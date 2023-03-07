Penguin Project With Dawn Arndt: Theatre for Disadvantaged Youth, Why the Creative Arts Humanize Us, and How Everyone Deserves to Be Loved | SVSP 023

Dawn Arndt is the Program Director for the Penguin Project here in the Sauk Valley, which mounts theatrical productions with youth who struggle with learning disadvantages, neurodivergence, and physical difficulties. Dawn has an infectious passion for this program, and was a delight to talk with to learn about how theatre is a beautiful way to […]