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9 episodes
Ep. 08: Alexcis Interview, Talks T-Pain, Snow Tha Product, Bootleg Kev and Selling Plasma01/26/2023 | 55 mins.Arizona native Alexcis sat with Rosecrans Vic and discussed growing up, singing on the street for money, working with T-Pain, Snow Tha Product, being mentored by Bootleg Kev, donating bodily fluid for money, plus much more!
PO BOX 3109 Hollywood, CA 90078
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- The Bronx very own B-Lovee stopped by the podcast and spoke with Vic about Kay Flock, Dougie B, working with Ice Spice, JI, Skillibeng and others. B also spoke about being A$AP Rocky's neighbor growing up, bringing out Cardi B at Summer Jam, diss songs, his goals in 2023 and more.
PO BOX 3109 Hollywood, CA 90078
Subscribe to our Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RosecransAve
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/rosecransvic/
https://www.instagram.com/rosecransmedia/
Follow us on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@rosecransv
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RosecransVic
- On this episode, Vic sat with artist, former Google and Apple senior engineer, now founder of the Share App, Brandon Tory! We discuss his story growing up in Boston, his career in the music game, working with Timbaland, and meeting Jimmy Iovine, plus more. Then we get into a dope discussion about the state of streaming in the music industry, how we can change it, what his app does in connecting users and making it easier to sell music for its proper value plus much more.
- Krimelife Ka$$ is an extremely interesting individual. His story as an artist is a story of success, redemption and triumph. His music popped off in January of 2019, with the viral hit "Forrest Gump", but his career came to a halt quickly after due to crimes he committed prior to his music career. He then went to prison for roughly three years and was released just a few months ago. Vic and Krime have a deep and moving conversation about Krime's life, his decisions and his current mental state, plus more.
PO BOX 3109 Hollywood, CA 90078
Subscribe to our Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RosecransAve
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosecransvic/ https://www.instagram.com/rosecransmedia/
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rosecransv
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RosecransVic
- Vic sat with the BlueBucksClan as they discussed Clan Way 3, sports betting, touring with Ohgeesy, their project with Drakeo, some of their favorite lyrics, artists they've worked with and more.
PO BOX 3109 Hollywood, CA 90078
Subscribe to our Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RosecransAve
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosecransvic/ https://www.instagram.com/rosecransmedia/
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rosecransv Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RosecransVic
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About Rosecrans Vic Podcast
Music journalist/podcaster Rosecrans Vic of the Brown Bag Podcast has conversations with comrades, compadres and comadres. Discovering people’s origin stories and what drives them today.Podcast website
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