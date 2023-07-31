Creating successful open source projects - Orhun Parmaksız

🦀 RustShip is a new podcast where I interview other Rust developers to learn from their experiences. 🧙‍♂️ In this episode, we have Orhun Parmaksız, Arch Linux package maintainer and author of tens of open-source projects used and loved by thousands of people, including myself. ✨ Orhun will share what it's like maintaining Rust code and his advice on increasing the adoption of our open-source projects. Orhun's contacts ⭐ GitHub: ⁠https://github.com/orhun⁠ 👾 Website: ⁠https://orhun.dev/⁠ 🐦 Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/orhunp_⁠ 💖 Donate: ⁠https://donate.orhun.dev/⁠ Marco's contacts 👾 Website: ⁠https://ieni.dev/⁠ 🐦 Twitter: ⁠https://ieni.dev/t⁠ 💼 LinkedIn: ⁠https://ieni.dev/in⁠ 💖 Donate: ⁠https://github.com/sponsors/MarcoIeni