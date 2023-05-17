Sacred Realms: A Zelda Retrospective Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast series exploring the Legend of Zelda video games, one little slice at a time. More
A podcast series exploring the Legend of Zelda video games, one little slice at a time. More

  • Tears of the Kingdom - The Dragon's Tears
    Lyndon and Matt take a stroll down 'ahem' memory lane with a deep dive of the Dragon's Tears memory quest! Support the show
    6/7/2023
    2:36:55
  • Tears of the Kingdom - Thoughts from a Game Designer
    We are joined by professional game designer Max Nichols to rave for two hours about how we can't believe Tears of the Kingdom even exists!Support the show
    5/31/2023
    2:05:20
  • Tears of the Kingdom - Overworld Thoughts
    Lyndon and Matt are back at it this week to talk more about the first 10-20 hours of Tears of the Kingdom, including thoughts on the Hyrule Overworld and more fun new areas!Support the show
    5/24/2023
    1:44:27
  • Tears of the Kingdom - Initial Impressions
    Lyndon and Matt are joined by third Willoughby brother Jackson and friend of the pod Dante to discuss our first few hours with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!Support the show
    5/17/2023
    2:04:51
  • A Link Between Worlds Recap
    It's the end of another season! Where will A Link Between Worlds land in our ranking? Listen and find out!!Support the show
    5/10/2023
    2:01:32

A podcast series exploring the Legend of Zelda video games, one little slice at a time.
