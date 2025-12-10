RTA Executive Director Michael Ortega returns to the podcast to discuss some facts about the RTA and give insight on some of the more frequently asked questions about the original plan and RTA Next.
14:25
History of the RTA
Join us for a discussion with Pima Association of Governments Community Relations Administrator Steve Huffman and former Deputy Director of Pima Association of Governments Jim DeGrood. They discuss the history of the Regional Transportation Authority, the successes of the plan and what the future holds. Huffman was one of the legislators who created the bi-partisan legislation that led the creation of a former RTA director who recently served as a consultant to help finalize the RTA Next plan.
18:45
What is RTA Next?
Join host Patrick McNamara as he interviews Pima Association of Governments and RTA Executive Director Michael Ortega as they discuss the RTA and RTA Next, a regional transportation plan for voter consideration to fund transportation improvements for the next 20 years. The proposed $2.67 billion, 20-year plan would fund arterial roadway reconstruction, roadway corridor improvements, existing and expanded transit services, environmental protection, small business assistance, and safety, ADA and active transportation improvements.
RTA Delivers is the official podcast of the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) and RTA Next. Pima County voters approved a 20-year regional transportation plan in 2006 and a half-cent excise (sales) tax to fund it. A new plan will be voted on by residents in March 2026. The Regional Transportation Authority manages the finances and overall implementation of the plan.