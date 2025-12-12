Open app
Running Point with Braden Smith
  • Episode 6: Lance Jones joins to discuss Purdue's bounce back week
    Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media with special guest Lance Jones to to discuss:- the Iowa State loss- the response vs. Minnesota- Lance's journey to Purdue- which Purdue team would win, Lance vs. Braden's?- and moreSUBSCRIBE to Running Point with Braden Smith, on Sleepers Media
    --------  
    1:09:16
  • Episode 5: Twas the Night Before Iowa State...
    Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to to discuss:- the massive Iowa State game tomorrow- the win over Rutgers- Daniel Jacobsen and Gicarri Harris' emergence- shoe preferences- and moreSUBSCRIBE to Running Point with Braden Smith, on Sleepers Media
    --------  
    58:42
  • Episode 4: Bahamas Trip, Memphis, Texas Tech, Thanksgiving
    Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to to discuss:- Purdue's trip to the Bahamas- the ugly game vs. Memphis- Texas Tech dominance- gameplans and execution- Thanksgiving plansSUBSCRIBE to Running Point with Braden Smith, on Sleepers Media
    --------  
    1:08:52
  • Episode 3: Omer Mayer joins the show, plus Akron win and Bahamas trip
    Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to invite Omer Mayer on to discuss:- Purdue's win over Akron- The upcoming Bahamas trip- Omer Mayer's breakout game- Omer's path to Purdue- what to expect longtermSUBSCRIBE to Running Point with Braden Smith, on Sleepers Media
    --------  
    58:10
  • Episode 2: Rolled Tide, TKR's Dominant Return, Brand New Boilermakers
    Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to discuss:- Purdue's win over Alabama- The return of Trey Kaufman-Renn- Braden's ESPN cover story- Transfer tamperers- NBA skeptics- Purdue's new recruiting class- Gas station snacksSUBSCRIBE to Running Point with Braden Smith, on Sleepers Media
    --------  
    1:14:03

About Running Point with Braden Smith

Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to talk ball, with special guests from all levels of basketball. Weekly episodes dropping here.
