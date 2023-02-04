Munther Younes: The Myths & Hidden Meanings of The Arabic Language | Sarde (after dinner) #104

This Sarde is brought to you by our incredible patrons at www.patreon.com/sardeafterdinner. Without you guys, there is no Sarde (after dinner). Thank you. النقاط على الحروف of the Arabic language. Everything you always wanted to know about the Arabic language (but were afraid to ask). Linguist and Director of the Arabic Program at Cornell University Munther Younes joins us to deconstruct the myths about a language spoken by 300 million people. Who is the “linguistic religious mafia”? How did they manipulate the language to control society? In this #sardeafterdinner, we examine: -The genesis of Arabic: a pure language or the product of many before it? -The Quran: the first book written in Arabic -Will Arabic follow the path of Latin and other dead languages? -Are Arabic dialects evolving into their own languages? -Why we write right-to-left, what ‘el ma7bas’ has to do with prison, and what ‘tala2’ has to do with ‘freedom’ __________________ النقاط على الحروف عن اللغة العربية. كل ما لطالما أردتم معرفته عن اللغة العربية (ولكنكم كنتم تخشون السؤال). ينضم إلينا اللغوي ومدير برنامج اللغة العربية في جامعة كورنيل منذر يونس لتفكيك أساطير اللغة التي يتكلمها أكثر من ٣٠٠ مليون شخص حول العالم. من هي المافيا الدينية اللغوية؟ وكيف غيرت اللغة لكي تتحكم في المجتمع؟ في هذه الحلقة من #سردة، ننظر في: -جذور اللغة العربية: لغة نقية أو نتاج لغات سبقتها؟ -القرآن: أول كتاب في اللغة العربية -هل تتبع اللغة العربية مسار اللغة اللاتينية وغيرها من اللغات "الميتة"؟ -هل تتطور اللهجات العربية إلى لغاتها الخاصة؟ -لماذا نكتب من اليمين إلى اليسار، وما علاقة "المحبس" بالسجن و"الطلاق" بـ "الحرية"؟ Sarde (noun), [Sa-r-de]: A colloquial term used in the Middle East to describe the act of letting go & kicking off a stream of consciousness and a rambling narrative. The Sarde After Dinner Podcast is a free space based out of the heart of Beirut, Lebanon, where Médéa Azouri & Mouin Jaber discuss a wide range of topics (usually) held behind closed doors in an open and simple way with guests from all walks of life. سردة (إسم) سَرْدَةْ : مصطلح بالعامية يستخدم في منطقة الشرق الأوسط للدلالة على الاسترخاء وإطلاق سردية. يشكّل بودكاست سردة بعد العشاء مساحة حرّة من قلب بيروت، لبنان، حيث تناقش ميديا عازوري ومعين جابر عدّة مواضيع (لطالما) تمّت مناقشتها خلف أبواب مغلقة وذلك بطريقة بسيطة ومباشرة مع ضيوف من شتّى المجالات. SARDE EVERY SUNDAY with NEW EPISODES released WEEKLY! 9:00 PM 🇱🇧 🇵🇸 🇪🇬 🇱🇾 🇸🇩 🇸🇳 10:00 PM 🇰🇼 🇶🇦 🇸🇦 🇧🇭 🇹🇷 🇮🇶 🇸🇾 🇯🇴 11:00 PM 🇦🇪 8:00 PM 🇫🇷 🇹🇳 🇲🇦 🇩🇿 🇩🇪 🇸🇪 🇨🇮 🇮🇹 7:00 PM 🇬🇧 2:00 PM 🇨🇦 EST 🇺🇸 11:00 AM 🇨🇦 PDT 🇺🇸 6:00 AM 🇦🇺 AEST Don't forget to like and subscribe to our channel for more episodes & clips! It makes a huge difference! https://bit.ly/3ytaWfA تابعوا سردة عبر يوتيوب، أنغامي، سبوتيفاي، أبل بودكاست وجوجل بودكاست Connect with Sarde | @sardeafterdinner https://www.instagram.com/sardeafterdinner https://www.facebook.com/sardeafterdinner https://twitter.com/sardeaftrdinner Connect with Médéa https://www.instagram.com/medea.azouri https://www.facebook.com/medea.azouri Read Médéa’s articles (French): https://www.lorientlejour.com/author/3232-medea-azouri Connect with Mouin https://www.instagram.com/mouin.jaber Connect with Munther http://facebook.com/munther.younes.3