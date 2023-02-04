Sarde (noun), [Sa-r-de]: A colloquial term used in the Middle East to describe the act of letting go & kicking off a stream of consciousness and a rambling narr... More
Hala Kazim: The Journey of Change, Necessary Firmness & Relationships | Sarde (after dinner) Podcast #106
Hala Kazim dedicates her life to guiding people into their own journey of change. We join her to make sense of what practical positivity and wellbeing mean in a fast-changing world. In this #sardeafterdinner, we reflect on the essence of parenting, balancing love with firmness, and more. In this special exchange with a special woman, we explore:
- Practical positivity vs. toxic positivity
- Personal space in relationships, self-care & consistency
- How parenting differs from generation to generation
- Women, between society’s expectations and agency
- Commodifying wellbeing: “takeaway” and “drive-through” advice
- Is the world a better place today?
تكرس هالة كاظم حياتها لتوجيه الناس في رحلتهم الخاصة بالتغيير. ننضم إليها لنفهم ماذا تعني الإيجابية العملية والصحة الهنيئة في عالم يتغير بسرعة هائلة. في هذه الحلقة من #سردة، نتحدث عن جوهر التربية وتوازن الحب مع الحزم ومواضيع أكثر بعد. في محادثتنا المميزة مع امرأة مميزة، نناقش:
-الإيجابية العملية مقابل الإيجابية السامة
-المساحة الشخصية في العلاقات والاهتمام بالذات والاستمرارية المتماسكة
-كيف تختلف التربية من جيل إلى جيل
-المرأة: بين توقعات المجتمع والوكالة
-تسليع الصحة الهنيئة: نصائح "تييك أواي" و "درايف ثرو"
-هل العالم أفضل اليوم؟
5/7/2023
1:27:01
Bassel Khaiat: No Scripts Attached - خارج السيناريو | Sarde (after dinner) #105
Bassel Khaiat is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors in the Arab world, with a career spanning for over 25 years across cinema and the silver screen. He joins us in moments of unscripted reflections on his constantly evolving character(s), the voice we all have in our head, and the existential questions that a modern day creative asks himself. In this #sardeafterdinner, we tap into:
-Bassel’s secrets in method acting
-The dangers of comfort zones
-How to deal with rejection (Does it always make you stronger?)
-Intimacy on screen: When will we get over taboos?
-The evolution of Arab storytelling on screen
-The story behind Bassel’s tattoos
-Will creativity die after artificial intelligence?
بلا أي شك، باسل خياط هو أحد أكثر الممثلين المحبوبين في العالم العربي بمسيرة تمتد لأكثر من ٢٥ عامًا على شاشات السينما والتلفزيون. يشاركنا لحظات خارج النصّ من التأملات عن شخصيته (وشخصياته) التي بحالة تطور دائم والصوت الموجود في داخلنا والأسئلة الوجودية في ذهن كل مبدع. في هذه الحلقة من#سردة، نتحدث عن:
-سر باسل في التمثيل المنهجي
-مخاطر منطقة الراحة
-التعامل مع الرفض: هل دائمًا يكون الرفض مصدر قوة؟
-الحميمية على الشاشة: متى سنتخطى التابو؟
-تطور الفن السردي العربي على الشاشة
-المعنى وراء تاتو باسل
-هل سينتهي الإبداع مع تطور الذكاء الاصطناعي؟
4/30/2023
1:29:30
Munther Younes: The Myths & Hidden Meanings of The Arabic Language | Sarde (after dinner) #104
النقاط على الحروف of the Arabic language.
Everything you always wanted to know about the Arabic language (but were afraid to ask). Linguist and Director of the Arabic Program at Cornell University Munther Younes joins us to deconstruct the myths about a language spoken by 300 million people. Who is the “linguistic religious mafia”? How did they manipulate the language to control society? In this #sardeafterdinner, we examine:
-The genesis of Arabic: a pure language or the product of many before it?
-The Quran: the first book written in Arabic
-Will Arabic follow the path of Latin and other dead languages?
-Are Arabic dialects evolving into their own languages?
-Why we write right-to-left, what ‘el ma7bas’ has to do with prison, and what ‘tala2’ has to do with ‘freedom’ __________________
النقاط على الحروف عن اللغة العربية. كل ما لطالما أردتم معرفته عن اللغة العربية (ولكنكم كنتم تخشون السؤال).
ينضم إلينا اللغوي ومدير برنامج اللغة العربية في جامعة كورنيل منذر يونس لتفكيك أساطير اللغة التي يتكلمها أكثر من ٣٠٠ مليون شخص حول العالم. من هي المافيا الدينية اللغوية؟ وكيف غيرت اللغة لكي تتحكم في المجتمع؟ في هذه الحلقة من #سردة، ننظر في:
-جذور اللغة العربية: لغة نقية أو نتاج لغات سبقتها؟
-القرآن: أول كتاب في اللغة العربية
-هل تتبع اللغة العربية مسار اللغة اللاتينية وغيرها من اللغات "الميتة"؟
-هل تتطور اللهجات العربية إلى لغاتها الخاصة؟
-لماذا نكتب من اليمين إلى اليسار، وما علاقة "المحبس" بالسجن و"الطلاق" بـ "الحرية"؟
4/16/2023
1:28:01
Diana Moukalled: 2 time zones, the Taliban & (dis)honor crimes in 2023 | Sarde (after dinner) #103
With a career experience of more than 30 years, veteran journalist, cofounder of Daraj Media Diana Moukalled, reflects on her encounters in multiple hot zones. Whether it was the 1999 Taliban in Kabul, The Mullahs in the 2000 and the fumbling political class in Lebanon, Diana is determined to give voices to the voiceless, share the lessons she learned and highlight the role of digital media in revolutionizing journalism and politics. In this #sardeafterdinner, we talk about:
- 2 time zones circus: A conspiracy or business as usual?
- Impunity: ‘Dishonorable’ Killings in 2023 Lebanon
- “The deafening silence” in 1999 Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
- Female Revolution in Iran: Students vs. Mullas
- To Boycott or attend: The big presidential question.
__________________
تنضم الصحافية منذ 3 عقود والشريكة المؤسسة لدرج ميديا ديانا مقلد لتشاركنا قصص من لقاءاتها في العديد من مناطق النزاع. سواء في كابل تحت حكم الطالبان أو الملا في ال2000 أو الطبقة السياسية المتعثرة في لبنان، تسعى ديانا لإبراز صوت من لا صوت له ومشاركة اللآخرين ما تعلمته من خبرتها وتسليط الضوء على دور الإعلام الرقمي في قلب المقاييس في عالم الإعلام والسياسة. في هذه الحلقة من #سردة، نتحدث عن:
-يعبث بري وميقاتي في الوقت: مؤامرة أو إجراء طبيعي؟
-الإفلات من العقاب: من الجرائم المجردة من الشرف إلى 4 آب
-"الصمت المدوي" في أفغانستان تحت حكم الطالبان
-اختلاف توجهات المعارضة في لبنان والمسألة الرئاسية الكبرى.
4/9/2023
1:23:24
Makram Rabah: Conflict on Mount Lebanon: The Druze, The Maronites & Collective Memory | Sarde (after dinner) #102
What really happened in the 1860 Mount Lebanon conflict between the Druze and the Maronites? How does it tie into the 15-year civil war(s)? Lebanese lecturer and researcher Makram Rabah joins us to demystify one of the most obscure periods in Lebanon’s history, reveals the context of these conflicts and provides insight on the current geopolitical political dynamics of the region. In this #sardeafterdinner, we discuss:
-Weaponizing collective memory
-The roots of the Lebanese Druze and Maronites
-The Mount Lebanon Conflicts
-Deconstructing the narrative surrounding Bachir Gemayel & Kamal Joumblatt
-The Iran-KSA deal in Beijing & Walid Joumblatt
-How silence over political violence encourages impunity
__________________
ما حصل فعلًا خلال النزاع على جبل لبنان في 1860 بين الدروز والموارنة؟ وما علاقة ذلك بالحرب (أو الحروب) الأهلية في لبنان عام 1975-1990؟ ينضم إلينا المحاضر اللبناني والباحث مكرم رباح حيث يقوم بإزالة الغموض حول هذه الفترة من تاريخ لبنان والكشف عن سياق تلك النزاعات وتسليط الضوء على التغيرات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة. في هذه الحلقة من #سردة، نتحدث عن:
-تسليح الذاكرة الجماعية اللبنانية
-جذور الدروز والموارنة في لبنان
-النزاعات على جبل لبنان
-تفكيك السرديات حول بشير جميل وكمال جنبلاط
-الاتفاق الإيراني-السعودي في بكين ووليد جنبلاط
-السكوت عن العنف السياسي يخدم ثقافة الإفلات من العقاب
