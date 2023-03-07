Welcome to Sauk Valley Spotlight, the show that shines a light on the people and places of the beautiful Sauk Valley. In each episode, we will take you on a jou...
Penguin Project With Dawn Arndt: Theatre for Disadvantaged Youth, Why the Creative Arts Humanize Us, and How Everyone Deserves to Be Loved | SVSP 023
Dawn Arndt is the Program Director for the Penguin Project here in the Sauk Valley, which mounts theatrical productions with youth who struggle with learning disadvantages, neurodivergence, and physical difficulties. Dawn has an infectious passion for this program, and was a delight to talk with to learn about how theatre is a beautiful way to […]
7/17/2023
Sterling Township With Angie Schneider: Financial Assistance for the Community and Partnering Together for Youth | SVSP 022
Angie Schneider is the Superviser of the Sterling Township, which helps with multiple programs and resources for the Sterling community, including financial aid, youth programs, and infrastructure maintenance outside the city limits. Angie sat with me to talk about the difficulties of consolidating silos, developing a new office space for the Township that also hopes […]
7/10/2023
Discover Dixon with Amanda Wike: Non-Profits Who Engage the Community, Working Together vs Silos, and the Power of Feedback | SVSP 021
Amanda Wike is the new Executive Director of Discover Dixon, which is the umbrella that oversees Dixon’s chamber of commerce, main street, tourism, and more. Amanda sat down with me to share about her journey into non-profit work before pivoting to city management and regional development. Sauk Valley Spotlight is hosted by Drew Williams and […]
7/3/2023
Allen Przysucha: Time As the Most Valuable Resource To Share, Civic Engagement, and Local Pride | SVSP 020
Allen Przysucha is an invested and involved resident of the Sauk Valley. He serves in leadership with the Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary, multiple committees, and works alongside any civic engagement group that shares his passion for education. We talk about his journey and aspirations, including how he handles loss and maintains drive and passion. Sauk […]
6/26/2023
Sheriff John Booker: Law Enforcement Built on Trust, Mentoring Youth, and Promoting Community Involvement | SVSP 019
John Booker has been in law enforcement for 30 years, and has been elected as the Whiteside County Sheriff for back-to-back terms. We talk about his experience behind the badge, why every resident should get involved in their community, and the value of mentoring youth. Sauk Valley Spotlight is hosted by Drew Williams and can […]
