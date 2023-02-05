Roundball presented by Barstool Sports is the college basketball podcast you've been yearning for. Each week, passionate fan Marty Mush, hoops guru Jeff Nadu, f... More
Available Episodes
5 of 49
HUNTER DICKINSON HAS AN ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE
On today's episode of Roundball big man Hunter Dickinson has a big announcement to make. Hunter then talks about his visits to Kentucky, Maryland, Villanova, and Kansas. This is an episode you do not want to miss.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/roundball
5/2/2023
38:13
HUNTER DICKINSON REVEALS OFFICIAL VISIT
On today's episode of Roundball we have a brief episode with Marty and Hunter talking about what Hunter Dickinson will be doing over the next few weeks. He also reveals a surprise official visit he will be taking.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/roundball
4/20/2023
15:33
Fans Try And Recruit Hunter Dickinson
Roundball is presented by High Noon Hard Seltzers. On today's Roundball, Hunter Dickinson tells us more about his future plans. We also take recruiting pitches from fans.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/roundball
4/12/2023
25:56
UCONN IS YOUR NATIONAL CHAMPIONS
Roundball is presented by High Noon Hard Seltzers. UConn has done it. The Huskies are this year's NCAA Champions. UConn has just had one of the most dominant performances we have ever seen in the tournament. We breakdown the Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark moment. Hunter Dickinson's future is still in the air.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/roundball
4/4/2023
42:19
National Championship Review
Roundball is presented by High Noon Hard Seltzers. TODAY IS THE DAY. UConn takes on San Diego State in the National Championship. Is UConn going to run through SDSU just like everyone else? LSU beats Iowa in the Women's National Championship in the worst officiated college basketball game ever. Hunter Dickinson speaks about entering the transfer portal for the first time since he announced it. Where will he go?You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/roundball
Roundball presented by Barstool Sports is the college basketball podcast you've been yearning for. Each week, passionate fan Marty Mush, hoops guru Jeff Nadu, former Iowa legend Jordan Bohannon and current Michigan big man and All American Hunter Dickinson guide you through the world of hoops including the top 25, mid majors, big time matchups and more. They are joined by players, coaches and hoops insiders leading all the way up to March.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/roundball