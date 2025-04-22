EP1 - TOP 10 Tooth & Nail Albums [out of first 100 Releases]

It's the kick off to a new, one of a kind, digital music club, Roster Music Club, but this episode is mainly a tribute to the era and scene of music that birthed Jared and Joey Svendsen's love for music, eventually leading to the creation of this club and podcast, in the first place. With Matt Johnson (Roadside Monument, Blenderhead, etc) and Bryan Gray (The Blamed, Blenderhead, etc) Joey and Jared share their "Top Ten" favorite albums from the first 100 releases out of a label that forever changed the landscape of music that many referred to as the "Christian alternative scene." With the "Top Ten" discussion as the centerpiece, this episode is also packed with the sort of topical questions that will be commonplace in the club: "Foo Fighters vs. Sunny Day Real Estate," "Mark Salomon vs. Chris Carrabba," "Weezer vs. Radiohead," best Pedro the Lion album? Who's the King of the Grunge scene (if not, Nirvana), and more!Bryan and Matt share stories and behind the scenes insight about a scene they were creating with their other musician friends. The two also share their own "Top Ten" of the same 100 releases, and special thanks to Fr. Christopher (of Luxury) for sending his list as well to share with listeners. Go join the club now by going to RosterMusic.Club.Don't miss the first online event (a concert) free for anyone on Facebook LIVE, here on May 1st @ 8PM EST:Lineup - Derri Daugherty (the Choir), Kevin Robinson (Viva Voce) and Ted Bond (Craig's Brother). Thanks to Joe from Jejuneand Joel from Mechanical River for much of the background music on this episode. Tell me more about this club, man!