement coach, founder and creator of the Align Method, author of the Align Method book, and host of the Align Podcast, which has ranked #1 in Nutrition on iTunes. Aaron shares the importance of trusting yourself, why and how you can be dangerous in order to protect the people you love, relationship and intimacy, and how to be find your alignment within ourselves.What We Talked About:00:00 Intro01:00 Opening your eyes to wonders03:04 Alignment07:07 Trust and fearlessness10:57 "To be healthy is to be whole…"13:26 Sitting is bad?16:53 Be dangerous21:49 The first thing that you need to do is run23:00 Power poses29:05 Smiling first thing in the morning31:27 Be open to vulnerability35:10 Relationship and intimacy 39:15 Embracing adaptive emotions41:09 Love's a secret weapon42:07 Rolfing and Osteopathy45:03 Aligned Morning49:54 Breathing confidently51:51 How much free will do we have?1:00:45 Aaron's Five BestsConnect with Aaron on:https://www.alignpodcast.com/episodeshttps://www.instagram.com/alignpodcast/?hl=enhttps://www.youtube.com/c/AlignPodcastThe Align Method: 5 Movement Principles for a Stronger Body, Sharper Mind, and Stress-Proof Life
