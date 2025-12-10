Run Your Private Practice with AI (Artificial Intelligence)

If you’ve been trying to figure out how to balance client work, admin tasks, and still find time to grow your business, this episode is for you. In this episode of Run Your Private Practice with AI, I’m sharing how to scale your private practice with AI by moving beyond the one-to-one therapy model. I’ll walk you through the exact tools and systems I’ve built inside the Thera AI Hub to help therapists save time, create scalable offers, and build the freedom-filled lifestyle they’ve been dreaming of.AI Tips You Don’t Want to Miss:Using AI tools to move out of the one-to-one model and build group programs, retreats, and digital products.A look inside the Thera AI Hub and how the tools can help you grow faster.How to use AI funnel builders to grow your audience, build email lists, and create simple systems that sell your offers.Why the Thera Coach Builder, Retreat Builder, and Group Therapy Program Creator can help you design new income streams without tech overwhelm.Real examples of how I use AI to create courses, videos, and web apps quickly with tools like Manus, HeyGen, Lovable, and Replit.Mentioned in this episode:Join the Thera AI Hub! https://kymtolson.krtra.com/t/AmODCviFY9a4___________________________Connect with me: Instagram: @thetravelingtherapist_kym Join the Clinical AI Club: www.clinicalaiclub.com Sponsored by Alma: www.helloalma.com/kymSponsored by Berries: Use code 50FromKym for $50 off your first month www.heyberries.com/therapists

Have you ever wished you could bring more AI support into your practice without spending a ton of money? In this episode of Run Your Private Practice with AI, I share a brand new Black Friday AI giveaway created to help you access powerful tools that streamline your workflow, automate your systems, and make your practice easier to manage. This Black Friday AI giveaway gives you a chance to win AI resources that can support your practice right away.AI Tips You Don't Want to MissHow to enter the AI-Powered Practice Giveaway and boost your chances of winning.What is included in the grand prize bundle, filled with tools that automate your intake and simplify your operations.A look at the AI receptionist and how it can support your practice when you cannot get to calls.Details about the additional prize packages, free gifts, and Cyber Monday discounts.How the personalized AI consult and custom GPT build-out can help you address your biggest pain points.

Supporting clients through AI job loss is becoming an essential part of private practice as more people worry about how AI is changing their careers. In this episode of Run Your Private Practice with AI, I talk about the real fears clients are bringing into the therapy room and how we can hold space for these shifts with compassion and practical tools. You will learn how to talk about AI in a grounded way and help clients navigate uncertainty without feeling overwhelmed yourself.AI Tips You Don't Want to MissHow to help clients process fear and grief around job loss due to AI.Ways to stay informed about AI without adding stress to your workload.A simple approach for exploring a client's personal strengths and future goals.Why therapists do not need to become AI experts to support clients well.How to use your own creativity to guide clients through career transitions.

If you love exploring AppSumo deals for therapists, this episode is going to inspire you with fresh ideas. In this episode of Run Your Private Practice with AI, I share the tools I am using right now from AppSumo, including Greta, Manus, and other AI platforms that help me build web apps, streamline tasks, and simplify the way I present my offers. You will hear how these deals fit into real workflows and why lifetime tools can be such a game-changer.AI Tips You Don't Want to MissHow I use Greta to build quick web apps and quizzes for my offers.Why Manus is helpful for hosting apps and even acting as a browser agent.How I combined Greta and Manus to create a quiz that now lives on my website.What makes AppSumo lifetime deals valuable when you use a lot of tools.A look at new AI tools I purchased like Agenic Flow, for building agents.

If you have ever felt overwhelmed trying to figure out how to position your practice online, deep research in ChatGPT can make the process so much easier. In this episode of Run Your Private Practice with AI, I walk you through how I use AI to uncover what clients are searching for and how to speak directly to their needs. You will learn how deep research can guide your content, marketing, and even the way you talk about your niche.AI Tips You Don't Want to Miss:How to use ChatGPT to dig into what your ideal clients actually want help with.The research prompts that reveal what people are searching for online.A simple way to turn search insights into content ideas for your practice.How deep research in ChatGPT for therapists can clarify your messaging.Why this approach helps you stand out in a crowded online space.

About Run Your Private Practice with AI (Artificial Intelligence)

🌐 Welcome to "Run Your Private Practice with AI" – the ultimate podcast for therapists seeking to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence in their practices. Hosted by Kym Tolson, a seasoned therapist, and AI aficionado. This series is your gateway to a world where technology and therapy converge. Each episode of "Run Your Private Practice with AI" is a treasure trove of insights, demystifying AI and bringing it into the realm of therapy with flair and finesse. Kym, with her unique blend of expertise and enthusiasm, guides therapists through the maze of AI applications, offering practical tips and innovative strategies to optimize practice management and client engagement.Are you tired of the endless administrative tasks overshadowing your passion for therapy? This podcast is your beacon of hope! Dive into discussions about AI-driven solutions that streamline private practice systems, enhance therapy techniques, and amplify your digital presence. Discover how AI can be your ally in creating more client-focused and efficient therapy practices."Run Your Private Practice with AI" isn’t just another tech talk. It’s a vibrant journey into the future of therapy, packed with actionable advice, real-world examples, and Kym’s infectious energy. Perfect for both AI novices and tech-savvy therapists, this podcast promises to transform the way you view technology in private practice.Subscribe now and join Kym Tolson on this exhilarating journey. Prepare to be inspired, informed, and invigorated as you step into the new frontier of therapy practice management with AI!#TherapistTechTalk #AIForTherapy #InnovativePracticeManagement #DigitalTherapySolutions #TherapyTechInsights