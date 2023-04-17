Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Roots and All - Gardening Podcast in the App
Listen to Roots and All - Gardening Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Roots and All - Gardening Podcast

Roots and All - Gardening Podcast

Podcast Roots and All - Gardening Podcast
Podcast Roots and All - Gardening Podcast

Roots and All - Gardening Podcast

Sarah Wilson
add
Do you want to know how to grow plants and get the best out of your outdoor space? Do you find traditional gardening media baffling and/or boring? Then you’re i... More
LeisureHome & Garden
Do you want to know how to grow plants and get the best out of your outdoor space? Do you find traditional gardening media baffling and/or boring? Then you’re i... More

Available Episodes

5 of 250
  • Mosses
    This week, my guest is Dr Neil Bell, bryologist at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and author of The Hidden World of Mosses, which takes a look into the minute and fascinating world of bryophytes.  If you’ve ever wanted to know how these plants live and reproduce, whether you can cultivate moss indoors or outdoors, what that green stuff is you find on the surface of potted plant’s compost and whether you should take it off, the environmental and habitat value of mosses and how they are affected by the moon, listen on… Dr Ian Bedford’s Bug of the Week: Tardegrades What We Talk About  What is moss? How is it different to other plants?  Liverworts and hornworts How mosses reproduce Moss species in the UK Cultivating mosses in a garden or as a houseplant Liverworts growing on the surface of potted plants Is there a place for mosses on brownfield sites? Do all mosses need shade and moisture?  How mosses take in nutrients and attach to structures The role mosses play in the environment in terms of water attenuation and conservation, and as habitats for other creatures Sphagnum bogs as a ‘potential positive feedback loop’ for climate change and what can be done about this The connection between sphagnum moss and the moon How you can better see mosses, to explore what they look like in detail and appreciate them About The Hidden World of Mosses Did you know that there are nearly 20,000 different species of mosses and their relatives worldwide with over 1000 in the UK? And did you know that Sphagnum moss is almost wholly responsible for the creation and maintenance of peat bogs, preventing harmful carbon from being released into the atmosphere? The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has published The Hidden World of Mosses, providing an accessible guide to these not-so-humble botanical gems. Written by bryologist Dr Neil Bell, the book presents information about these incredible plants, exploring their tiny, intriguing and diverse environments in detail. This fascinating book also contains hundreds of stunning photographs which reveal the beauty and splendour of moss. Perhaps the most misunderstood and misrepresented of all groups of organisms, moss is often thought of as unattractive and unremarkable, but nothing could be further from the truth. Mosses and their relatives (liverworts and hornworts) are found in almost every part of the world, from lush forests to rocky mountains tops and from city centres in the tropics to Antarctic tundra. Mosses are critical to the planet - if they ceased to exist tomorrow the world would be in a lot of trouble.  Examining the many different types of moss, including those found in the UK and internationally, The Hidden World of Mosses explores the incredible environments of these plants that form their own miniature forests filled with grazers and predators, and have their own ecological norms and mechanics. They play a critical role in climate change prevention and have an extraordinary ability to hold and control water in forests, uplands and valleys.  Incredibly, some mosses can hold more than 20 times their own weight in water. Peat mosses (Sphagnum) are almost entirely responsible for creating and maintaining peat, which is a traditional fuel and used for the flavour it imparts to many whiskies. Sphagnum moss keeps the soil in which it grows permanently wet, largely preventing decomposition.Interestingly, Sphagnum moss has also been used by medics over the centuries. Due to its absorbent and antiseptic properties, it was used as a cheaper alternative to cotton wool dressings in World Wars One and Two, and has been used to treat wounds for many years.  On tropical mountains, mosses prevent flooding by capturing large amounts of water, gently controlling the flow of heavy rainfall, absorbing it like a giant sponge and then slowly letting it out again into rivers in a regulated manner. Additionally, mosses offer hunting grounds, protection and food for a host of much smaller creatures such as worms, mites, spiders and beetles, who use moss as a place to shelter, graze, or reproduce.  Speaking about the publication of The Hidden World of Mosses, Neil Bell said, “Mosses are just a little smaller than most things we deal with in our everyday lives, so we tend not to notice their intricate beauty and how different they are from each other unless we make the effort to look really closely. Mosses and their relatives have evolved to live in a different way from other plants, playing a critical role in the environment that other plants can’t, and the mosses and liverworts we have in Scotland are of international significance - far more so than our other native plants, in fact. We need to recognise that and protect them. I hope that this book will raise awareness of this hidden botanical world and encourage more people to explore it .” Dr Neil Bell is a bryologist at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.  Much of his research is focused on quantifying, understanding and promoting Scotland’s globally important bryophyte flora, of which mosses are part.  Neil is also editor-in-chief of the Journal of Bryology.  This year, the British Bryology Society celebrates its centenary.  The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is one of the world’s leading scientific botanic gardens, holding knowledge gained over centuries that the world needs today.  All known life depends on plants and fungi. The Garden’s mission is to explore, conserve and explain the world of plants for a better future. We all know biodiversity loss and climate change is threatening thousands of plants with extinction. Through cutting edge science, conservation and education, the organisation is helping to save them.  Its four Scottish gardens – Benmore, Dawyk, Logan and ‘The Botanics’ in Edinburgh – attract over a million visitors every year. Together, these gardens comprise one of the richest plant collections on earth. As a registered Scottish charity, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is funded principally by the Scottish Government – but as an organisation, it is very much global, taking positive action for plants and people around the world – from local communities in Scotland, to over 40 countries overseas. Links The Hidden World of Mosses by Dr Neil Bell    www.britishbryologicalsociety.org.uk Other episodes if you liked this one: Lichen Mycorrhizal Fungi with Jeff Lowenfels Patreon
    5/6/2023
    30:17
  • Woodchip
    My guest this week is Ben Raskin, the Soil Association’s Head of Horticulture and Agroforestry. Ben is the author of several books on gardening, including Zero-Waste Garden and The Community Gardening Handbook. His latest book is ‘The Woodchip Handbook’, which I was very excited to read and even more excited to speak with Ben about, because I’ve long been a fan of using wood chip in the garden.  In the interview, we cover the many uses for woodchip in the garden, how it can help with plant and soil health, what sort of wood makes good chip and the do’s and don’ts of using it. Dr Ian Bedford’s Bug of the Week: The Syrphids What We Talk About  Sourcing woodchip Making your own Different species of tree woodchip Runoff when storing woodchip Do we need to store or compost woodchip before we use it? The uses for woodchip in the garden What is ramial chipped wood and what can it be used for?  The benefits of using woodchip as a mulch Avoiding suppressing self-seeders Woodchip and carbon retention What happens to woodchip if treated as ‘waste’?  About Ben Raskin Ben Raskin has worked in horticulture for more than 25 years, developing a wide range of experience both in practical commercial growing and wider policy and advocacy work. As the Soil Association’s Head of Horticulture and Agroforestry, he provides growers at all levels of production with technical, marketing, policy, supply chain and networking support. He is currently implementing a 200-acre silvopastural agroforestry planting in Wiltshire. Ben is the author of several previous books on gardening, including Zero-Waste Gardening (2021), The Community Gardening Handbook (2017) and three volumes of the Grow Together Guides aimed at families with young children: Compost, Grow, and Bees, Bugs, and Butterflies. Additionally, Ben co-chairs the Defra Edibles Horticulture Roundtable and sits on the boards of the Organic Growers Alliance and Community Supported Agriculture Network UK. Links  The Woodchip Handbook by Ben Raskin www.benraskin.uk Innovative Farmers Field Lab - willow woodchip for apple scab (with Glynn Percival) Innovative Farmers Field Lab  - peat free woodchip propagation substrate (with Iain Tolhurst) Other episodes if you liked this one: Dr Glynn Percival’s episode where he talks about tree health and the various uses of different mulches in terms of suppressing diseases A recording of Iain Tolhurst, where he talks about his use of ramial woodchip Patreon
    4/30/2023
    28:06
  • The End of the Life Cycle
    This week’s episode, I’m speaking to holistic funeral director, Holly Lyon-Hawk. It’s not easy for most of us to talk about end of life, death and funeral arrangements and yet it’s such an important thing to prepare for, it’s unavoidable, it needn’t be frightening or taboo, and it is something we can make easier for ourselves and our loved ones if we start a conversation around it whilst we still can. In the interview, Holly talks about her approach and about what options are open to those of us who love nature and gardens and I expect you’ll find what we talk about sometimes surprising and also reassuring to know that there are alternative options. Dr Ian Bedford’s Bug of the Week: Choices for pest control What We Talk About  Holly’s background and how she became a holistic funeral director How Holly approaches funerals differently Some common misconceptions around funerals Can I be composted? Can I be buried in my garden? Eco-friendly ways to be buried How a garden or love of gardening can be incorporated into a funeral Talking about your funeral wishes and how we can prepare for dying How to make sure your last wishes are followed About Holly Lyon-Hawk I originally trained as a veterinary nurse before working as a sculptor for many years.  I set up my own business  working as a holistic funeral director many years ago understanding that people needed not only more choice, but also more support than they had been, on the whole, from mainstream traditional funeral directors. I now work across the S/E England supporting many families as both as End of Life Practitioner and a Holistic Funeral Director. I am an author as well as a multi-award winning Holistic Funeral Director, Specialist in Ceremonial Care of the Body and End of Life Practitioner for People and Pets.  Links www.hollylyonhawk.com Holly’s Podcast - No One Gets Out of Here Alivehttps://noonegetsoutofherealive.buzzsprout.com Holly’s Book - A Gentle Goodbye Other episodes if you liked this one: Caring for God’s Acre with Harriet Carty Sacred Woodlands with Simon Leadbeater Patreon
    4/24/2023
    25:31
  • Houseplant Legends
    This week’s episode I’m speaking to horticulturist, journalist, host of the On the Ledge podcast and author of a new book ‘Legends of the Leaf’, Jane Perrone. Have you ever wondered why the leaves of the Swiss cheese plant have holes? How aloe vera came to be harnessed as a medicinal powerhouse? Or why – despite your best efforts – you can’t keep your Venus flytrap alive? If you’re familiar with the On the Ledge podcast, you’ll know Jane takes deep dives into the background of houseplants; where they come from, how they behave and how we can best grow them. Dr Ian Bedford’s Bug of the Week: The Lepidoptera About Legends of the Leaf Have you ever wondered why the leaves of the Swiss cheese plant have holes? How aloe vera came to be harnessed as a medicinal powerhouse? Or why – despite your best efforts – you can’t keep your Venus flytrap alive? You are not alone: houseplant expert Jane Perrone has asked herself those very questions, and in Legends of the Leaf she digs deep beneath the surface to reveal the answers. By exploring how they grow in the wild, and the ways they are understood and used by the people who live among them, we can learn almost everything we need to know about our cherished houseplants. Along the way, she unearths their hidden histories and the journeys they’ve taken to become prized possessions in our homes: from the Kentia palms which stood either side of Queen Victoria’s coffin as she lay in state; to the dark history of the leopard lily, once exploited for its toxic properties; to English ivy, which provided fishermen with a source of bait. Each houseplant history in this beautifully illustrated collection is accompanied by a detailed care guide and hard-won practical advice, but it is only by understanding their roots that we can truly unlock the secrets to helping plants thrive. About Jane Perrone Jane Perrone is a horticultural expert, journalist and the host of On The Ledge, a podcast dedicated to houseplants and indoor gardening. She is a regular contributor to the Guardian, the Financial Times and Gardens Illustrated. She lives in Bedfordshire with her husband, two children, a dog called Wolfie and a home full of plants.  Links www.janeperrone.com  Order Legends of the Leaf  Jane on Instagram  On Twitter  Other episodes if you liked this one: Plants as Art with Alyson Mowat Botanical Styling with Michelle Mason Patreon
    4/17/2023
    29:23
  • Ecologically Integrated Gardens
    My guest this week is Shawn Maestretti of Studio Petrichor, a design studio working out of California. Shawn’s personal mission is to reconnect with the natural world, tread lightly on the land, nurture biodiversity, protect water, and bring people together. We speak about how Studio Petrichor designs with these values in mind and the systems and techniques that are used to achieve these goals. Dr Ian Bedford’s Bug of the Week: Orange Tip Butterflies About Studio Petrichor & Shawn Maestretti Studio Petrichor is a group of compassionate individuals on a journey to manifest meaningful change in the world through transformational and environmentally-aligned landscaping practices. Our goal is to help individuals and communities cultivate stronger, richer relationships with their environment. Along the way, we educate and empower one another to support and protect Mother Nature’s living systems. When we see and believe our actions and lives matter, it places us in a role of responsibility. It is this belief that will bring about a more beautiful, abundant, connected world. Shawn Maestretti is an Oracle and Alchemist, (aka plant daddy, licensed landscape architect, certified arborist, certified permaculture designer, biospheric caretaker, speaker, and educator). Shawn is a member of the Climate Reality Leadership Corp, a Kiss the Ground Soil Advocate, and has co-founded the non-profit Poly/Ana to empower communities to honor and protect natural, living systems. He is also a Landscape Design Teacher at the Theodore Payne Foundation. Shawn has been presenting on Nature’s intelligence and humanity’s impact on climate change in his presentation series Regenerative Landscapes and the Climate Crisis, Reimagining Landscape and Lifestyle, and Landscape Architecture and The Death of the Ego. His personal mission is to reconnect with the natural world, tread lightly on the land, nurture biodiversity, protect water, and bring people together. Shawn always considers impacts on flora, fauna, fungi, soil, water, the environment, the interconnectedness of our actions, and of course, a changing climate. Links www.studio-petrichor.com Other episodes if you liked this one: A Post-Wild World with Thomas Rainer Water-wise Gardening with Janet Manning https://www.patreon.com/rootsandall
    4/10/2023
    31:07

More Leisure podcasts

About Roots and All - Gardening Podcast

Do you want to know how to grow plants and get the best out of your outdoor space? Do you find traditional gardening media baffling and/or boring? Then you’re in the right place, because the Roots and All podcast is here to dig deep into how to create a successful garden. If you want honest information and insider knowledge about how to get results, join irreverent horticulturist Sarah Wilson as she chats to the best people from the world of plants and gardens. Sarah is on a mission to help you create your own beautiful green environment, with a focus on saving resources and working with nature. Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast to make sure you don’t miss an episode.
Podcast website

Listen to Roots and All - Gardening Podcast, Get Played and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Roots and All - Gardening Podcast

Roots and All - Gardening Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Roots and All - Gardening Podcast: Podcasts in Family