Rooted exists to dig within and generate reflection and transformation through personal stories, faith, and humor. We are removing weeds, cultivating the soil, ... More
Navigating A Necessary Ending
Have you ever tried to anoint your ex-boyfriend's home? Hi, welcome to Navigating a Necessary Ending!
Letting go can get messy, humans are messy! But thank God for His grace and guidance through it all.
In this episode, I'm opening up about a necessary ending I'm navigating in real-time, and my "missteps" along the way. Through each misstep, I've learned so much about myself. More importantly, I've been able to find and have such grace with myself, which is ultimately the way I was able to let go and walk in the freedom God wants for me.
We're also diving into Exodus and Isaiah! So feel free to grab your Bible and follow along.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKUK4V9yLNY&t=28s
4/26/2023
45:11
Lover & A Leaver
As I've continued to find myself in a pruning season, there are relationships in my life that have changed and/or completely ended. None of this is easy. In fact, at times it's been heartbreakingly hard.
But I can do hard things.
Two things can be true at once: I can love something/someone with all my heart - and also know that I still have to leave.
In this episode, we're unpacking that statement and exploring what it looks like to be on both ends of it.
4/12/2023
38:04
Believing in Bigger
What patterns do you continue to battle? What strongholds can't you break through?
We may have vision for "more" or for "better" in our lives, but if we don't actually BELIEVE it - down in our core - then it's just wishing.
Believe and KNOW that you were created for more. You have the Living God within you. Sometimes I think our own potential scares us, so we stay stuck and play small because that is what feels safe.
Following Jesus was never designed to "be safe," so why would I want to live my life this way? I am believing in Bigger because was created for Bigger.
3/29/2023
45:00
How Do I Forgive This?
"Them not being physically in your life does not mean that they do not take up mental, spiritual, and emotional space within your internal life."
This episode is the "unofficial" part 2 of episode 1, "My Testimony." I shared about the domestic abuse in my parent's relationship, and as a daughter/woman/human being, the ways it impacted me and my life.
I was faced with the question, "how do I forgive the unforgivable?" In episode 2 of Rooted, we're peeling back the layers of unforgiveness and allowing ourselves to explore what's really at the root of it. More importantly, we're talking about why forgiveness is really about and for you.
3/15/2023
38:25
My Testimony
**Trigger Warning** This episode discusses abuse and domestic violence.
If you or someone you know needs help, I have included national resources below:
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233
National Resource Center on Domestic Violence: https://www.nrcdv.org
If you are looking for shelters and resources specific to your city, a simple google search will pull up all available resources in your area. If you have specific questions about this, please send me a message and I would be happy to assist further.
This is the first time I have ever publicly shared my full testimony. I am such a firm believer that God uses everything that happens to us for our good - if we trust Him with it. Please always feel free to message me with any questions or feedback. Thank you for sharing this space with me.
Katherine Murillo is passionate about passion. You can feel her energy come through as she pours out with intensity and excitement. She draws on her experience from years as a radio morning show host, blogger, women's advocate, and motivational speaker.
Listeners are encouraged to connect, and invited to begin, the intimate journey of Rooted. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/itskatherinemurillo/support