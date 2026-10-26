Krimelife Ka$$ is an extremely interesting individual. His story as an artist is a story of success, redemption and triumph. His music popped off in January of 2019, with the viral hit "Forrest Gump", but his career came to a halt quickly after due to crimes he committed prior to his music career. He then went to prison for roughly three years and was released just a few months ago. Vic and Krime have a deep and moving conversation about Krime's life, his decisions and his current mental state, plus more.



PO BOX 3109 Hollywood, CA 90078



Subscribe to our Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RosecransAve



Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosecransvic/ https://www.instagram.com/rosecransmedia/



Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rosecransv



Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RosecransVic