Running Point with Braden Smith

Episode 6: Lance Jones joins to discuss Purdue's bounce back week
Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media with special guest Lance Jones to to discuss:- the Iowa State loss- the response vs. Minnesota- Lance's journey to Purdue- which Purdue team would win, Lance vs. Braden's?- and more
1:09:16
Episode 5: Twas the Night Before Iowa State...
Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to to discuss:- the massive Iowa State game tomorrow- the win over Rutgers- Daniel Jacobsen and Gicarri Harris' emergence- shoe preferences- and more
Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to to discuss:- Purdue's trip to the Bahamas- the ugly game vs. Memphis- Texas Tech dominance- gameplans and execution- Thanksgiving plans
1:08:52
Episode 3: Omer Mayer joins the show, plus Akron win and Bahamas trip
Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to invite Omer Mayer on to discuss:- Purdue's win over Akron- The upcoming Bahamas trip- Omer Mayer's breakout game- Omer's path to Purdue- what to expect longterm
58:10
Episode 2: Rolled Tide, TKR's Dominant Return, Brand New Boilermakers
Braden Smith joins Sleepers Media to discuss:- Purdue's win over Alabama- The return of Trey Kaufman-Renn- Braden's ESPN cover story- Transfer tamperers- NBA skeptics- Purdue's new recruiting class- Gas station snacks