Colin Macrae, Parlay Revival & Below Deck - The Ocean Cruisers Podcast - Chat 67
This week I am having a chat with Colin Macrae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Parlay Revival with his first mate Jamie.If you would like to book tickets for the Odyssey Sailing Festival visit www.theoceancruisers.com/odysseySupport the show
7/12/2023
43:58
Erik Aanderaa, No Bullshit Just Sailing - The Ocean Cruisers Podcast - Chat 66
This week I am having a chat with Erik from NBJSErik is known for some heavy weather sailing in the Northern Atlantic and testing the durability of his Contessa 36For information on sailing with Erik at the Festival visit www.theoceancruisers.com/odysseyIf you want to join the water force become a Patreon https://www.patreon.com/OceanCruisersSupport the show
6/28/2023
26:37
Glenn Shephard, Parsifal III - The Ocean Cruisers Podcast - Chat 65
This week on the podcast I had the opportunity to chat with Glenn about his cruising life and some of the boats he has owned over the years. We met in Spain earlier on this year and have some great talks about boat systems and cruising, we both have Jeanneau DS models.We also have a discussion about being a super yacht captain and his career, super interesting.For information on sailing with Glenn at the Festival visit www.theoceancruisers.com/odysseyIf you want to join the water force become a Patreon https://www.patreon.com/OceanCruisersSupport the show
6/14/2023
58:25
Chris, Sailhub and Sailing Voyager - The Ocean Cruisers Podcast - Chat 64
Me and Chris from @SailHub are having a chat aboard Voyager about some of the work we have been doing on the blue beast!Look for Sailhub Channel to see more of ChrisIf you want to join the water force join our Patreon community https://www.patreon.com/OceanCruisersSupport the show
6/2/2023
34:21
Elena Und Ben - The Ocean Cruisers Podcast - Chat 63
YoAs we start to travel around I will be recording some podcasts with cool people we meet in Voyager's Saloon.This week aboard Voyager we welcomed @ElenaundBen for drinks, a couple from Germany I met whilst feeding some stray cats by the boatyard trashcans. They have a brilliant story of how they met and started their life together on the water.Also Chris from @SailHub provided entertainment and technical assistance, we did another podcast which will be on Chris's channel soon also about Cats VS Mono'sIf you want to join the water force join our Patreon community https://www.patreon.com/OceanCruisersSupport the show
