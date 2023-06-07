How Troy Hunt knows if you’ve been hacked and Washington tries to understand AI

Have you been hacked? Probably. The website Have I Been Pwned is one of the first places to check to see if you’ve been part of a data breach. And chances are you have been. Troy Hunt joins Safe Mode to talk about why he started the public database of breaches and how he hopes it will help people become more secure online. Elias Groll, CyberScoop senior editor, and Mike Farrell, CyberScoop’s editor-in-chief, discuss recent moves in Washington to convince Big Tech to prioritize safety and security when developing artificial intelligence technology. And we get into Elon Musk’s recent moves to turn tweets into xeets. ---------Show Timestamps:(00:00) Twitter becoming X(03:09) Elias Groll on artificial intelligence and the response in Washington (18:06) Troy Hunt, founder of Have I Been Pwned, on data breaches--------Links:Have I Been PwnedOpenAI, Meta and other tech firms sign onto White House AI commitments by Rebecca HeilweilDoes the world need an arms control treaty for AI? by Elias Grollhttps://cyberscoop.com/