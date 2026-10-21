Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
107 episodes
- It's been 15 years since Liberty Hall reopened its doors following a major renovation, and there's plenty to celebrate!
In this episode of Roses & Weeds, host Adriana Rodriguez sits down with Downtown Arts and Culture Supervisor Haleigh Franck to look back at the theater's history, its return to bringing entertainment to Downtown Tyler and share what makes Liberty Hall such a special part of our community today.
Plus, they pull back the curtain on one of the theater's most mysterious stories: Lady Liberty, the ghost rumored to haunt the historic building!
Roses & Weeds is hosted by the City of Tyler's Communication Department. If you have any questions, comments, or ideas for future show topics, please reach out to us at PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com and be sure to use #RosesAndWeeds on all your questions to the City of Tyler on social media.
- There is a lot to unpack in the City of Tyler’s 2026-2027 budget, from changes residents see on their tax and utility bills to decisions about how the City pays for major equipment, infrastructure, and everyday services.
In this episode of Roses & Weeds, hosts Julie Goodgame and Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin sit down with City Manager Edward Broussard and Assistant City Manager Keidric Trimble to talk through some of the biggest questions surrounding this year’s budget. They discuss what is driving the property tax increase, what is changing on utility bills, why the City is considering taking on debt for the first time, and how different sources of City revenue can and cannot be used.
The conversation also looks at what happens behind the scenes before residents are asked to pay more, including efforts to bring work in-house, use technology, review contracts, and find other ways to save money while maintaining City services and planning for future needs.
Roses & Weeds is hosted by the City of Tyler's Communication Department. If you have any questions, comments, or ideas for future show topics, please reach out to us at PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com and be sure to use #RosesAndWeeds on all your questions to the City of Tyler on social media.
- 3 judges and a festival director take over the podcast studio to dish on all things Tyler Film Fest! Don’t miss hearing from Festival Director Craig O'Daniel and judges Becca Hale, Trevor Hicks, and Derrick Simiyu about the short films hitting the Liberty Hall screen Sept. 18 and 19 and what makes this year’s festival lineup worth seeing.
They also share a little about the judging process, the variety of stories featured this year, and what audiences can expect from the 2026 Tyler Film Fest.
Roses & Weeds is hosted by the City of Tyler's Communication Department. If you have any questions, comments, or ideas for future show topics, please reach out to us at PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com and be sure to use #RosesAndWeeds on all your questions to the City of Tyler on social media.
- District 6 gets the mic! In the latest episode of Roses & Weeds, Sage Sowels and Payton Weidman sit down with Councilmember Carleen Dark-Bays to get to know Tyler’s newest representative for District 6. They talk about her Tyler roots, family, community involvement, what led her to serve on City Council, and the goals she’s bringing into her new role. Then, Carleen takes on a “rapid-fire” round with questions about everything from her favorite Tyler restaurants to what she can’t leave home without, and the best advice she’s ever received.
Roses & Weeds is hosted by the City of Tyler's Communication Department. If you have any questions, comments, or ideas for future show topics, please reach out to us at PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com and be sure to use #RosesAndWeeds on all your questions to the City of Tyler on social media.
- Mayor Stuart Hene enters the chat! In this episode of Roses & Weeds, hosts Adriana Rodriguez and Sage Sowels sit down with Tyler’s new Mayor to learn more about his background, his vision for the City’s future, and what he hopes to accomplish during his term. Then, they put Mayor Hene in the hot seat for a rapid-fire round covering everything from morning routines and childhood memories to theme songs, quirks, and bucket-list dreams.
Roses & Weeds is hosted by the City of Tyler's Communication Department. If you have any questions, comments, or ideas for future show topics, please reach out to us at PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com and be sure to use #RosesAndWeeds on all your questions to the City of Tyler on social media.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Roses & Weeds
The City of Tyler hosts a podcast series called Roses & Weeds to keep residents up-to-date with current events and news related to the city. The series celebrates city achievements, or "roses," while also digging into the weeds of city government by discussing the complexities of public administration on the local level.Podcast website
Listen to Roses & Weeds, The Jedburgh Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Roses & Weeds
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.