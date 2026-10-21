There is a lot to unpack in the City of Tyler’s 2026-2027 budget, from changes residents see on their tax and utility bills to decisions about how the City pays for major equipment, infrastructure, and everyday services.

In this episode of Roses & Weeds, hosts Julie Goodgame and Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin sit down with City Manager Edward Broussard and Assistant City Manager Keidric Trimble to talk through some of the biggest questions surrounding this year’s budget. They discuss what is driving the property tax increase, what is changing on utility bills, why the City is considering taking on debt for the first time, and how different sources of City revenue can and cannot be used.

The conversation also looks at what happens behind the scenes before residents are asked to pay more, including efforts to bring work in-house, use technology, review contracts, and find other ways to save money while maintaining City services and planning for future needs.

Roses & Weeds is hosted by the City of Tyler's Communication Department. If you have any questions, comments, or ideas for future show topics, please reach out to us at PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com and be sure to use #RosesAndWeeds on all your questions to the City of Tyler on social media.