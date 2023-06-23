Danny and Jessica are a married couple from Los Angeles California. Every week on Sadie Hawkins Pod. they discuss a different Relient K song on this weekly podc...
#186 - If You Believe Me
If you believe me it means you have to listen to Jess and Danny discuss the Relient K song If You Believe Me from the album Forget and Not Slow Down.
Listen to Replaceable Hips on Bandcamp.com
// Patreon: www.patreon.com/sadiehawkinspod
// Merch: https://sadie-hawkins-pod.creator-spring.com
// Voice Mail: (402) 95-SADIE
// Email: [email protected]
// Twitter @sadiehawkinspod
// Instagram @sadiehawkinspod
8/7/2023
1:51:13
#185 - Getting Into You
When we made up our minds and our hearts along with that, we decided it was time for us to podcast about the song Getting Into You by Relient K from the album Two Lefts Don't Make a Right...but Three Do.
7/23/2023
1:55:51
PATREON FREE: Collapsible Lung Day One Reviews
Danny and Jess just had a baby, so here's a Pareton episode unlocked from May 2021, where we watch YouTube reviews of Collapsible Lung from the time it was released.
7/11/2023
1:25:03
#184 - Collapsible Lung 10th Anniversary
It's about to be fun 100% of the time as Danny and Jess discuss the Relient K album Collapsible Lung and listen to covers of the entire album submitted by friends of the pod on Replaceable Hips: A Tribute to Collapsible Lung.
6/23/2023
1:45:11
#183 - There Was Another Time in My Life
We have emerged unscathed because I know you are going to listen to Jess and Danny discuss the Relient K song There Was Another Time in My Life from The Nashville Tennis EP portion of The Bird and the Bee Sides.
