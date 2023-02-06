Sailing - The Ocean Cruisers Podcast

Glenn Shephard, Parsifal III - The Ocean Cruisers Podcast - Chat 65

This week on the podcast I had the opportunity to chat with Glenn about his cruising life and some of the boats he has owned over the years. We met in Spain earlier on this year and have some great talks about boat systems and cruising, we both have Jeanneau DS models.We also have a discussion about being a super yacht captain and his career, super interesting.For information on sailing with Glenn at the Festival visit www.theoceancruisers.com/odyssey