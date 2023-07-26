Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sara & Cariad's Weirdos Book Club

Podcast Sara & Cariad's Weirdos Book Club
Plosive
Join comedians and authors Sara Pascoe and Cariad Lloyd in their Weirdos Book Club - a space for the lonely outsider to feel accepted and appreciated. Assisted ...
ArtsBooksComedy
Available Episodes

  • Sara & Cariad's Weirdos Book Club - Trailer
    Coming Thursday 24th August…Join comedians and authors Sara Pascoe and Cariad Lloyd in their Weirdos Book Club - a space for the lonely outsider to feel accepted and appreciated. Assisted by their comedian and writer friends, each week they’ll discuss a book that is special, stimulating and y’know – weird. Welcome to your new book club! Thank you for reading with us. We like reading with you! Sara’s debut novel Weirdo is published by Faber & Faber and is available to pre-order here.Cariad’s book You Are Not Alone is published by Bloomsbury and is available to buy here.Follow Sara & Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club on Instagram @saraandcariadsweirdosbookclub and Twitter @weirdosbookclub Produced by Plosive. Artwork by Welcome Studio. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/26/2023
    0:51

About Sara & Cariad's Weirdos Book Club

