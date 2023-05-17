Sacred Realms: A Zelda Retrospective Podcast
Lyndon Willoughby
A podcast series exploring the Legend of Zelda video games, one little slice at a time. More
Available Episodes
Tears of the Kingdom - The Dragon's Tears
Lyndon and Matt take a stroll down 'ahem' memory lane with a deep dive of the Dragon's Tears memory quest!
Tears of the Kingdom - Thoughts from a Game Designer
We are joined by professional game designer Max Nichols to rave for two hours about how we can't believe Tears of the Kingdom even exists!
Tears of the Kingdom - Overworld Thoughts
Lyndon and Matt are back at it this week to talk more about the first 10-20 hours of Tears of the Kingdom, including thoughts on the Hyrule Overworld and more fun new areas!
Tears of the Kingdom - Initial Impressions
Lyndon and Matt are joined by third Willoughby brother Jackson and friend of the pod Dante to discuss our first few hours with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!
A Link Between Worlds Recap
It's the end of another season! Where will A Link Between Worlds land in our ranking? Listen and find out!!
About Sacred Realms: A Zelda Retrospective Podcast
