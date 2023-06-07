You've probably noticed that hackers are changing the world every day. Data breaches are putting you at risk. Privacy-invading apps are chasing your attention. ...
How Troy Hunt knows if you’ve been hacked and Washington tries to understand AI
Have you been hacked? Probably. The website Have I Been Pwned is one of the first places to check to see if you’ve been part of a data breach. And chances are you have been. Troy Hunt joins Safe Mode to talk about why he started the public database of breaches and how he hopes it will help people become more secure online. Elias Groll, CyberScoop senior editor, and Mike Farrell, CyberScoop’s editor-in-chief, discuss recent moves in Washington to convince Big Tech to prioritize safety and security when developing artificial intelligence technology. And we get into Elon Musk’s recent moves to turn tweets into xeets. ---------Show Timestamps:(00:00) Twitter becoming X(03:09) Elias Groll on artificial intelligence and the response in Washington (18:06) Troy Hunt, founder of Have I Been Pwned, on data breaches--------Links:Have I Been PwnedOpenAI, Meta and other tech firms sign onto White House AI commitments by Rebecca HeilweilDoes the world need an arms control treaty for AI? by Elias Grollhttps://cyberscoop.com/
7/27/2023
36:22
Bruce Schneier on thinking like hackers, AI and rebuilding US democracy
Thinking like a hacker means finding creative solutions to big problems, discovering flaws in order to make improvements and often subverting conventional thinking. Bruce Schneier, a cryptographer, security professional and author, talks about the benefits for society when people apply that kind of logic to issues other than computers. In an interview with CyberScoop Editor-in-Chief Mike Farrell, he talks about the need to hack Democracy to rebuild it, how to get ahead of the potential peril from AI and the future of technology – both the good and bad. Elias Groll joins the show to discuss the story of a Chinese hack and why it has put Microsoft under a microscope in Washington. ---------Show Timestamps:(00:00) AI and Mission Impossible(03:52) Elias Groll on the Chinese hacking operation that impacted Microsoft(12:32) Bruce Schneier on A Hacker's Mind, AI, and rethinking the democratic process --------Links:https://cyberscoop.com/A Hacker's Mind by Bruce SchneierRethinking democracy for the age of AI (by Bruce Schneier) Chinese hacking operation puts Microsoft in the crosshairs over security failures (by Elias Groll and AJ Vicens)
7/20/2023
44:20
Victor Zhora on the frontlines of digital war between Ukraine and Russia
Cyberattacks have played a significant role in the war in Ukraine. Officials in Washington and Kyiv have blamed Russian hackers for targeting satellite systems and using digital assaults to execute disinformation and psychological warfare campaigns. Victor Zhora, the deputy chairman of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, is actively involved in defending against those attacks and talks to Safe Mode about the evolution of cyberwar in Ukraine. CyberScoop reporter AJ Vicens also joins the show to talk about his reporting on the cybercrime underworld and hacker forums such as BreachForums. ---------Show Timestamps:(00:00) Operating as a journalist in a hacker forum(03:07) AJ Vicens on hacker forums and BreachForums (11:17) Victor Zhora on the digital war between Ukraine and RussiaLinks:https://cyberscoop.com/Victor’s TwitterSSSCIP TwitterRussia's Cyber Tactics: Lessons Learned in 2022 — SSSCIP analytical report on the year of Russia's full-scale cyberwar against Ukraine‘A year of cyberwar’ with Russia: An inside look from a top Ukrainian cybersecurity official (by AJ Vicens)A year after Russia’s invasion, the scope of cyberwar in Ukraine comes into focus (by Elias Groll and AJ Vicens)BreachForums replacement emerges as robust forum for criminal hackers to trade their spoils (by AJ Vicens)The FBI’s BreachForums bust is causing ‘chaos in the cybercrime underground’ (by AJ Vicens)
7/13/2023
41:24
White House cyber adviser Anne Neuberger on AI, disinformation and Russian hackers
There’s growing concern about the existential dangers of AI. At the same time, there’s boundless optimism about its potential for good. Anne Neuberger, White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, sits down with Elias Groll, CyberScoop senior editor, to talk about how the administration thinks about the best approaches to limit AI harms without getting in the way of innovation. CyberScoop reporter Tonya Riley joins Safe Mode host Mike Farrell to discuss a recent lawsuit involving OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, as well as White House cyber priorities and an approach to regulating AI that borrows from post-war arms control schemes. ---------Show Timestamps:(02:00) Headlines of the week(02:16) White House cybersecurity budget priorities(03:13) California lawsuit against OpenAI(06:09) Interview with Anne Neuberger--------Links:https://cyberscoop.com/Does the world need an arms control treaty for AI? (by Elias Groll)White House releases cybersecurity budget priorities for FY 2025 (by Christian Vasquez)Biden’s national cybersecurity strategy advocates tech regulation, software liability reform (by Elias Groll and Christian Vasquez)
7/6/2023
32:18
How the FBI fights ransomware
Episode Description: When the FBI seized the website earlier this year operated by the Hive ransomware group, it was the result of the bureau's efforts to infiltrate the infrastructure that cybercrime groups rely on to carry out their attacks. The bureau has set out to get inside these group’s networks, destroy them from the inside, help victims and prevent ransomware. Cynthia Kaiser, deputy assistant director within the FBI’s Cyber Division, joins Safe Mode to talk about the Hive takedown and what else the bureau is doing to fight cybercrime. CyberScoop reporter Tonya Riley joins Safe Mode host Mike Farrell to talk about the digital privacy implications of the Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade last year, a fascinating story about an Iranian hacking group and some ways that people are misusing open-source AI models.Show Timestamps:(00:14) Cryptocurrency mixers(02:10) Headlines of the week (02:21) Reproductive health data and privacy (05:46) GhyamSarnegouni hack-and-leak operation(07:14) Meta and LLaMA(09:56) Cynthia Kaiser interviewLinks:https://cyberscoop.com/FBI seizes Hive ransomware group infrastructure after lurking in servers for months (by Tonya Riley)After Hive takedown, could the LockBit ransomware crew be the next to fall? (by AJ Vicens)FBI disrupts sophisticated Russian cyberespionage operation (by AJ Vicens)The potent cyber adversary threatening to further inflame Iranian politics (by AJ Vicens)A year after Dobbs, federal privacy legislation to protect abortion seekers remains stalled (by Tonya Riley)Meta’s new AI lets people make chatbots. They’re using it for sex. (The Washington Post, by Pranshu Verma and Will Oremus)
