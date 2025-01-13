How to Escape Your Corporate 9-5 - Brett Trainor, Escapee Collective
Brett Trainor is on a mission to help 100,000 Corporate GenXers escape the 9-5! He's the Founder of the Escapee Collective, Host of the Corporate Escapee Podcast, and CEO of the Collective Academy.
Affordable, Accessible, and Continuous Mental Health Care with AI - Yusuf Jones
Yusuf Jones ia a compassionate innovator in AI and mental health technology. As an AI Solutions Innovator, LLM Engineer, and mental health technology advocate, he's presented groundbreaking workshops at Yale and Stanford, focusing on the intersection of artificial intelligence and mental health care. A certified end-of-life doula and advocate for ethical AI, Yusuf brings a unique blend of technical expertise and profound understanding of human connection to his work. His deep appreciation for both the challenges and transformative power of authentic human relationships shapes his approach to technology. From leading innovative mental health hackathons to developing AI-enhanced spiritual technologies, he bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and human-centered solutions. His work is particularly focused on making AI accessible and beneficial to underserved communities, combining deeply held faith-based principles with modern technology to create meaningful digital ecosystems. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jami_ai_studioMeet Yusuf through via Custom GPT: https://chatgpt.com/g/g-wuWOZDg3L-the-yusuf-algorithm-beta
AI-Driven Dog Behavior Solutions with ChatGPT o1 Pro | Brian Burton, Instinct
Brian holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from Dalhousie University and a Master’s in Animal Behavior & Conservation from Hunter College/CUNY. Combining expertise in both fields, Brian has pioneered the use of AI and machine learning to revolutionize the pet care industry. As the co-founder of Instinct Dog Behavior & Training, he has scaled the company to $7.5M in annual revenue with 12 locations across the U.S. and plans for international expansion. At Instinct, Brian leads efforts to apply AI-driven solutions that transform canine behavioral health, providing practical tools and insights for clients. With experience managing multi-million dollar projects and large teams, Brian brings a unique blend of technical knowledge, leadership, and innovation to his work at the intersection of technology and animal behavior. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/instinctdogtrainingWebsite: https://www.instinctdogtraining.com/
AI for Finance and Fundraising - Rod Turner, Manhattan Street Capital
Rod Turner is Founder and CEO of Manhattan Street Capital, the #1 Growth Capital platform for mature startup and mid-sized US and Canadian companies. He helps companies raise growth capital via S-1 IPO, Direct IPO Listings, SEC compliant ICOs and Token offerings for the Blockchain. A serial entrepreneur, Rod has built seven successful High Tech Startups to success and liquid outcomes, including 2 IPOs as a senior executive. He served as Executive VP for Symantec where he launched Norton Antivirus, growing it from $20M/year to $190M/year revenue during his tenure.
AI for Music Entrepreneurs - Allan Sutton, Piano-Technique Montréal
Allan Sutton is a piano tuner and technician based in Montreal and founder of Piano-Technique Montréal. His work combines a love for traditional craftsmanship with the transformative power of artificial intelligence, which he uses daily to enhance client communications and streamline my business. Over the years, this interest has grown, leading him to present at the PTG convention and publish in industry journals on AI's role in piano maintenance. He's excited to share insights on how AI tools have become integral in his field and to discuss innovative ways he's leveraging them to improve client experiences. Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allan-sutton-21157235/?originalSubdomain=caWebsite: https://pianotechniquemontreal.com/