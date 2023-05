Navigating A Necessary Ending

Have you ever tried to anoint your ex-boyfriend's home? Hi, welcome to Navigating a Necessary Ending! Letting go can get messy, humans are messy! But thank God for His grace and guidance through it all. In this episode, I'm opening up about a necessary ending I'm navigating in real-time, and my "missteps" along the way. Through each misstep, I've learned so much about myself. More importantly, I've been able to find and have such grace with myself, which is ultimately the way I was able to let go and walk in the freedom God wants for me. We're also diving into Exodus and Isaiah! So feel free to grab your Bible and follow along.