PlayerProfiler Fantasy Football Podcast Network

PlayerProfiler's fantasy football podcasts provide key stats and metrics to help fantasy footballers make smarter decisions.
The Game Plan - Mastering Dynasty Theory With Memphis Young
Do you enjoy playing in dynasty leagues? Are you always looking to improve your dynasty skills? Look no further! Our expert analysts break down dynasty theories and strategies to help win in fantasy football. In this episode of The Game Plan, we are helping listeners master dynasty theory.
Matty Kiwoom (@MattyKiwoom) is joined by the co-host from the Dynasty Warzone, Memphis Young (@DWZMemphis) to discuss the fundamental theory of dynasty fantasy football, emphasizing the art of making strategic decisions for drafting, trading, and waiver-wiring players based on expected value and future career arcs.
Tune in to this episode and unlock the keys to dynasty success in fantasy football. Don't forget to subscribe to the PlayerProfiler for more valuable content.
#dynasty league #dynasty trade #fantasy football advice #rookie draft
5/14/2023
1:02:30
The Dominator - 2023 NFC North Fantasy Football Projections
Bradley Stalder joins Billy Muzio for our NFC North fantasy football projections review! This video will give you an edge in your fantasy league by providing detailed projections for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions.
🏈💪🔥 Are you ready to dominate your fantasy football league? This is the video for you!
We examine each team's projected passing attempts, touchdowns, rushing attempts, receiving yards, rushing yards and more. Our expert panel breaks down the stats, players, and performances that will make a difference in your fantasy redraft or dynasty season.
🏈 Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE for weekly NFL fantasy updates, analytics, predictions, and more!
5/13/2023
1:25:20
Decision Point - Dynasty Tight End Debate: Michel Mayer, Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta
Decision Point, Season 3, Episode 7: Anand Nanduri and The Podfather break down the worst general managers with the worst selections in the NFL Drafts.
Why the big losers in the NFL Draft selected tight ends too early.
Michael Mayer never should have slipped to the third tight end off the board on Day 2.
-
5/13/2023
1:11:01
First Class Fantasy - League Winners: Unraveling the RB1 for 2023
John Daigle is flying first class today, sharing his expert insights and discussing the potential RB1 for 2023, analyzing the surprising rise of Bijan Robinson, and tackling the tricky landscape of ADP. From the fine lines of drafting the WR4-12 to assessing the potential of Josh Jacobs and Tyler Lockett, we leave no stone unturned. We also focus on the oft-overlooked TEs, evaluate the difference in QBs drafted in FFPC vs. UD, and shed light on the cluster of back-end RB2s. Lastly, we predict the summer's hype player and share their favorite handcuff RB. Tune in for a session packed with valuable takeaways for your next draft.
Timestamps:
0:00 - Intro
4:12 - FFPC
6:41 - Who is RB1?
10:22 - Where Should Bijan Be Drafted?
22:30 - Tier 2 WRs
35:55 - Josh Jacobs
40:00 - D’Andre Swift
45:10 - Antonio Gibson or Brian Robinson?
46:01 - 3rd Round RBs
53:30 - Low End Tight Ends
1:00:00 - Mid to Late Round RBs
1:06:24 - Outro
#nfl #fantasyfootball #dynastyfantasyfootball #fantasyfootballadvice #playerprofiler
5/13/2023
1:12:13
The Futurecast - 2023 NFL Schedule Release Fallout
The Futurecast - Episode 63: Cody(@CarpentierNFL) is joined by Theo Gremminger (@TheOGFantasy) and Matty Kiwoom (@MattyKiwoom) to breakdown the 2023 NFL Schedule with important weeks, big games, and targeted weeks for fantasy!
About PlayerProfiler Fantasy Football Podcast Network
