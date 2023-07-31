Marco Ieni interviews other Rust developers to learn from their experience.
RustShip is the podcast for developers who ship Rust code!
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Creating successful open source projects - Orhun Parmaksız
🦀 RustShip is a new podcast where I interview other Rust developers to learn from their experiences.
🧙♂️ In this episode, we have Orhun Parmaksız, Arch Linux package maintainer and author of tens of open-source projects used and loved by thousands of people, including myself.
✨ Orhun will share what it's like maintaining Rust code and his advice on increasing the adoption of our open-source projects.
Orhun's contacts
⭐ GitHub: https://github.com/orhun
👾 Website: https://orhun.dev/
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/orhunp_
💖 Donate: https://donate.orhun.dev/
Marco's contacts
👾 Website: https://ieni.dev/
🐦 Twitter: https://ieni.dev/t
💼 LinkedIn: https://ieni.dev/in
💖 Donate: https://github.com/sponsors/MarcoIeni