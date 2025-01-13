AI-Driven Dog Behavior Solutions with ChatGPT o1 Pro | Brian Burton, Instinct

Brian holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from Dalhousie University and a Master’s in Animal Behavior & Conservation from Hunter College/CUNY. Combining expertise in both fields, Brian has pioneered the use of AI and machine learning to revolutionize the pet care industry. As the co-founder of Instinct Dog Behavior & Training, he has scaled the company to $7.5M in annual revenue with 12 locations across the U.S. and plans for international expansion. At Instinct, Brian leads efforts to apply AI-driven solutions that transform canine behavioral health, providing practical tools and insights for clients. With experience managing multi-million dollar projects and large teams, Brian brings a unique blend of technical knowledge, leadership, and innovation to his work at the intersection of technology and animal behavior. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/instinctdogtrainingWebsite: https://www.instinctdogtraining.com/