History of the RTA

Join us for a discussion with Pima Association of Governments Community Relations Administrator Steve Huffman and former Deputy Director of Pima Association of Governments Jim DeGrood. They discuss the history of the Regional Transportation Authority, the successes of the plan and what the future holds. Huffman was one of the legislators who created the bi-partisan legislation that led the creation of a former RTA director who recently served as a consultant to help finalize the RTA Next plan.